GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield 55, Shiprock 39
Clovis 52, Roswell 40
Crownpoint 40, Newcomb 38
Cuba 72, Bosque School 27
Des Moines 48, Maxwell 47
East Mountain 52, Cottonwood Classical 41
Eldorado 69, West Mesa 63
Espanola Valley 50, Taos 31
Highland 65, Belen 27
Jal 47, Hagerman 45
Kirtland Central 55, Gallup 53
Los Lunas 44, Capital 35
Mayfield 34, Gadsden 22
Miyamura 36, Aztec 31
Organ Mountain 68, Alamogordo 36
Penasco 59, Questa 41
Portales 41, Goddard 30
Quemado 42, Magdalena 34
Rehoboth 34, Navajo Pine 30
Reserve 53, Mesilla Valley Christian 30
Sandia 62, Piedra Vista 32
Santa Teresa 47, Chaparral 40
St. Michael's 40, West Las Vegas 27
Valencia 54, Grants 34
Zuni 65, Wingate 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
