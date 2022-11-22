PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 13, Austin 0

Alexandria 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 3, OT

Andover 4, Minnetonka 3

Apple Valley 4, Prior Lake 3

Armstrong/Cooper Coop 3, Minneapolis 1

Bemidji 3, Roseau 1

Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Wayzata 2

Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 9, Detroit Lakes 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 7, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1

Delano/Rockford 4, Buffalo 1

Dodge County 6, Osseo/Park Center 4

East Grand Forks 0, Warroad 0, OT

East Ridge 4, Hastings 1

Eden Prairie 9, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

Edina 6, Rogers 2

Elk river/Zimmerman 5, Blaine 1

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, North Shore Storm 0

Hill-Murray 6, North Wright County 1

Holy Angels 5, Breck 0

Hopkins/Park 5, Waconia 4

Lakeville North 5, Eastview 0

Luverne 8, Fairmont 0

Maple Grove 6, Blake 1

Marshall 5, Hutchinson 0

Metro-South 4, Eagan 1

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2

North/Tartan 4, Hudson, Wis. 1

Northfield 2, Mankato East 0

Orono 10, New Prague 1

Owatonna 13, Rochester Century 1

River Lakes 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3

Rock Ridge 2, Northern Lakes 1

Rosemount 5, Shakopee 1

Roseville/Mahtomedi 1, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Simley 11, Chisago Lakes 0

South St. Paul 2, Mound Westonka/SWC 1

Willmar 13, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Windom 5, Waseca 3

Winona 3, Rochester Mayo 2

Woodbury 2, Mounds View/Irondale 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

