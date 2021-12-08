GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 56, White Plains 41

Ashford 44, Providence Christian 28

Athens 53, Florence 37

Athens Bible 47, Oakwood Adventist Academy 18

B.T. Washington 45, Russell County 34

Baldwin County 56, Citronelle 22

Belmont, Miss. 65, Phil Campbell 29

Blount 53, Baker 24

Boaz 45, Douglas 37

Brantley 53, Goshen 17

Brewbaker Tech 39, Sidney Lanier 15

Brewer 52, Decatur 38

Brooks 57, West Limestone 51

Catholic-Montgomery 54, Autaugaville 33

Central-Tuscaloosa 58, Selma 30

Chelsea 30, Helena 29

Cherokee County 52, Jacksonville 38

Childersburg 54, Central Coosa 25

Clements 42, Whitesburg Christian 18

Cullman 84, Hayden 63

Danville 44, East Lawrence 15

Demopolis 42, Greene County 31

Deshler 66, Rogers 35

Dothan 52, Geneva County 48

Edgewood Academy 50, Lowndes Academy 28

Elmore County 71, Notasulga 18

Fairfield 40, Huffman 30

Fairview 49, Guntersville 48

Faith Christian 39, Coosa Christian 18

Florala 57, Red Level 44

Foley 82, Alma Bryant 43

Fort Payne 47, Arab 35

Fultondale 76, Gardendale 16

Gadsden 39, Albertville 36

Geneva 44, Samson 24

Geraldine 44, Collinsville 41

Glencoe 47, Southside-Gadsden 45

Good Hope 79, Vinemont 26

Hackleburg 46, Berry 16

Hartselle 44, Madison Academy 27

Hazel Green 81, Columbia 19

Headland 51, Barbour County 29

Hewitt-Trussville 71, Huntsville 46

Hillcrest 37, Brookwood 25

Holtville 47, Billingsley 32

Homewood 58, Bibb County 54

Hoover 80, Ramsay 37

Horseshoe Bend 52, Randolph County 33

Hubbard 64, Sheffield 33

J.F. Shields 53, Hillcrest-Evergreen 52

James Clemens 51, Grissom 33

Jemison 57, Thorsby 27

LAMP 58, Tallassee 23

Lamar County 60, South Lamar 47

Lauderdale County 76, Elkmont 24

Lawrence County 54, Hatton 51

Lee-Huntsville 55, East Limestone 42

Lexington 57, Mars Hill Bible 55

Madison County 35, Decatur Heritage 32

Marbury 55, Wetumpka 50

Marion County 90, Brilliant 33

McIntosh 62, Fruitdale 18

Montevallo 42, Calera 40, OT

Moody 58, Alexandria 48

New Hope 51, Pisgah 36

Northside 36, Fayette County 35

Opelika 70, Valley 23

Orange Beach 61, Bayside Academy 32

Parker 43, Woodlawn 23

Pelham 56, Oak Mountain 49

Plainview 75, Baylor, Tenn. 58

Pleasant Valley 55, Weaver 27

Priceville 69, Westminster Christian Academy 23

Section 40, Randolph School 24

Shoals Christian 59, Waterloo 18

Sipsey Valley 35, American Christian Academy 33

Sparta Academy 51, Southern Academy 44

St. James 62, Alabama Christian Academy 37

St. John Paul II Catholic 51, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35

Sumiton Christian 57, Saint Bernard Prep 18

Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 22

Trinity Presbyterian 58, Highland Home 16

UMS-Wright 93, Mobile Christian 18

W.S. Neal 39, McKenzie 27

Winston County 60, Addison 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you