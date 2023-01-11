BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 83, Jordan 27
American Fork 66, Bingham 59
American Prep WV 65, UMA-Riverdale 29
Brighton 49, Highland 48
Cedar Valley 80, Salem Hills 73
Cyprus 62, Roy 53
Davis 82, Weber 55
Enterprise 75, South Sevier 67
Fremont 54, Layton 52
Lehi 60, Orem 44
Maple Mountain 59, West Jordan 53
Mountain View 79, Timpanogos 69
Olympus 71, East 39
Parowan 64, Beaver 37
Pinnacle 63, Telos School 26
Pleasant Grove 54, Riverton 52
Real Salt Lake 60, Murray 50
Rowland Hall 80, Draper APA 61
Skyline 82, Park City 54
Skyridge 67, Kearns 54
Syracuse 54, Clearfield 39
Taylorsville 80, Granger 70
Waterford 60, St. Joseph 51
Wayne 59, Escalante 16
West 48, Hunter 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
