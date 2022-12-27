BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 69, Robert E. Lee 65

Boaz 43, Lampeter-Strasburg, Pa. 31

Carbon Hill 57, Colbert County 55

Central-Phenix City 76, Enterprise 70

Covenant Christian 60, Priceville 47

Danville 62, South Lamar 47

Decatur Heritage 61, West Limestone 37

Francis Marion 54, Linden 36

Haleyville 66, Mae Jemison 50

Hatton 49, Holly Pond 48

Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35

Lauderdale County 60, Lexington 43

Lawrence County 70, Deshler 58

Macon-East 53, Calvary Christian, Ga. 39

Mars Hill Bible 65, Central-Florence 58

Monroe County 60, W.S. Neal 51

Oxford 53, Lee-Huntsville 44

Randolph School 45, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 11

Russellville 61, Albertville 55

Sparkman 45, Buckhorn 40

Sumiton Christian 58, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 56

West Morgan 62, Clements 40

West Point 78, Curry 50

Winston County 55, Cold Springs 28

Anniston Star Holiday Classic=

Central - Clay County 69, Faith Christian 35

Cleburne County 42, Weaver 38

Vincent 69, Woodland 25

Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic=

Ohatchee 64, Ranburne 62

Bracy Invitational=

Semifinal One=

Mars Hill Bible 68, Russellville 65

Huntsville City Classic=

Baker 70, Hazel Green 52

Randolph Holiday Classic=

Tanner 54, Sylvania 53

Tournament Game=

Ramsay 81, Woodlawn 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Millry vs. Leroy, ccd.

Wenonah vs. Carver-Birmingham, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

