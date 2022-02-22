BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 68, Frankfort 50

Bluefield 66, Princeton 58

Capital 67, Woodrow Wilson 65, OT

Chapmanville 53, Wyoming East 35

East Fairmont 61, Keyser 40

Greater Beckley Christian 80, Tug Valley 49

Hedgesville 50, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 22

Heritage IJN 59, Hundred 55

James Monroe 65, Mount View 55

Lincoln County 65, Braxton County 53

Linsly 72, Cameron 53

Madonna 61, Clay-Battelle 47

Man 79, Hurricane 61

Midland Trail 71, Sherman 50

Notre Dame 65, Oakland Southern, Md. 46

Oak Hill 64, Independence 50

Parkersburg South 68, George Washington 63

Ravenswood 53, Ripley 50

River View 62, Meadow Bridge 31

Saint Joseph Central 74, Roane County 58

Shady Spring 74, Nicholas County 37

Wheeling Park 67, Brooke 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you