BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beallsville, Ohio 39, Wood County Christian 21

Bluefield 74, Chapmanville 63

Doddridge County 69, Braxton County 62

Dover, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 53

Frankfort 70, Petersburg 49

George Washington 79, Jefferson 54

Lincoln County 50, Lewis County 48

Morgantown 59, Wheeling Park 45

Spring Valley 71, Parkersburg 63

Tug Valley 69, Mingo Central 47

University 68, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 43

Weir 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 61

Weir 62, Harrison Central, Miss. 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

