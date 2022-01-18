BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 51, Atlee 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 88, StoneBridge School 19
Battlefield 61, Unity Reed 47
Bishop O'Connell 64, Paul VI Catholic High School 61
Briar Woods 55, Woodgrove 51
Broad Run 48, Rock Ridge 36
C.D. Hylton 56, Colgan 53
Cape Henry Collegiate 63, Norfolk Academy 52
Catholic High School of Va Beach 45, Peninsula Catholic 43
Centreville 68, Chantilly 44
Collegiate-Richmond 57, Fork Union Prep 53
Dominion 58, Lightridge 47
Edison 79, Annandale 69
Fairfax 51, Alexandria City 41
George Marshall 82, Langley 69
Glen Allen 67, J.R. Tucker 33
Green Run 51, Princess Anne 45
Hayfield 62, Falls Church 40
Henrico 60, Hanover 57
Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Park View-Sterling 52
Hermitage 59, TJHS 50
Huguenot 79, James River-Midlothian 66
Independence 93, Stone Bridge 79, OT
Indian River 81, Deep Creek 48
Isle of Wight Academy 74, Brunswick Academy 41
John Champe 61, Gainesville 58
John Marshall 70, Douglas Freeman 58
Kecoughtan 87, Heritage-Newport News 59
Kempsville 72, Bayside 44
King's Fork High School 53, Oscar Smith 48
Lake Taylor 67, Booker T. Washington 58
Manchester 75, Thomas Dale 53
Mathews 81, Charles City County High School 33
Menchville 66, Denbigh 40
Nansemond River 57, Hickory 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Greenbrier Christian 48
Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35
Northampton 55, Franklin 52
Norview 64, Manor High School 58
Osbourn 55, Freedom (W) 47
Phoebus 87, Warwick 28
Portsmouth Christian 71, Gateway Christian 31
Potomac Falls 57, Riverside 56
Prince George 66, Mills Godwin 63
Salem-Va. Beach 69, Frank Cox 34
South County 88, Lake Braddock 59
South Lakes 68, Westfield 51
St. Christopher's 78, Church Hill Academy 68
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Georgetown Prep, Md. 62
Union 59, Gate City 39
Varina 82, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54
Washington & Lee 75, Northumberland 54
West Point 77, K&Q Central 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Gloucester vs. Bethel, ppd.
Goochland vs. Charlottesville, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/