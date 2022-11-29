GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 53, Belmont 52
Algoma 46, Kewaunee 39
Almond-Bancroft 90, Stockbridge 11
Appleton East 73, Oshkosh North 61
Ashwaubenon 46, Shawano 41
Assumption 55, Manawa 26
Baraboo 69, Wisconsin Dells 60
Bay Port 65, West De Pere 58
Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose-Mindoro 45
Brillion 58, New Holstein 56
Brookfield Academy 77, Heritage Christian 30
Brookfield East 61, Slinger 42
Burlington 58, Turner 52
Catholic Memorial 83, Waukesha North 22
Chilton 58, Valders 54
Coleman 50, Lena 44
Crivitz 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17
Cuba City 71, Belleville 52
Decorah, Iowa 76, Prairie du Chien 61
Deerfield 66, Palmyra-Eagle 27
Elcho 30, Tigerton 28
Elkhorn Area 54, Whitewater 47
Fall River 54, Cambria-Friesland 31
Fort Atkinson 58, Wisconsin Heights 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Marinette 44
Franklin 59, Muskego 49
Freedom 64, Amherst 27
Gillett 51, Gresham Community 33
Green Bay Preble 62, D.C. Everest 39
Green Bay Southwest 59, Seymour 33
Hillsboro 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 43
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 37
Hustisford 58, Horicon 42
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Pittsville 35
Johnson Creek 45, Wayland Academy 42
Kaukauna 82, Appleton West 54
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 70, Racine Case 33
Kenosha Tremper 51, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Ripon 54
Kewaskum 57, Winneconne 44
Kickapoo 49, Wonewoc-Center 33
Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 39
Kimberly 60, Appleton North 40
Lake Mills 57, Marshall 23
Living Word Lutheran 63, Williams Bay 43
Lourdes Academy 59, Dodgeland 20
Luxemburg-Casco 43, Oconto Falls 29
Markesan 54, Rio 49
Menasha 56, Clintonville 22
Middleton 83, Madison West 26
Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Hamilton 25
Necedah 35, Weston 30
Neenah 72, Fond du Lac 61
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24
New Berlin Eisenhower 52, Brookfield Central 39
New London 78, Wausau East 16
Niagara 59, Oneida Nation 52
Oakfield 78, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Oconto 59, Southern Door 51
Omro 59, Lomira 37
Pardeeville 57, Princeton/Green Lake 15
Parkview 41, Madison Abundant Life 31
Pewaukee 49, Germantown 41
Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21
Poynette 70, Portage 8
Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25
Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49
Rhinelander 68, Tomahawk 41
Roncalli 60, Two Rivers 46
Royall 74, Ithaca 53
Saint Thomas More 66, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39
Salam School 77, Augustine Prep 70
Sauk Prairie 49, Dodgeville 36
Sevastopol 55, Peshtigo 34
Sheboygan Christian 64, Ozaukee 57
Shorewood 93, Racine Case 52
Sparta 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35
St. Marys Springs 49, Campbellsport 27
Superior 75, Rockford, Minn. 14
Suring 51, Wausaukee 44
Tri-County 51, Marion 11
University School of Milwaukee 79, Kenosha Christian Life 34
Verona Area 50, Sun Prairie West 46
Watertown 53, Whitnall 30
Waupun 57, Plymouth 35
Wauwatosa West 65, Brown Deer 47
Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 39
Weyauwega-Fremont 59, Port Edwards 23
Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 23
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Mayville 17
Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Wauwatosa East 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Marathon 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
