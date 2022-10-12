PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Archbishop Bergan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-7, 25-6, 25-11

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10

Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18

Burwell def. CWC, 25-7, 25-6, 25-11

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-22, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

David City def. Heartland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18

Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

Elkhorn def. Grand Island Northwest, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-11, 25-15, 25-16

Gering def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 28-26, 25-16, 25-8

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17

High Plains Community def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-12, 25-19

Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Leyton def. South Platte, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 29-31, 25-19, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14

Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 25-11, 27-29, 25-22

Minden def. Cozad, 25-6, 25-14, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22

North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10

O'Neill def. Battle Creek, 27-29, 25-15, 25-19, 14-25, 15-13

Ogallala def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-9, 25-17, 25-18

Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Waverly, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 27-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14

Omaha South def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-10

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista South def. Gretna, 25-19, 25-10, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-1, 25-14, 30-28

Pierce def. Guardian Angels, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13

Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Schuyler def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

South Sioux City def. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6

Stanton def. Twin River, 3-0

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-8, 25-20

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-11, 29-27

Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley, 25-27, 22-25, 27-25, 27-25, 15-11

West Holt def. Stuart, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-8, 25-14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8

Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23

Capitol Conference Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-8, 16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11

Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9

Centennial Triangular=

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-22

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-8

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-13

ECNC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23

Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Elba Triangular=

Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-15

Semifinal=

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22

Overton def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Garden County Triangular=

Potter-Dix def. Garden County, 25-22, 26-24

Wallace def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-22

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-13

Hampton Triangular=

Cross County def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-19

Shelton def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-12

Shelton def. Hampton, 25-2, 25-10

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20

Hershey Triangular=

Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-11

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-14

Perkins County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-15

Knox County Tournament=

Championship=

Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20

Third Place=

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15

Lou Platte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-7, 25-11, 25-23

Milford Triangular=

Milford def. Crete, 25-18, 25-23

Seward def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14

Seward def. Milford, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23

Morrill Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-8

Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-22

Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19

Riverside def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-17

Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19

Osceola Triangular=

Meridian def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-11

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-13

Osceola def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 23-25, 26-24

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-15, 11-25, 25-13

Lewiston def. Southern, 13-25, 26-24, 25-20

Scottsbluff Triangular=

Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18

Scottsbluff def. Alliance

Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12

Silver Lake Triangular=

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-12

Silver Lake def. Deshler, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23

Southwest Triangular=

Cambridge def. Hitchcock County, 25-8, 25-14

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-19

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-9

Winside Triangular=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-22

Wynot Triangular=

Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19

Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16

Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you