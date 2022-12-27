BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 53, Northern Garrett, Md. 40

East Fairmont 66, Notre Dame 24

Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53

Hampshire 67, Grafton 50

Huntington 65, S. Point, Ohio 51

John Marshall 69, Salineville Southern, Ohio 36

Lisbon David Anderson, Ohio 51, Oak Glen 47

Ripley 54, Ravenswood 53

Sissonville 47, Sherman 40

Summers County 72, Man 26

Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 54, Paw Paw 38

Williamstown 87, Belpre, Ohio 58

Winfield 54, Nitro 38

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Wheeling Park 80, Byesville Meadowbrook, Ohio 16

Wishes Can Happen Invitational=

Linsly 69, Akr. Ellet, Ohio 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm vs. Bath County, Va., ppd.

