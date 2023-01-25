GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 45, Airport 29
Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 37
Battery Creek 59, North Charleston 26
Bishop England 49, Lake Marion 30
Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 31
Bluffton 51, Hilton Head Island 26
Blythewood 60, Spring Valley 58
Calhoun County 44, Wagener-Salley 29
Cambridge Academy 58, Newberry Academy 14
Camden 75, Lakewood 16
Cane Bay 49, Berkeley 31
Carvers Bay 60, Scott's Branch 46
Catawba Ridge 44, Northwestern 37
Cheraw 44, Buford 38
Clinton 43, Union County 7
Crescent 51, Seneca 48
Crestwood 54, Lake City 14
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 57, South Aiken Baptist 19
D.W. Daniel 52, Walhalla 48
Darlington 67, Marlboro County 52
Dillon 49, Georgetown 37
Dorchester Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 44
Dorman 66, Spartanburg 48
Dutch Fork 62, Lexington 47
Florence Christian 40, Williamsburg Academy 32
Fort Mill 49, Nation Ford 42
Greenwood Christian 59, Laurens Academy 20
Greer Middle College 39, Greenville Technical Charter 35
Heathwood Hall 62, Wilson Hall 21
High Point Academy 71, Laurens 34
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51, Blackville-Hilda 34
Irmo 56, Lugoff-Elgin 43
J.L. Mann 61, Hillcrest 38
James F. Byrnes 50, Gaffney 49
James Island 38, Colleton County 19
Lamar 52, Green Sea Floyds 14
Landrum 59, Liberty 25
Lee Central 44, Kingstree 17
Lower Richland 61, Dreher 23
Mauldin 60, Woodmont 59
Military Magnet Academy 103, Palmetto Scholars Academy 16
North Augusta 56, South Aiken 26
Northwood Academy 71, Ashley Hall 30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Brookland-Cayce 16
Patrick Henry Academy 56, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 13
Pickens 54, Greenville 28
Powdersville 43, Belton-Honea Path 33
R.B. Stall 67, Ashley Ridge 53
Ridge View 49, A.C. Flora 48
River Bluff 40, Chapin 34
Rock Hill 45, Clover 30
Silver Bluff 60, Pelion 17
South Florence 70, Hartsville 52
South Pointe 79, York Comprehensive 29
Southside Christian 61, Christ Church Episcopal 60
St. John's 38, Lowcountry Leadership 34
Stratford 45, Goose Creek 25
Summerville 40, Fort Dorchester 27
Sumter 61, Socastee 19
Swansea 43, Gilbert 35
T.L. Hanna 70, Boiling Springs 25
Timberland 64, Academic Magnet 50
Travelers Rest 29, Broome 11
Wade Hampton (G) 64, Eastside 56
West Oak 57, Pendleton 33
Westwood 68, Richland Northeast 25
Williston-Elko 53, North 49
Wilson 37, North Myrtle Beach 23
Woodland 58, Edisto 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.