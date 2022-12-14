GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 45, Britton-Deerfield 29

Allen Park 53, Lincoln Park 36

Allen Park Cabrini 64, Whitmore Lake 26

Bangor 67, Cassopolis 22

Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Charlotte 49

Battle Creek Lakeview 39, Portage Northern 19

Battle Creek Pennfield 53, Eaton Rapids 41

Belleville 74, Ypsilanti 32

Benzie Central 68, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60

Big Rapids 42, Sparta 26

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 31, Ann Arbor Greenhills 25

Brooklyn Columbia Central 38, Clinton 36

Brownstown Woodhaven 39, Taylor 24

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 52, Boyne Falls 11

Burton Genesee Christian 29, Flint Hamady 27

Caro 52, Ubly 20

Carrollton 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48

Cass City 58, Millington 18

Centreville 51, Decatur 22

Chelsea 64, Portland 27

Chesaning 63, Mount Morris 29

Clarkston 55, Birmingham Seaholm 38

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Southfield Christian 33

Climax-Scotts 38, Tekonsha 9

Comstock Park 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 53

Croswell-Lexington 41, Algonac 19

DeWitt 69, Okemos 22

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Salem 28

Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Gibraltar Carlson 35

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39, Garden City 38

Dearborn Heights Star International 41, Westland Universal 29

Delton Kellogg 43, Constantine 37

Dexter 53, Ann Arbor Huron 38

Dowagiac Union 50, Three Oaks River Valley 24

East Lansing 59, Lansing Everett 9

Eau Claire 19, New Buffalo 17

Eddies 53, Paw Paw 40

Escanaba 49, Alpena 33

Flint Beecher 70, Burton Bentley 35

Forest Hills Eastern 44, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35

Freeland 50, Mount Pleasant 37

Fruitport 36, Muskegon Orchard View 25

GR Sacred Heart 54, Creative Technology Academy 10

Gaylord 69, Midland 40

Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 15

Genesee 59, Burton Atherton 14

Grand Blanc 59, Saginaw 33

Grand Haven 50, Muskegon Mona Shores 32

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Allendale 36

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 45, Zion Christian 26

Grand Rapids Northview 62, Grand Rapids Union 46

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 60, Allegan 35

Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Wyoming 49

Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Muskegon 35

Grandville Calvin Christian 55, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 51

Greenville 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 34, Waterford Our Lady 9

Hamilton 41, Hastings 20

Hamtramck 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 5

Hancock 45, Calumet 39

Harbor Light Christian 31, Wolverine 12

Hart 63, Ravenna 15

Hartland 38, Birmingham Groves 30

Hemlock 64, Saginaw Nouvel 21

Holt 52, St. Johns 29

Holton 58, Hesperia 12

Hopkins 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 23

Hudson 47, Onsted 28

Hudsonville 64, Byron Center 56

Imlay City 66, Armada 37

Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Fife Lake Forest Area 43

Ithaca 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 38

Jackson Northwest 64, Grand Ledge 54

Kingsford 40, Gladstone 38

Kingsley 62, Kalkaska 19

Lake Linden-Hubbell 40, Wakefield-Marenisco 33

Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Ionia 34

Lake Orion 53, Notre Dame Prep 11

Lapeer 47, Dryden 46

Lawton 42, Saugatuck 35

Ludington 49, Montague 18

Mackinaw City 85, Ellsworth 13

Manistique 56, Engadine 26

Martin 39, Kalamazoo Hackett 35

Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 18

Mattawan 47, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34

Mendon 48, Lawrence 29

Midland Bullock Creek 50, Bay City John Glenn 40

Midland Dow 64, Flint Powers 57

Montrose 51, Durand 38

Morenci 41, Sand Creek 34

Morrice 66, Burton Madison 15

Munising 62, Brimley 52

Muskegon Catholic Central 53, Muskegon Heights 24

Negaunee 49, Marquette 28

North Branch 36, Almont 25

North Farmington 56, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47

Ontonagon 57, Watersmeet 30

Otisville Lakeville 38, Byron 31

Ovid-Elsie 30, New Lothrop 16

Plymouth Christian 43, Plymouth 34

Portage Central 31, Richland Gull Lake 24

Reading 30, Colon 21

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 56, Bessemer 23

Rochester 40, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 26

Romulus 74, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 18

Roseville 44, Clawson 14

Saginaw Arthur Hill 70, Davison 52

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Birch Run 42

Saline 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 17

Shelby 40, North Muskegon 28

South Lyon 47, Walled Lake Central 33

South Lyon East 55, Waterford Kettering 24

Spring Lake 48, Grant 40

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 59, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 8

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 36, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 28

Stephenson 43, North Central 39

Stevensville Lakeshore 52, Battle Creek Central 26

Summerfield 52, Whiteford 31

Three Rivers 50, Plainwell 45

Utica 41, Rochester Adams 32

Vassar 38, Memphis 19

Vestaburg 56, Ashley 15

Vicksburg 68, Niles 7

Warren Fitzgerald 59, New Haven 20

Warren Regina 33, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 25

Wayland Union 64, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46

West Bloomfield 89, Saginaw Heritage 61

West Michigan Aviation 48, Kelloggsville 27

White Lake Lakeland 28, Walled Lake Northern 25, OT

Whittemore-Prescott 38, Fairview 26

Wyandotte Roosevelt 53, Southgate Anderson 18

Yale 36, Richmond 21

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 58, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 52

Zeeland East 48, Coopersville 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Calhoun Christian vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ccd.

Dearborn Fordson vs. Trenton, ccd.

Detroit Cesar Chavez vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Grand River Prep, ccd.

Niles Brandywine vs. Bronson, ccd.

Parchment vs. Holland Black River, ccd.

Williamston vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.

