PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 13, Austin 0
Alexandria 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 3, OT
Andover 4, Minnetonka 3
Apple Valley 4, Prior Lake 3
Armstrong/Cooper Coop 3, Minneapolis 1
Bemidji 3, Roseau 1
Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Wayzata 2
Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 9, Detroit Lakes 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 7, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1
Delano/Rockford 4, Buffalo 1
Dodge County 6, Osseo/Park Center 4
East Grand Forks 0, Warroad 0, OT
East Ridge 4, Hastings 1
Eden Prairie 9, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Edina 6, Rogers 2
Elk river/Zimmerman 5, Blaine 1
Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, North Shore Storm 0
Hill-Murray 6, North Wright County 1
Holy Angels 5, Breck 0
Hopkins/Park 5, Waconia 4
Lakeville North 5, Eastview 0
Luverne 8, Fairmont 0
Maple Grove 6, Blake 1
Marshall 5, Hutchinson 0
Metro-South 4, Eagan 1
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
North/Tartan 4, Hudson, Wis. 1
Northfield 2, Mankato East 0
Orono 10, New Prague 1
Owatonna 13, Rochester Century 1
River Lakes 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3
Rock Ridge 2, Northern Lakes 1
Rosemount 5, Shakopee 1
Roseville/Mahtomedi 1, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Simley 11, Chisago Lakes 0
South St. Paul 2, Mound Westonka/SWC 1
Willmar 13, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Windom 5, Waseca 3
Winona 3, Rochester Mayo 2
Woodbury 2, Mounds View/Irondale 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.