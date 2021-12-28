BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 64, Beaver Area 61

Allentown Central Catholic 56, Malvern Prep 48

Altoona 55, Greater Johnstown 48

Antietam 85, Clearfield Alliance Christian 29

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 78, Trinity Christian 28

Archbishop Ryan 65, Carmel, Va. 49

Athens 61, Waverly, N.Y. 53

Atlantic Tech, N.J. 56, Latin Charter 40

Avonworth 62, Fort Cherry 54

Bald Eagle Area 57, Curwensville 37

Belle Vernon 79, East Allegheny 42

Bellefonte 48, Penns Valley 37

Bentworth 45, West Greene 32

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 37, Southern Fulton 34

Bermudian Springs 55, New Oxford 32

Bethel Park 70, Shaler 65

Bishop McCort 64, Everett 30

Blue Mountain 54, Wyomissing 48

Boyertown 65, Avon Grove 49

Brandywine Heights 45, Upper Perkiomen 44

Brentwood 70, Hopewell 64

Brookville 56, Dubois Central Catholic 38

Burgettstown 58, Brownsville 49

Burrell 56, Erie McDowell 49

California 53, Frazier 44

Calvary Baptist 55, Commodore Perry 43

Cambria Heights 64, Glendale 23

Cambridge Springs 55, Keystone 41

Camden, N.J. 73, Archbishop Wood 41

Canton 46, Susquehanna 31

Central Columbia 62, Midd-West 33

Central Valley 59, Bethlehem Freedom 29

Chambersburg 52, Waynesboro 40

Charleroi 68, Ringgold 62

Chartiers-Houston 71, Avella 21

Christopher Dock 60, New Hope-Solebury 40

Claysburg-Kimmel 50, Forbes Road 18

Conrad Weiser 40, Cocalico 35

Dallas 76, Berwick 37

Delaware Military Academy, Del. 52, Hatboro-Horsham 47

Devon Prep 59, Parkland 46

Dobbins 80, Roxborough 61

Donegal 50, Littlestown 44

Dubois, Wis. 45, Brockway 14

East Stroudsburg South 71, Western Wayne 31

Eden Christian 55, Elwood City Riverside 36

Elizabeth Forward 61, West Mifflin 48

Ellwood City 74, Mercyhurst Prep 49

Emmaus 53, Spring-Ford 49

Fairview 48, Mercyhurst Prep 33

Farrell 51, Valley 40

Fleetwood 64, Pequea Valley 19

Francis Scott Key, Md. 62, Central Bucks West 57

Franklin 66, Rocky Grove 40

Freeport 47, Slippery Rock 44

Governor Mifflin 73, Pennridge 64

Great Valley 67, Pottstown 47

Greencastle Antrim 73, East Pennsboro 35

Hampton 75, Grove City 57

Harrisburg 73, Lancaster McCaskey 66

Hempfield 60, Central York 51

Hickory 79, Meadville 51

Huntingdon 55, Mount Union 46

Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 61, Northern Potter 33

Kane Area 50, Youngsville 25

Karns City 50, Union 34

Keystone Oaks 95, Geibel Catholic 86

Knoch 42, Ligonier Valley 40

Kutztown 68, Biglerville 41

Lampeter-Strasburg 65, Lower Dauphin 52

Lancaster Country Day 47, Belleville Mennonite 29

Lansdale Catholic 41, Notre Dame, N.J. 35

Laurel 61, South Side 50

Laurel Highlands 94, Allderdice 69

Leechburg 69, River Valley 31

Mars 74, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 43

McConnellsburg 58, Shalom Christian 54

McGuffey 52, Cornell 34

Mechanicsburg 56, Selinsgrove 16

Methacton 66, North Penn 52

Middletown 72, Big Spring 43

Monessen 55, Sewickley Academy 29

Montoursville 49, Jersey Shore 38

Moon 59, Seton-LaSalle 51

Mount Calvary 65, Halifax 48

Mount Carmel 61, Minersville 27

Mountain View 57, Northeast Bradford 48

Muhlenberg 68, Hazleton Area 59

Muncy 64, North Penn/Liberty 54

Neighborhood Academy 59, Apollo-Ridge 50

Neshannock 58, Hillcrest Christian Academy 25

Neumann 79, Troy 72

New Brighton 68, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 55

New Castle 61, Beaver Falls 37

Norristown 54, Lower Moreland 52

North Clarion 59, Clarion-Limestone 57

North East 66, Maplewood 33

North Hills 89, Chartiers Valley 56

North Penn-Mansfield 67, Johnson City, N.Y. 62

North Warren, N.J. 53, Pen Argyl 43

Northampton 52, Quakertown 34

Northern Lebanon 36, Red Land 29

Northern Lehigh 51, Lehighton 48

Northgate 46, Lakeview 34

Northwestern 65, Iroquois 40

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 68, East Stroudsburg North 67

Octorara 50, Hatboro-Horsham 47

Oil City 55, General McLane 54

Old Forge 60, Wyoming Area 49

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 76, Seneca 45

Palmerton 43, Jim Thorpe 34

Palmyra 51, Exeter 48

Panther Valley 71, Marian Catholic 64

Penn Cambria 70, Bellwood-Antis 31

Penn Hills 59, South Fayette 54

Penn-Trafford 70, McKeesport 67

Phoenixville 70, Pleasantville, N.J. 42

Pine-Richland 52, Blackhawk 44

Pioneer Academy, N.J. 75, Academy of the New Church 74

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Haverford 49

Portage Area 69, West Shamokin 64

Pottsgrove 62, Daniel Boone 28

Radnor 77, Buena Regional, N.J. 33

Redbank Valley 63, Plum 43

Reynolds 61, Portersville Christian 56

Rochester 60, Ambridge 31

Roswell, Ga. 73, Lincoln Park Charter 60

Saegertown 68, Moniteau 58

Seneca Valley 66, Norwin 60

Shippensburg 55, Central Dauphin East 42

Smethport 34, Sheffield 28

Souderton 57, Strath Haven 49

South Allegheny 57, Serra Catholic 48

Southern Huntingdon 68, Juniata Valley 47

St. Elizabeth, Del. 43, Oxford 21

St. Joseph 54, Mohawk 48

Sto-Rox 69, West Allegheny 66

Tri-Valley 70, Williams Valley 28

Tulpehocken 69, Annville-Cleona 47

Tunkhannock 71, Nanticoke Area 67

Twin Valley 60, Schuylkill Valley 49

Tyrone 60, Bedford 36

Union Area 73, Wilmington 23

Uniontown 57, North Stafford, Va. 34

United 75, Rockwood 30, OT

Upper Dauphin 53, Millersburg 28

Upper Dublin 54, Rustin 34

Upper Merion 48, Unionville 44

Upper St. Clair 63, Franklin Regional 36

Wallenpaupack 52, Honesdale 19

Warren Howland, Ohio 53, Sharon 17

Warwick 65, Delaware Valley 41

Washington 60, Linsly, W.Va. 52

Waynesburg Central 75, Propel Braddock Hills 57

West Chester Henderson 74, Renaissance Academy 47

West Lawn Wilson 58, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 51

West Scranton 69, Stroudsburg 61

West York 48, Northern York 35

Williamsburg 78, Clearfield 76, OT

Windber 68, Northern Bedford 30

Wissahickon 60, Perkiomen Valley 59

Penns Valley Tournament=

Bellefonte 48, Juniata 32

Restore The Roar Classic=

Central Martinsburg 65, Hollidaysburg 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, ppd.

Shippensburg vs. Susquehanna Township, ppd. to Dec 30th.

Warren vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, ppd.

