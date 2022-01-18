BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 51, Atlee 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 88, StoneBridge School 19

Battlefield 61, Unity Reed 47

Bishop O'Connell 64, Paul VI Catholic High School 61

Briar Woods 55, Woodgrove 51

Broad Run 48, Rock Ridge 36

C.D. Hylton 56, Colgan 53

Cape Henry Collegiate 63, Norfolk Academy 52

Catholic High School of Va Beach 45, Peninsula Catholic 43

Centreville 68, Chantilly 44

Collegiate-Richmond 57, Fork Union Prep 53

Dominion 58, Lightridge 47

Edison 79, Annandale 69

Fairfax 51, Alexandria City 41

George Marshall 82, Langley 69

Glen Allen 67, J.R. Tucker 33

Green Run 51, Princess Anne 45

Hayfield 62, Falls Church 40

Henrico 60, Hanover 57

Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Park View-Sterling 52

Hermitage 59, TJHS 50

Huguenot 79, James River-Midlothian 66

Independence 93, Stone Bridge 79, OT

Indian River 81, Deep Creek 48

Isle of Wight Academy 74, Brunswick Academy 41

John Champe 61, Gainesville 58

John Marshall 70, Douglas Freeman 58

Kecoughtan 87, Heritage-Newport News 59

Kempsville 72, Bayside 44

King's Fork High School 53, Oscar Smith 48

Lake Taylor 67, Booker T. Washington 58

Manchester 75, Thomas Dale 53

Mathews 81, Charles City County High School 33

Menchville 66, Denbigh 40

Nansemond River 57, Hickory 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Greenbrier Christian 48

Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35

Northampton 55, Franklin 52

Norview 64, Manor High School 58

Osbourn 55, Freedom (W) 47

Phoebus 87, Warwick 28

Portsmouth Christian 71, Gateway Christian 31

Potomac Falls 57, Riverside 56

Prince George 66, Mills Godwin 63

Salem-Va. Beach 69, Frank Cox 34

South County 88, Lake Braddock 59

South Lakes 68, Westfield 51

St. Christopher's 78, Church Hill Academy 68

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Georgetown Prep, Md. 62

Union 59, Gate City 39

Varina 82, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54

Washington & Lee 75, Northumberland 54

West Point 77, K&Q Central 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Gloucester vs. Bethel, ppd.

Goochland vs. Charlottesville, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you