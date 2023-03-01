BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 55, Rose Hill 44

Circle 58, Ulysses 51

Clay Center 62, Augusta 60, OT

McPherson 71, Chapman 39

Pratt 56, Mulvane 40

Rock Creek 54, Abilene 40

Wellington 50, Buhler 40

Sub-State Quarterfinal=

Class 3A=

Anderson County=

Burlington 59, Santa Fe Trail 56

Osage City 54, Prairie View 22

Wellsville 86, Osawatomie 31

Eureka=

Humboldt 64, Neodesha 30

Wichita Collegiate 78, Eureka 19

Wichita Trinity 62, Douglass 45

Girard=

Frontenac 67, Cherryvale 51

Galena 54, Baxter Springs 30

Girard 65, Riverton 45

Lakin=

Colby 72, Southwestern Hts. 42

Goodland 61, Cimarron 26

Holcomb 55, Scott City 53

Lyons=

Cheney 73, Halstead 29

Hesston 86, Nickerson 39

Kingman 75, Chaparral 69

Marysville=

Atchison County 55, Riley County 45

Marysville 62, Hiawatha 39

Nemaha Central 55, Concordia 48

Sabetha 65, Minneapolis 35

Perry-Lecompton=

Heritage Christian 64, Royal Valley 48

KC Bishop Ward 56, Rossville 32

Silver Lake 37, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 24

Russell=

Beloit 74, Hoisington 40

Norton 43, Smoky Valley 33

Russell 42, Ellsworth 36

Southeast Saline 77, Phillipsburg 48

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 6A East=

Sub-State 1=

BV North 68, KC Wyandotte 28

Blue Valley 49, SM South 47

Sub-State 2=

BV Northwest 79, SM West 36

Sub-State 3=

Olathe West 59, Gardner-Edgerton 52

SM Northwest 66, SM East 46

Sub-State 4=

BV West 85, Mill Valley 83, 2OT

Olathe North 61, Olathe East 58

Class 6A West=

Sub-State 1=

Garden City 81, Topeka 61

Junction City 65, Lawrence Free State 42

Sub-State 2=

Wichita Heights 64, Wichita East 31

Wichita Northwest 66, Wichita South 60

Sub-State 3=

Lawrence 67, Dodge City 39

Manhattan 57, Wichita Southeast 55

Sub-State 4=

Derby 69, Wichita West 52

Washburn Rural 60, Wichita Campus 51

Class 4A East=

Sub-State 1=

Atchison 81, Coffeyville 48

Topeka Hayden 62, Parsons 41

Sub-State 2=

Eudora 57, Independence 39

Wamego 52, Ottawa 45

Sub-State 3=

Baldwin 69, Iola 41

Holton 61, Fort Scott 54

Sub-State 4=

Bishop Miege 87, Louisburg 42

Labette County 53, Chanute 35

