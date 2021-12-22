BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 69, Gothenburg 57

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sandhills/Thedford 43

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Wahoo 43

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Pender 43

Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41

Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 52

Bridgeport 54, Chase County 40, OT

Broken Bow 66, Hershey 43

Burwell 62, Elba 19

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Columbus Lakeview 42

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Sandy Creek 48

Dorchester 48, Cedar Bluffs 37

Douglas County West 63, West Point-Beemer 49

Dundy County-Stratton 59, Wauneta-Palisade 12

Elkhorn 55, Ralston 47

Elkhorn North 46, Hastings 37

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City 21

Fairbury 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Tri County 36

Friend 65, Exeter/Milligan 42

Gordon/Rushville 55, Chadron 51

Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Seward 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Fillmore Central 30

Humphrey St. Francis 67, Nebraska Christian 53

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Columbus Scotus 43

Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40

Johnson-Brock 69, Sterling 35

Kearney Catholic 63, Boone Central 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Bloomfield 43

Leyton 67, Arthur County 27

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44

Louisville 54, Malcolm 53

Medicine Valley 55, Alma 30

Milford 60, North Bend Central 52

Norfolk Catholic 75, Winnebago 41

Norris 45, Aurora 40

North Central 52, Gregory, S.D. 44

Northern Valley, Kan. 68, Arapahoe 40

O'Neill 71, Crofton 39

Oakland-Craig 75, Omaha Nation 49

Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Beatrice 40

Riverside 92, Twin Loup 46

Shelby/Rising City 46, High Plains Community 29

Shelton 40, Lawrence-Nelson 39

Sidney 72, Holdrege 38

Southern Valley 56, Southwest 54

Stanton 57, Wisner-Pilger 54

Summerland 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 41

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 22

Thayer Central 45, Wilber-Clatonia 25

Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 40

Waverly 50, Crete 41

Wayne 48, Guardian Angels 25

York 45, Adams Central 40

Yutan 56, Raymond Central 37

Harrison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Morrill 44, Hay Springs 41

Consolation=

Crawford 59, Sioux County 18

Knight Holiday Classic=

South Sioux City 59, Archbishop Bergan 51

Maxwell Tournament=

Championship=

Sandhills Valley 71, South Loup 48

Consolation=

Brady 58, Maxwell 56

Metro Tournament=

Bellevue West 77, Bellevue East 35

Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 46

Gretna 59, Omaha South 58

Millard North 52, Omaha Bryan 50

Omaha Central 54, Papillion-LaVista South 53

Omaha Westside 86, Omaha Benson 51

Papillion-LaVista 52, Omaha North 33

Paxton Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Paxton 41

Perkins County Tournament=

Championship=

Wallace 49, Hyannis 47

Consolation=

Perkins County def. Creek Valley, forfeit

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Cambridge 46, Ravenna 44

Runza Holiday Classic=

Cozad 47, Central City 44

Cross County 59, Superior 48

Wood River 59, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

