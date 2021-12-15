GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 45, Spring Mills, W.Va. 38
Bethesda 62, Rockville 50
Blake 62, Northwest - Mtg 22
C. Milton Wright 50, Edgewood 36
Catoctin 43, Middletown 42
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 54, Sandy Spring Friends School 38
DuVal 87, Hyattsville Northwestern 24
Francis Scott Key 67, Patterson Mill 35
Frankfort, W.Va. 67, Mountain Ridge 33
Frederick 49, Tuscarora 28
Frederick Douglass 42, Potomac 24
Harford Tech 47, Elkton 28
Heritage Academy 69, New Life 8
Joppatowne 58, Harford Christian 23
Liberty 60, Walkersville 32
Linganore 51, North Hagerstown 40
Montgomery Blair 51, Gaithersburg 27
National Christian Academy 47, Scotland Campus, Pa. 31
North Harford 50, Bel Air 24
Oakdale 53, Thomas Johnson 36
Parkdale 41, Wise 34
Queen Annes County 46, Cambridge/SD 33
Richard Montgomery 50, Quince Orchard 46
Springbrook 62, John F. Kennedy 23
St. Mary's Ryken 76, Holy Child 55
Suitland 46, Bowie 44
Tri-State Christian 38, North East 29
Urbana 71, South Hagerstown 22
Walter Johnson 47, Northwood 37
Wicomico 65, Washington 23
Winston Churchill 54, Sherwood 22
Wootton 62, Seneca Valley 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/