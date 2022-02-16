BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 49, Eagle Point 38
Banks 47, Seaside 32
Bonanza 56, Glide 52
Canby 67, Lakeridge 34
Cascade 51, Newport 33
Cascade Christian 63, Brookings-Harbor 54
Central Catholic 77, Centennial 38
Churchill 85, North Bend 26
Clackamas 57, Nelson 41
Crook County 83, Pendleton 45
Crosshill Christian 63, Oregon School for Deaf 24
David Douglas 82, Reynolds 54
Elkton 64, New Hope Christian 50
Four Rivers Community School 68, Long Creek/Ukiah 21
Gladstone 50, Corbett 46
Grant 73, Wells 66
Gresham 66, Sandy 55
Imbler 58, Griswold 13
Klamath 62, Hidden Valley 51
Lake Oswego 54, Oregon City 36
Lincoln 60, Franklin 43
Marshfield 69, Elmira 34
McLoughlin 49, Ontario 47
McMinnville 45, Newberg 40
North Eugene 49, Thurston 44
North Marion 63, Madras 54
Oakland 42, Monroe 32
Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis 22
Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 22
Philomath 50, Sisters 32
Pine Eagle 66, Wallowa 28
Redmond 69, Hood River 61
Roosevelt 73, Cleveland 55
Sherwood 53, Century 44
Silverton 62, West Albany 25
Stayton 60, Woodburn 36
The Dalles 58, Ridgeview 40
Tualatin 70, Tigard 64
Umatilla 45, Burns 37
Umpqua Valley Christian 61, Glendale 37
Willamette 49, Springfield 41
Willamette Valley Christian 44, Jewell 32
3A District 8=
Loser Out=
University, Wash. 88, Hermiston 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/