GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hazen Union 59, Milton 28

Lake Region Union 43, Harwood Union 26

Leland & Gray Union 40, Long Trail 32

Lyndon Institute 36, Lamoille Union 32

North Country Union 56, Enosburg Falls 22

Peoples Academy 60, Montpelier 43

Poultney 61, Green Mountain Union 21

Spaulding 46, U-32 24

West Rutland 57, White River Valley 40

Windsor 73, Woodstock Union 10

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

