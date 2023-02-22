GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 58, El Dorado 21

Andover 48, Salina Central 42

Andover Central 39, Goddard 38

Atchison County 55, Jefferson North 32

Baldwin 54, Jefferson West 30

Bennington 50, Inman 43

Berean Academy 47, Marion 15

Buhler 47, Mulvane 34

Centralia 56, Axtell 38

Chapman 45, Abilene 35

Chase 36, Tescott 5

Cheney 68, Conway Springs 18

Circle 46, Winfield 42

Clearwater 55, Rose Hill 22

Concordia 49, Clay Center 48, OT

Derby 35, Hutchinson 16

Doniphan West 55, Troy 45

Ellinwood 51, Ness City 45

Galena 49, Southeast 22

Garden Plain 45, Belle Plaine 13

Goddard-Eisenhower 38, Arkansas City 32

Goessel 52, Udall 22

Golden Plains 42, Wallace County 34

Goodland 67, Scott City 45

Halstead 53, Smoky Valley 33

Haven 54, Larned 25

Heritage Christian 27, Maranatha Academy 22

Highland Park 69, KC Harmon 22

Hillsboro 45, Hoisington 32

Hodgeman County 54, Macksville 43

Holcomb 63, Syracuse 48

Holton 45, Perry-Lecompton 30

Iola 46, Wellsville 29

KC Piper 56, Wichita West 41

KC Sumner 49, KC Schlagle 18

Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, Wichita Northwest 42

Kingman 47, Wichita Trinity 45

Kiowa County 41, Pawnee Heights 28

Labette County 45, Pittsburg 24

Lakeside 60, Sylvan-Lucas 53

Lawrence 47, SM North 35

Lebo 41, Osage City 33

Liberal 63, Garden City 35

Little River 67, Central Plains 56

Louisburg 47, Paola 39

Lyndon 51, Herington 31

Lyons 40, Pratt 39

Maize South 54, Wichita Campus 18

McPherson 58, Augusta 28

Natoma 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 30

Neodesha 56, Erie 34

Newton 27, Maize 26

Norton 65, Hill City 30

Norwich 59, Burrton 25

Oberlin-Decatur 59, Logan/Palco 26

Olathe East 43, Gardner-Edgerton 35

Osborne 50, Rock Hills 43

Ottawa 53, Tonganoxie 27

Phillipsburg 69, Stockton 25

Pittsburg Colgan 67, Girard 16

Pretty Prairie def. Stafford, forfeit

Quinter 52, Trego 42

Remington 50, West Elk 24

Riverton 47, Baxter Springs 7

SM West 41, Olathe Northwest 39

Salina Sacred Heart 55, Ellsworth 40

Smith Center 57, Beloit 25

Southeast Saline 59, Republic County 23

Spring Hill 62, Bonner Springs 46

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Lincoln 30

St. Mary's 51, Wabaunsee 32

Stanton County 42, Sublette 27

Topeka 60, St Xaviers 25

Topeka Hayden 53, Manhattan 42

Topeka Seaman 50, Shawnee Heights 37

Valley Center 38, Salina South 34

Valley Heights 65, Blue Valley 23

Wellington 70, Wichita Collegiate 23

Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, Wichita North 15

Wichita County 40, Lakin 37

Wichita East 51, Wichita South 47

Wilson 39, Thunder Ridge 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

