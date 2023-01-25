GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 45, Airport 29

Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 37

Battery Creek 59, North Charleston 26

Bishop England 49, Lake Marion 30

Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 31

Bluffton 51, Hilton Head Island 26

Blythewood 60, Spring Valley 58

Calhoun County 44, Wagener-Salley 29

Cambridge Academy 58, Newberry Academy 14

Camden 75, Lakewood 16

Cane Bay 49, Berkeley 31

Carvers Bay 60, Scott's Branch 46

Catawba Ridge 44, Northwestern 37

Cheraw 44, Buford 38

Clinton 43, Union County 7

Crescent 51, Seneca 48

Crestwood 54, Lake City 14

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 57, South Aiken Baptist 19

D.W. Daniel 52, Walhalla 48

Darlington 67, Marlboro County 52

Dillon 49, Georgetown 37

Dorchester Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 44

Dorman 66, Spartanburg 48

Dutch Fork 62, Lexington 47

Florence Christian 40, Williamsburg Academy 32

Fort Mill 49, Nation Ford 42

Greenwood Christian 59, Laurens Academy 20

Greer Middle College 39, Greenville Technical Charter 35

Heathwood Hall 62, Wilson Hall 21

High Point Academy 71, Laurens 34

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51, Blackville-Hilda 34

Irmo 56, Lugoff-Elgin 43

J.L. Mann 61, Hillcrest 38

James F. Byrnes 50, Gaffney 49

James Island 38, Colleton County 19

Lamar 52, Green Sea Floyds 14

Landrum 59, Liberty 25

Lee Central 44, Kingstree 17

Lower Richland 61, Dreher 23

Mauldin 60, Woodmont 59

Military Magnet Academy 103, Palmetto Scholars Academy 16

North Augusta 56, South Aiken 26

Northwood Academy 71, Ashley Hall 30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Brookland-Cayce 16

Patrick Henry Academy 56, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 13

Pickens 54, Greenville 28

Powdersville 43, Belton-Honea Path 33

R.B. Stall 67, Ashley Ridge 53

Ridge View 49, A.C. Flora 48

River Bluff 40, Chapin 34

Rock Hill 45, Clover 30

Silver Bluff 60, Pelion 17

South Florence 70, Hartsville 52

South Pointe 79, York Comprehensive 29

Southside Christian 61, Christ Church Episcopal 60

St. John's 38, Lowcountry Leadership 34

Stratford 45, Goose Creek 25

Summerville 40, Fort Dorchester 27

Sumter 61, Socastee 19

Swansea 43, Gilbert 35

T.L. Hanna 70, Boiling Springs 25

Timberland 64, Academic Magnet 50

Travelers Rest 29, Broome 11

Wade Hampton (G) 64, Eastside 56

West Oak 57, Pendleton 33

Westwood 68, Richland Northeast 25

Williston-Elko 53, North 49

Wilson 37, North Myrtle Beach 23

Woodland 58, Edisto 13

