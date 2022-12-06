BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 61, Sand Creek 51

Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34

Adrian Madison 51, Lenawee Christian 32

Allegan 65, Holland Black River 34

Allen Park 85, Melvindale 74

Alma 53, Clare 38

Ann Arbor Central Academy 74, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 73

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Pinckney 42

Ann Arbor Greenhills 66, Whitmore Lake 37

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 56, Waterford Our Lady 37

Bangor 41, Covert 31

Bark River-Harris 74, Eben Junction Superior Central 48

Barry County Christian School 81, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 24

Battle Creek Academy 66, Marshall Academy 25

Bay City John Glenn 71, Gladwin 41

Beaverton 46, Coleman 19

Berkley 63, Troy 47

Berrien Springs 63, Three Oaks River Valley 50

Big Rapids 60, West Michigan Aviation 53

Birch Run 57, Unionville-Sebewaing 37

Birmingham Brother Rice 77, Detroit Western Intl 43

Birmingham Groves 74, Auburn Hills Avondale 47

Bronson 80, Battle Creek St. Philip 34

Brown City 47, Dryden 41

Buchanan 61, Bloomingdale 37

Buckley 65, Mesick 62

Burton Madison 78, Reese 53

Cass City 47, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37

Cassopolis 58, Three Rivers 52

Chelsea 77, Parma Western 52

Chesaning 66, Ithaca 35

Clawson 36, Royal Oak Shrine 32

Clinton 59, Manchester 23

Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Almont 49

Coldwater 45, Sturgis 33

Coopersville 57, Holland 49

DeWitt 62, Lansing Eastern 53

Dearborn Advanced Technology 69, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 66

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54

Dearborn Fordson 72, Dearborn Edsel Ford 49

Dearborn Heights Star International 77, Hope of Detroit 69

Decatur 45, New Buffalo 35

Detroit Cesar Chavez 60, Westland Universal 18

Detroit Country Day 68, Novi Christian 67

Detroit U-D Jesuit 57, Ferndale 55

Durand 81, Burton Bentley 55

East Jordan 59, Mancelona 57

Ewen - Trout Creek 65, Lake Linden-Hubbell 57

Farmington 85, Ann Arbor Pioneer 83

Flat Rock 47, Gibraltar Carlson 38

Flint Powers 74, Lapeer 56

Forest Hills Eastern 65, Grand Rapids West Catholic 63

Fowlerville 79, Lansing Everett 75

Franklin LIVONIA MI 58, Livonia Clarenceville 55

Fremont 53, Shelby 33

Galesburg-Augusta 64, Coloma 59

Grand Blanc 52, Waterford Mott 50

Grand Ledge 69, Caledonia 49

Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids South Christian 48

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 64, Hudsonville Unity Christian 57

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 81, Fennville 43

Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 47

Grayling 46, Lake City 32

Greenville 74, Howard City Tri-County 49

Grosse Ile 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 61, Southfield Christian 58

Harbor Springs 64, Indian River-Inland Lakes 62

Hillsdale Academy 76, Athens 23

Hopkins 60, Grand River Prep 45

Howell 64, Williamston 49

Jackson Northwest 64, Mason 55

Jackson Prep 63, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 29

Kalamazoo Christian 72, Portage Northern 66

Kinde-North Huron 74, Caseville 50

Laingsburg 64, Fulton-Middleton 25

Lake Orion 50, Oxford 37

Lansing Catholic 53, Blanchard Montabella 38

Lansing Christian 56, Portland St. Patrick 33

Lansing Waverly 64, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 51

Lawton 54, Marcellus 48

Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 42

Livonia Churchill 64, Garden City 42

Ludington 87, Grant 74

Marshall 52, Eddies 39

Mason County Central 70, Manistee 45

Midland Bullock Creek 62, Pinconning 43

Milan 44, Dundee 29

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 76, Lutheran Westland 42

Montrose 74, Burton Bendle 58

Morley-Stanwood 56, Leroy Pine River 47

Morrice 40, Vestaburg 35

Mount Morris 40, Webberville 34

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Allendale 54

North Muskegon 52, Muskegon Catholic Central 11

Notre Dame Prep 52, Davison 42

Novi 69, Walled Lake Western 54

Oakridge High School 65, Holton 28

Okemos 58, Lansing Sexton 44

Onekama 45, Manistee Catholic Central 25

Otsego 56, Portage Central 45

Ovid-Elsie 52, Dansville 49

Painesdale Jeffers 83, Baraga 22

Peck 55, Akron-Fairgrove 42

Pittsford 54, Britton-Deerfield 53

Plainwell 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 44

Plymouth 75, South Lyon 72

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 85, Detroit Universal 69

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 53, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 41

Rockford 60, East Grand Rapids 41

Royal Oak 71, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32

S. Bend Clay, Ind. 74, Niles 54

Saginaw Swan Valley 63, Hemlock 54

Saline 71, Salem 52

Schoolcraft 60, Vicksburg 44

South Haven 48, Gobles 20

Southfield 45, Birmingham Seaholm 43

Southgate Anderson 66, Monroe Jefferson 51

St. Johns 53, Eaton Rapids 25

St. Joseph 58, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32

St. Louis 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 48

Taylor Prep 50, Michigan Math and Science 35

Taylor Prep 79, Redford Union 41

Tecumseh 58, Airport 32

Traverse City West 77, Bay City Central 62

Union City 52, Hillsdale 36

Utica Ford 69, Macomb Lutheran North 56

Vandercook Lake Jackson 46, Summerfield 36

Vermontville Maple Valley 56, Delton Kellogg 53

Waldron 36, Quincy 34

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Cheboygan 38

White Cloud 61, Mason County Eastern 45

Whitehall 64, Spring Lake 61

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 22

Zeeland East 58, Holland Christian 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ojibwe Charter vs. Burt, ppd.

