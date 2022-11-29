GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 53, Belmont 52

Algoma 46, Kewaunee 39

Almond-Bancroft 90, Stockbridge 11

Appleton East 73, Oshkosh North 61

Ashwaubenon 46, Shawano 41

Assumption 55, Manawa 26

Baraboo 69, Wisconsin Dells 60

Bay Port 65, West De Pere 58

Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose-Mindoro 45

Brillion 58, New Holstein 56

Brookfield Academy 77, Heritage Christian 30

Brookfield East 61, Slinger 42

Burlington 58, Turner 52

Catholic Memorial 83, Waukesha North 22

Chilton 58, Valders 54

Coleman 50, Lena 44

Crivitz 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Cuba City 71, Belleville 52

Decorah, Iowa 76, Prairie du Chien 61

Deerfield 66, Palmyra-Eagle 27

Elcho 30, Tigerton 28

Elkhorn Area 54, Whitewater 47

Fall River 54, Cambria-Friesland 31

Fort Atkinson 58, Wisconsin Heights 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Marinette 44

Franklin 59, Muskego 49

Freedom 64, Amherst 27

Gillett 51, Gresham Community 33

Green Bay Preble 62, D.C. Everest 39

Green Bay Southwest 59, Seymour 33

Hillsboro 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 43

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 37

Hustisford 58, Horicon 42

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Pittsville 35

Johnson Creek 45, Wayland Academy 42

Kaukauna 82, Appleton West 54

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 70, Racine Case 33

Kenosha Tremper 51, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Ripon 54

Kewaskum 57, Winneconne 44

Kickapoo 49, Wonewoc-Center 33

Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 39

Kimberly 60, Appleton North 40

Lake Mills 57, Marshall 23

Living Word Lutheran 63, Williams Bay 43

Lourdes Academy 59, Dodgeland 20

Luxemburg-Casco 43, Oconto Falls 29

Markesan 54, Rio 49

Menasha 56, Clintonville 22

Middleton 83, Madison West 26

Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Hamilton 25

Necedah 35, Weston 30

Neenah 72, Fond du Lac 61

Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24

New Berlin Eisenhower 52, Brookfield Central 39

New London 78, Wausau East 16

Niagara 59, Oneida Nation 52

Oakfield 78, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Oconto 59, Southern Door 51

Omro 59, Lomira 37

Pardeeville 57, Princeton/Green Lake 15

Parkview 41, Madison Abundant Life 31

Pewaukee 49, Germantown 41

Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21

Poynette 70, Portage 8

Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25

Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49

Rhinelander 68, Tomahawk 41

Roncalli 60, Two Rivers 46

Royall 74, Ithaca 53

Saint Thomas More 66, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39

Salam School 77, Augustine Prep 70

Sauk Prairie 49, Dodgeville 36

Sevastopol 55, Peshtigo 34

Sheboygan Christian 64, Ozaukee 57

Shorewood 93, Racine Case 52

Sparta 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35

St. Marys Springs 49, Campbellsport 27

Superior 75, Rockford, Minn. 14

Suring 51, Wausaukee 44

Tri-County 51, Marion 11

University School of Milwaukee 79, Kenosha Christian Life 34

Verona Area 50, Sun Prairie West 46

Watertown 53, Whitnall 30

Waupun 57, Plymouth 35

Wauwatosa West 65, Brown Deer 47

Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 39

Weyauwega-Fremont 59, Port Edwards 23

Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 23

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Mayville 17

Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Wauwatosa East 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Marathon 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

