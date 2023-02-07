BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beallsville, Ohio 39, Wood County Christian 21
Bluefield 74, Chapmanville 63
Doddridge County 69, Braxton County 62
Dover, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 53
Frankfort 70, Petersburg 49
George Washington 79, Jefferson 54
Lincoln County 50, Lewis County 48
Morgantown 59, Wheeling Park 45
Spring Valley 71, Parkersburg 63
Tug Valley 69, Mingo Central 47
University 68, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 43
Weir 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 61
Weir 62, Harrison Central, Miss. 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
