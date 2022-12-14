GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 45, Britton-Deerfield 29
Allen Park 53, Lincoln Park 36
Allen Park Cabrini 64, Whitmore Lake 26
Bangor 67, Cassopolis 22
Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Charlotte 49
Battle Creek Lakeview 39, Portage Northern 19
Battle Creek Pennfield 53, Eaton Rapids 41
Belleville 74, Ypsilanti 32
Benzie Central 68, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60
Big Rapids 42, Sparta 26
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 31, Ann Arbor Greenhills 25
Brooklyn Columbia Central 38, Clinton 36
Brownstown Woodhaven 39, Taylor 24
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 52, Boyne Falls 11
Burton Genesee Christian 29, Flint Hamady 27
Caro 52, Ubly 20
Carrollton 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48
Cass City 58, Millington 18
Centreville 51, Decatur 22
Chelsea 64, Portland 27
Chesaning 63, Mount Morris 29
Clarkston 55, Birmingham Seaholm 38
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Southfield Christian 33
Climax-Scotts 38, Tekonsha 9
Comstock Park 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 53
Croswell-Lexington 41, Algonac 19
DeWitt 69, Okemos 22
Dearborn Divine Child 56, Salem 28
Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Gibraltar Carlson 35
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39, Garden City 38
Dearborn Heights Star International 41, Westland Universal 29
Delton Kellogg 43, Constantine 37
Dexter 53, Ann Arbor Huron 38
Dowagiac Union 50, Three Oaks River Valley 24
East Lansing 59, Lansing Everett 9
Eau Claire 19, New Buffalo 17
Eddies 53, Paw Paw 40
Escanaba 49, Alpena 33
Flint Beecher 70, Burton Bentley 35
Forest Hills Eastern 44, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35
Freeland 50, Mount Pleasant 37
Fruitport 36, Muskegon Orchard View 25
GR Sacred Heart 54, Creative Technology Academy 10
Gaylord 69, Midland 40
Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 15
Genesee 59, Burton Atherton 14
Grand Blanc 59, Saginaw 33
Grand Haven 50, Muskegon Mona Shores 32
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Allendale 36
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 45, Zion Christian 26
Grand Rapids Northview 62, Grand Rapids Union 46
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 60, Allegan 35
Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Wyoming 49
Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Muskegon 35
Grandville Calvin Christian 55, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 51
Greenville 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 34, Waterford Our Lady 9
Hamilton 41, Hastings 20
Hamtramck 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 5
Hancock 45, Calumet 39
Harbor Light Christian 31, Wolverine 12
Hart 63, Ravenna 15
Hartland 38, Birmingham Groves 30
Hemlock 64, Saginaw Nouvel 21
Holt 52, St. Johns 29
Holton 58, Hesperia 12
Hopkins 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 23
Hudson 47, Onsted 28
Hudsonville 64, Byron Center 56
Imlay City 66, Armada 37
Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Fife Lake Forest Area 43
Ithaca 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 38
Jackson Northwest 64, Grand Ledge 54
Kingsford 40, Gladstone 38
Kingsley 62, Kalkaska 19
Lake Linden-Hubbell 40, Wakefield-Marenisco 33
Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Ionia 34
Lake Orion 53, Notre Dame Prep 11
Lapeer 47, Dryden 46
Lawton 42, Saugatuck 35
Ludington 49, Montague 18
Mackinaw City 85, Ellsworth 13
Manistique 56, Engadine 26
Martin 39, Kalamazoo Hackett 35
Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 18
Mattawan 47, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34
Mendon 48, Lawrence 29
Midland Bullock Creek 50, Bay City John Glenn 40
Midland Dow 64, Flint Powers 57
Montrose 51, Durand 38
Morenci 41, Sand Creek 34
Morrice 66, Burton Madison 15
Munising 62, Brimley 52
Muskegon Catholic Central 53, Muskegon Heights 24
Negaunee 49, Marquette 28
North Branch 36, Almont 25
North Farmington 56, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47
Ontonagon 57, Watersmeet 30
Otisville Lakeville 38, Byron 31
Ovid-Elsie 30, New Lothrop 16
Plymouth Christian 43, Plymouth 34
Portage Central 31, Richland Gull Lake 24
Reading 30, Colon 21
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 56, Bessemer 23
Rochester 40, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 26
Romulus 74, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 18
Roseville 44, Clawson 14
Saginaw Arthur Hill 70, Davison 52
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Birch Run 42
Saline 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 17
Shelby 40, North Muskegon 28
South Lyon 47, Walled Lake Central 33
South Lyon East 55, Waterford Kettering 24
Spring Lake 48, Grant 40
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 59, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 8
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 36, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 28
Stephenson 43, North Central 39
Stevensville Lakeshore 52, Battle Creek Central 26
Summerfield 52, Whiteford 31
Three Rivers 50, Plainwell 45
Utica 41, Rochester Adams 32
Vassar 38, Memphis 19
Vestaburg 56, Ashley 15
Vicksburg 68, Niles 7
Warren Fitzgerald 59, New Haven 20
Warren Regina 33, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 25
Wayland Union 64, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46
West Bloomfield 89, Saginaw Heritage 61
West Michigan Aviation 48, Kelloggsville 27
White Lake Lakeland 28, Walled Lake Northern 25, OT
Whittemore-Prescott 38, Fairview 26
Wyandotte Roosevelt 53, Southgate Anderson 18
Yale 36, Richmond 21
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 58, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 52
Zeeland East 48, Coopersville 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calhoun Christian vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ccd.
Dearborn Fordson vs. Trenton, ccd.
Detroit Cesar Chavez vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Grand River Prep, ccd.
Niles Brandywine vs. Bronson, ccd.
Parchment vs. Holland Black River, ccd.
Williamston vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
