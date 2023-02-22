GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield 55, Shiprock 39

Clovis 52, Roswell 40

Crownpoint 40, Newcomb 38

Cuba 72, Bosque School 27

Des Moines 48, Maxwell 47

East Mountain 52, Cottonwood Classical 41

Eldorado 69, West Mesa 63

Espanola Valley 50, Taos 31

Highland 65, Belen 27

Jal 47, Hagerman 45

Kirtland Central 55, Gallup 53

Los Lunas 44, Capital 35

Mayfield 34, Gadsden 22

Miyamura 36, Aztec 31

Organ Mountain 68, Alamogordo 36

Penasco 59, Questa 41

Portales 41, Goddard 30

Quemado 42, Magdalena 34

Rehoboth 34, Navajo Pine 30

Reserve 53, Mesilla Valley Christian 30

Sandia 62, Piedra Vista 32

Santa Teresa 47, Chaparral 40

St. Michael's 40, West Las Vegas 27

Valencia 54, Grants 34

Zuni 65, Wingate 31

