GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 56, White Plains 41
Ashford 44, Providence Christian 28
Athens 53, Florence 37
Athens Bible 47, Oakwood Adventist Academy 18
B.T. Washington 45, Russell County 34
Baldwin County 56, Citronelle 22
Belmont, Miss. 65, Phil Campbell 29
Blount 53, Baker 24
Boaz 45, Douglas 37
Brantley 53, Goshen 17
Brewbaker Tech 39, Sidney Lanier 15
Brewer 52, Decatur 38
Brooks 57, West Limestone 51
Catholic-Montgomery 54, Autaugaville 33
Central-Tuscaloosa 58, Selma 30
Chelsea 30, Helena 29
Cherokee County 52, Jacksonville 38
Childersburg 54, Central Coosa 25
Clements 42, Whitesburg Christian 18
Cullman 84, Hayden 63
Danville 44, East Lawrence 15
Demopolis 42, Greene County 31
Deshler 66, Rogers 35
Dothan 52, Geneva County 48
Edgewood Academy 50, Lowndes Academy 28
Elmore County 71, Notasulga 18
Fairfield 40, Huffman 30
Fairview 49, Guntersville 48
Faith Christian 39, Coosa Christian 18
Florala 57, Red Level 44
Foley 82, Alma Bryant 43
Fort Payne 47, Arab 35
Fultondale 76, Gardendale 16
Gadsden 39, Albertville 36
Geneva 44, Samson 24
Geraldine 44, Collinsville 41
Glencoe 47, Southside-Gadsden 45
Good Hope 79, Vinemont 26
Hackleburg 46, Berry 16
Hartselle 44, Madison Academy 27
Hazel Green 81, Columbia 19
Headland 51, Barbour County 29
Hewitt-Trussville 71, Huntsville 46
Hillcrest 37, Brookwood 25
Holtville 47, Billingsley 32
Homewood 58, Bibb County 54
Hoover 80, Ramsay 37
Horseshoe Bend 52, Randolph County 33
Hubbard 64, Sheffield 33
J.F. Shields 53, Hillcrest-Evergreen 52
James Clemens 51, Grissom 33
Jemison 57, Thorsby 27
LAMP 58, Tallassee 23
Lamar County 60, South Lamar 47
Lauderdale County 76, Elkmont 24
Lawrence County 54, Hatton 51
Lee-Huntsville 55, East Limestone 42
Lexington 57, Mars Hill Bible 55
Madison County 35, Decatur Heritage 32
Marbury 55, Wetumpka 50
Marion County 90, Brilliant 33
McIntosh 62, Fruitdale 18
Montevallo 42, Calera 40, OT
Moody 58, Alexandria 48
New Hope 51, Pisgah 36
Northside 36, Fayette County 35
Opelika 70, Valley 23
Orange Beach 61, Bayside Academy 32
Parker 43, Woodlawn 23
Pelham 56, Oak Mountain 49
Plainview 75, Baylor, Tenn. 58
Pleasant Valley 55, Weaver 27
Priceville 69, Westminster Christian Academy 23
Section 40, Randolph School 24
Shoals Christian 59, Waterloo 18
Sipsey Valley 35, American Christian Academy 33
Sparta Academy 51, Southern Academy 44
St. James 62, Alabama Christian Academy 37
St. John Paul II Catholic 51, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35
Sumiton Christian 57, Saint Bernard Prep 18
Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 22
Trinity Presbyterian 58, Highland Home 16
UMS-Wright 93, Mobile Christian 18
W.S. Neal 39, McKenzie 27
Winston County 60, Addison 41
