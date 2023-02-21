BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1B=

Loser Out=

Columbia Adventist Academy 52, Summit Classical Christian 49

Orcas Island 63, Inchelium 42

Pomeroy 69, Muckleshoot Tribal School 62

Riverside Christian 71, Springdale 56

Class 3A=

Loser Out=

Auburn Mountainview 67, Mountain View 57

North Thurston 68, Everett 46

Shorecrest 48, Stadium 45

Walla Walla 55, Mount Vernon 46

