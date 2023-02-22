GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Billings Skyview 54, Belgrade 22
Butte 51, Helena 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 9:12 am
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Billings Skyview 54, Belgrade 22
Butte 51, Helena 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.