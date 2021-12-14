GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott School def. Evanston (Beacon Academy), forfeit

Benton 44, Harrisburg 25

Clemente 31, Prosser 14

Downers North 53, Proviso West 34

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Beecher 44

Geneseo 55, Dixon 48

Glenbard East 44, West Chicago 30

Hampshire 52, Dundee-Crown 44

Holy Trinity 39, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 23

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 66, Hancock 39

Hyde Park 77, Corliss 55

Lake Zurich 50, Grayslake Central 25

Lemont 57, Reed-Custer 21

Lincoln 53, Mt. Zion 16

Lincoln-Way East 47, Andrew 24

Machesney Park Harlem 71, Rockford East 13

Massac County 42, Herrin 36

Mount Vernon 70, Carbondale 21

North Boone 42, South Beloit 14

Ottawa 44, Rochelle 27

Payton 31, Westinghouse 29

Peoria Notre Dame 44, Peoria (H.S.) 43, 2OT

Rock Island Alleman 42, Sherrard 35

Round Lake 53, Marengo 35

Schaumburg Christian 56, Mooseheart 39

St. Viator 67, Maine West 43

Sycamore 72, Morris 14

Warren 45, Wauconda 26

Whitney Young 78, Northside Prep 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

