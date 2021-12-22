BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 69, Gothenburg 57
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sandhills/Thedford 43
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Wahoo 43
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Pender 43
Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41
Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 52
Bridgeport 54, Chase County 40, OT
Broken Bow 66, Hershey 43
Burwell 62, Elba 19
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Columbus Lakeview 42
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Sandy Creek 48
Dorchester 48, Cedar Bluffs 37
Douglas County West 63, West Point-Beemer 49
Dundy County-Stratton 59, Wauneta-Palisade 12
Elkhorn 55, Ralston 47
Elkhorn North 46, Hastings 37
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City 21
Fairbury 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Tri County 36
Friend 65, Exeter/Milligan 42
Gordon/Rushville 55, Chadron 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Seward 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Fillmore Central 30
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Nebraska Christian 53
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Columbus Scotus 43
Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40
Johnson-Brock 69, Sterling 35
Kearney Catholic 63, Boone Central 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Bloomfield 43
Leyton 67, Arthur County 27
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44
Louisville 54, Malcolm 53
Medicine Valley 55, Alma 30
Milford 60, North Bend Central 52
Norfolk Catholic 75, Winnebago 41
Norris 45, Aurora 40
North Central 52, Gregory, S.D. 44
Northern Valley, Kan. 68, Arapahoe 40
O'Neill 71, Crofton 39
Oakland-Craig 75, Omaha Nation 49
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Beatrice 40
Riverside 92, Twin Loup 46
Shelby/Rising City 46, High Plains Community 29
Shelton 40, Lawrence-Nelson 39
Sidney 72, Holdrege 38
Southern Valley 56, Southwest 54
Stanton 57, Wisner-Pilger 54
Summerland 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 41
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 22
Thayer Central 45, Wilber-Clatonia 25
Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Waverly 50, Crete 41
Wayne 48, Guardian Angels 25
York 45, Adams Central 40
Yutan 56, Raymond Central 37
Harrison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Morrill 44, Hay Springs 41
Consolation=
Crawford 59, Sioux County 18
Knight Holiday Classic=
South Sioux City 59, Archbishop Bergan 51
Maxwell Tournament=
Championship=
Sandhills Valley 71, South Loup 48
Consolation=
Brady 58, Maxwell 56
Metro Tournament=
Bellevue West 77, Bellevue East 35
Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 46
Gretna 59, Omaha South 58
Millard North 52, Omaha Bryan 50
Omaha Central 54, Papillion-LaVista South 53
Omaha Westside 86, Omaha Benson 51
Papillion-LaVista 52, Omaha North 33
Paxton Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Paxton 41
Perkins County Tournament=
Championship=
Wallace 49, Hyannis 47
Consolation=
Perkins County def. Creek Valley, forfeit
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Cambridge 46, Ravenna 44
Runza Holiday Classic=
Cozad 47, Central City 44
Cross County 59, Superior 48
Wood River 59, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/