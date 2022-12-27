BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 69, Robert E. Lee 65
Boaz 43, Lampeter-Strasburg, Pa. 31
Carbon Hill 57, Colbert County 55
Central-Phenix City 76, Enterprise 70
Covenant Christian 60, Priceville 47
Danville 62, South Lamar 47
Decatur Heritage 61, West Limestone 37
Francis Marion 54, Linden 36
Haleyville 66, Mae Jemison 50
Hatton 49, Holly Pond 48
Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35
Lauderdale County 60, Lexington 43
Lawrence County 70, Deshler 58
Macon-East 53, Calvary Christian, Ga. 39
Mars Hill Bible 65, Central-Florence 58
Monroe County 60, W.S. Neal 51
Oxford 53, Lee-Huntsville 44
Randolph School 45, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 11
Russellville 61, Albertville 55
Sparkman 45, Buckhorn 40
Sumiton Christian 58, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 56
West Morgan 62, Clements 40
West Point 78, Curry 50
Winston County 55, Cold Springs 28
Anniston Star Holiday Classic=
Central - Clay County 69, Faith Christian 35
Cleburne County 42, Weaver 38
Vincent 69, Woodland 25
Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic=
Ohatchee 64, Ranburne 62
Bracy Invitational=
Semifinal One=
Mars Hill Bible 68, Russellville 65
Huntsville City Classic=
Baker 70, Hazel Green 52
Randolph Holiday Classic=
Tanner 54, Sylvania 53
Tournament Game=
Ramsay 81, Woodlawn 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Millry vs. Leroy, ccd.
Wenonah vs. Carver-Birmingham, ccd.
