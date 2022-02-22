BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 68, Frankfort 50
Bluefield 66, Princeton 58
Capital 67, Woodrow Wilson 65, OT
Chapmanville 53, Wyoming East 35
East Fairmont 61, Keyser 40
Greater Beckley Christian 80, Tug Valley 49
Hedgesville 50, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 22
Heritage IJN 59, Hundred 55
James Monroe 65, Mount View 55
Lincoln County 65, Braxton County 53
Linsly 72, Cameron 53
Madonna 61, Clay-Battelle 47
Man 79, Hurricane 61
Midland Trail 71, Sherman 50
Notre Dame 65, Oakland Southern, Md. 46
Oak Hill 64, Independence 50
Parkersburg South 68, George Washington 63
Ravenswood 53, Ripley 50
River View 62, Meadow Bridge 31
Saint Joseph Central 74, Roane County 58
Shady Spring 74, Nicholas County 37
Wheeling Park 67, Brooke 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/