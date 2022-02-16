BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 49, Eagle Point 38

Banks 47, Seaside 32

Bonanza 56, Glide 52

Canby 67, Lakeridge 34

Cascade 51, Newport 33

Cascade Christian 63, Brookings-Harbor 54

Central Catholic 77, Centennial 38

Churchill 85, North Bend 26

Clackamas 57, Nelson 41

Crook County 83, Pendleton 45

Crosshill Christian 63, Oregon School for Deaf 24

David Douglas 82, Reynolds 54

Elkton 64, New Hope Christian 50

Four Rivers Community School 68, Long Creek/Ukiah 21

Gladstone 50, Corbett 46

Grant 73, Wells 66

Gresham 66, Sandy 55

Imbler 58, Griswold 13

Klamath 62, Hidden Valley 51

Lake Oswego 54, Oregon City 36

Lincoln 60, Franklin 43

Marshfield 69, Elmira 34

McLoughlin 49, Ontario 47

McMinnville 45, Newberg 40

North Eugene 49, Thurston 44

North Marion 63, Madras 54

Oakland 42, Monroe 32

Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis 22

Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 22

Philomath 50, Sisters 32

Pine Eagle 66, Wallowa 28

Redmond 69, Hood River 61

Roosevelt 73, Cleveland 55

Sherwood 53, Century 44

Silverton 62, West Albany 25

Stayton 60, Woodburn 36

The Dalles 58, Ridgeview 40

Tualatin 70, Tigard 64

Umatilla 45, Burns 37

Umpqua Valley Christian 61, Glendale 37

Willamette 49, Springfield 41

Willamette Valley Christian 44, Jewell 32

3A District 8=

Loser Out=

University, Wash. 88, Hermiston 60

