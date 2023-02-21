BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1B=
Loser Out=
Columbia Adventist Academy 52, Summit Classical Christian 49
Orcas Island 63, Inchelium 42
Pomeroy 69, Muckleshoot Tribal School 62
Riverside Christian 71, Springdale 56
Class 3A=
Loser Out=
Auburn Mountainview 67, Mountain View 57
North Thurston 68, Everett 46
Shorecrest 48, Stadium 45
Walla Walla 55, Mount Vernon 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.