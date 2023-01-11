BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 83, Jordan 27

American Fork 66, Bingham 59

American Prep WV 65, UMA-Riverdale 29

Brighton 49, Highland 48

Cedar Valley 80, Salem Hills 73

Cyprus 62, Roy 53

Davis 82, Weber 55

Enterprise 75, South Sevier 67

Fremont 54, Layton 52

Lehi 60, Orem 44

Maple Mountain 59, West Jordan 53

Mountain View 79, Timpanogos 69

Olympus 71, East 39

Parowan 64, Beaver 37

Pinnacle 63, Telos School 26

Pleasant Grove 54, Riverton 52

Real Salt Lake 60, Murray 50

Rowland Hall 80, Draper APA 61

Skyline 82, Park City 54

Skyridge 67, Kearns 54

Syracuse 54, Clearfield 39

Taylorsville 80, Granger 70

Waterford 60, St. Joseph 51

Wayne 59, Escalante 16

West 48, Hunter 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you