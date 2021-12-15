GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 45, Spring Mills, W.Va. 38

Bethesda 62, Rockville 50

Blake 62, Northwest - Mtg 22

C. Milton Wright 50, Edgewood 36

Catoctin 43, Middletown 42

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 54, Sandy Spring Friends School 38

DuVal 87, Hyattsville Northwestern 24

Francis Scott Key 67, Patterson Mill 35

Frankfort, W.Va. 67, Mountain Ridge 33

Frederick 49, Tuscarora 28

Frederick Douglass 42, Potomac 24

Harford Tech 47, Elkton 28

Heritage Academy 69, New Life 8

Joppatowne 58, Harford Christian 23

Liberty 60, Walkersville 32

Linganore 51, North Hagerstown 40

Montgomery Blair 51, Gaithersburg 27

National Christian Academy 47, Scotland Campus, Pa. 31

North Harford 50, Bel Air 24

Oakdale 53, Thomas Johnson 36

Parkdale 41, Wise 34

Queen Annes County 46, Cambridge/SD 33

Richard Montgomery 50, Quince Orchard 46

Springbrook 62, John F. Kennedy 23

St. Mary's Ryken 76, Holy Child 55

Suitland 46, Bowie 44

Tri-State Christian 38, North East 29

Urbana 71, South Hagerstown 22

Walter Johnson 47, Northwood 37

Wicomico 65, Washington 23

Winston Churchill 54, Sherwood 22

Wootton 62, Seneca Valley 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

