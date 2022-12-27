BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 53, Northern Garrett, Md. 40
East Fairmont 66, Notre Dame 24
Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53
Hampshire 67, Grafton 50
Huntington 65, S. Point, Ohio 51
John Marshall 69, Salineville Southern, Ohio 36
Lisbon David Anderson, Ohio 51, Oak Glen 47
Ripley 54, Ravenswood 53
Sissonville 47, Sherman 40
Summers County 72, Man 26
Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 54, Paw Paw 38
Williamstown 87, Belpre, Ohio 58
Winfield 54, Nitro 38
Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=
Wheeling Park 80, Byesville Meadowbrook, Ohio 16
Wishes Can Happen Invitational=
Linsly 69, Akr. Ellet, Ohio 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Montcalm vs. Bath County, Va., ppd.
