GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hazen Union 59, Milton 28
Lake Region Union 43, Harwood Union 26
Leland & Gray Union 40, Long Trail 32
Lyndon Institute 36, Lamoille Union 32
North Country Union 56, Enosburg Falls 22
Peoples Academy 60, Montpelier 43
Poultney 61, Green Mountain Union 21
Spaulding 46, U-32 24
West Rutland 57, White River Valley 40
Windsor 73, Woodstock Union 10
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
