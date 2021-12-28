BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 64, Beaver Area 61
Allentown Central Catholic 56, Malvern Prep 48
Altoona 55, Greater Johnstown 48
Antietam 85, Clearfield Alliance Christian 29
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 78, Trinity Christian 28
Archbishop Ryan 65, Carmel, Va. 49
Athens 61, Waverly, N.Y. 53
Atlantic Tech, N.J. 56, Latin Charter 40
Avonworth 62, Fort Cherry 54
Bald Eagle Area 57, Curwensville 37
Belle Vernon 79, East Allegheny 42
Bellefonte 48, Penns Valley 37
Bentworth 45, West Greene 32
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 37, Southern Fulton 34
Bermudian Springs 55, New Oxford 32
Bethel Park 70, Shaler 65
Bishop McCort 64, Everett 30
Blue Mountain 54, Wyomissing 48
Boyertown 65, Avon Grove 49
Brandywine Heights 45, Upper Perkiomen 44
Brentwood 70, Hopewell 64
Brookville 56, Dubois Central Catholic 38
Burgettstown 58, Brownsville 49
Burrell 56, Erie McDowell 49
California 53, Frazier 44
Calvary Baptist 55, Commodore Perry 43
Cambria Heights 64, Glendale 23
Cambridge Springs 55, Keystone 41
Camden, N.J. 73, Archbishop Wood 41
Canton 46, Susquehanna 31
Central Columbia 62, Midd-West 33
Central Valley 59, Bethlehem Freedom 29
Chambersburg 52, Waynesboro 40
Charleroi 68, Ringgold 62
Chartiers-Houston 71, Avella 21
Christopher Dock 60, New Hope-Solebury 40
Claysburg-Kimmel 50, Forbes Road 18
Conrad Weiser 40, Cocalico 35
Dallas 76, Berwick 37
Delaware Military Academy, Del. 52, Hatboro-Horsham 47
Devon Prep 59, Parkland 46
Dobbins 80, Roxborough 61
Donegal 50, Littlestown 44
Dubois, Wis. 45, Brockway 14
East Stroudsburg South 71, Western Wayne 31
Eden Christian 55, Elwood City Riverside 36
Elizabeth Forward 61, West Mifflin 48
Ellwood City 74, Mercyhurst Prep 49
Emmaus 53, Spring-Ford 49
Fairview 48, Mercyhurst Prep 33
Farrell 51, Valley 40
Fleetwood 64, Pequea Valley 19
Francis Scott Key, Md. 62, Central Bucks West 57
Franklin 66, Rocky Grove 40
Freeport 47, Slippery Rock 44
Governor Mifflin 73, Pennridge 64
Great Valley 67, Pottstown 47
Greencastle Antrim 73, East Pennsboro 35
Hampton 75, Grove City 57
Harrisburg 73, Lancaster McCaskey 66
Hempfield 60, Central York 51
Hickory 79, Meadville 51
Huntingdon 55, Mount Union 46
Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 61, Northern Potter 33
Kane Area 50, Youngsville 25
Karns City 50, Union 34
Keystone Oaks 95, Geibel Catholic 86
Knoch 42, Ligonier Valley 40
Kutztown 68, Biglerville 41
Lampeter-Strasburg 65, Lower Dauphin 52
Lancaster Country Day 47, Belleville Mennonite 29
Lansdale Catholic 41, Notre Dame, N.J. 35
Laurel 61, South Side 50
Laurel Highlands 94, Allderdice 69
Leechburg 69, River Valley 31
Mars 74, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 43
McConnellsburg 58, Shalom Christian 54
McGuffey 52, Cornell 34
Mechanicsburg 56, Selinsgrove 16
Methacton 66, North Penn 52
Middletown 72, Big Spring 43
Monessen 55, Sewickley Academy 29
Montoursville 49, Jersey Shore 38
Moon 59, Seton-LaSalle 51
Mount Calvary 65, Halifax 48
Mount Carmel 61, Minersville 27
Mountain View 57, Northeast Bradford 48
Muhlenberg 68, Hazleton Area 59
Muncy 64, North Penn/Liberty 54
Neighborhood Academy 59, Apollo-Ridge 50
Neshannock 58, Hillcrest Christian Academy 25
Neumann 79, Troy 72
New Brighton 68, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 55
New Castle 61, Beaver Falls 37
Norristown 54, Lower Moreland 52
North Clarion 59, Clarion-Limestone 57
North East 66, Maplewood 33
North Hills 89, Chartiers Valley 56
North Penn-Mansfield 67, Johnson City, N.Y. 62
North Warren, N.J. 53, Pen Argyl 43
Northampton 52, Quakertown 34
Northern Lebanon 36, Red Land 29
Northern Lehigh 51, Lehighton 48
Northgate 46, Lakeview 34
Northwestern 65, Iroquois 40
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 68, East Stroudsburg North 67
Octorara 50, Hatboro-Horsham 47
Oil City 55, General McLane 54
Old Forge 60, Wyoming Area 49
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 76, Seneca 45
Palmerton 43, Jim Thorpe 34
Palmyra 51, Exeter 48
Panther Valley 71, Marian Catholic 64
Penn Cambria 70, Bellwood-Antis 31
Penn Hills 59, South Fayette 54
Penn-Trafford 70, McKeesport 67
Phoenixville 70, Pleasantville, N.J. 42
Pine-Richland 52, Blackhawk 44
Pioneer Academy, N.J. 75, Academy of the New Church 74
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Haverford 49
Portage Area 69, West Shamokin 64
Pottsgrove 62, Daniel Boone 28
Radnor 77, Buena Regional, N.J. 33
Redbank Valley 63, Plum 43
Reynolds 61, Portersville Christian 56
Rochester 60, Ambridge 31
Roswell, Ga. 73, Lincoln Park Charter 60
Saegertown 68, Moniteau 58
Seneca Valley 66, Norwin 60
Shippensburg 55, Central Dauphin East 42
Smethport 34, Sheffield 28
Souderton 57, Strath Haven 49
South Allegheny 57, Serra Catholic 48
Southern Huntingdon 68, Juniata Valley 47
St. Elizabeth, Del. 43, Oxford 21
St. Joseph 54, Mohawk 48
Sto-Rox 69, West Allegheny 66
Tri-Valley 70, Williams Valley 28
Tulpehocken 69, Annville-Cleona 47
Tunkhannock 71, Nanticoke Area 67
Twin Valley 60, Schuylkill Valley 49
Tyrone 60, Bedford 36
Union Area 73, Wilmington 23
Uniontown 57, North Stafford, Va. 34
United 75, Rockwood 30, OT
Upper Dauphin 53, Millersburg 28
Upper Dublin 54, Rustin 34
Upper Merion 48, Unionville 44
Upper St. Clair 63, Franklin Regional 36
Wallenpaupack 52, Honesdale 19
Warren Howland, Ohio 53, Sharon 17
Warwick 65, Delaware Valley 41
Washington 60, Linsly, W.Va. 52
Waynesburg Central 75, Propel Braddock Hills 57
West Chester Henderson 74, Renaissance Academy 47
West Lawn Wilson 58, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 51
West Scranton 69, Stroudsburg 61
West York 48, Northern York 35
Williamsburg 78, Clearfield 76, OT
Windber 68, Northern Bedford 30
Wissahickon 60, Perkiomen Valley 59
Penns Valley Tournament=
Bellefonte 48, Juniata 32
Restore The Roar Classic=
Central Martinsburg 65, Hollidaysburg 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, ppd.
Shippensburg vs. Susquehanna Township, ppd. to Dec 30th.
Warren vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/