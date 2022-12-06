BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 61, Sand Creek 51
Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34
Adrian Madison 51, Lenawee Christian 32
Allegan 65, Holland Black River 34
Allen Park 85, Melvindale 74
Alma 53, Clare 38
Ann Arbor Central Academy 74, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 73
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Pinckney 42
Ann Arbor Greenhills 66, Whitmore Lake 37
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 56, Waterford Our Lady 37
Bangor 41, Covert 31
Bark River-Harris 74, Eben Junction Superior Central 48
Barry County Christian School 81, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 24
Battle Creek Academy 66, Marshall Academy 25
Bay City John Glenn 71, Gladwin 41
Beaverton 46, Coleman 19
Berkley 63, Troy 47
Berrien Springs 63, Three Oaks River Valley 50
Big Rapids 60, West Michigan Aviation 53
Birch Run 57, Unionville-Sebewaing 37
Birmingham Brother Rice 77, Detroit Western Intl 43
Birmingham Groves 74, Auburn Hills Avondale 47
Bronson 80, Battle Creek St. Philip 34
Brown City 47, Dryden 41
Buchanan 61, Bloomingdale 37
Buckley 65, Mesick 62
Burton Madison 78, Reese 53
Cass City 47, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37
Cassopolis 58, Three Rivers 52
Chelsea 77, Parma Western 52
Chesaning 66, Ithaca 35
Clawson 36, Royal Oak Shrine 32
Clinton 59, Manchester 23
Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Almont 49
Coldwater 45, Sturgis 33
Coopersville 57, Holland 49
DeWitt 62, Lansing Eastern 53
Dearborn Advanced Technology 69, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 66
Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54
Dearborn Fordson 72, Dearborn Edsel Ford 49
Dearborn Heights Star International 77, Hope of Detroit 69
Decatur 45, New Buffalo 35
Detroit Cesar Chavez 60, Westland Universal 18
Detroit Country Day 68, Novi Christian 67
Detroit U-D Jesuit 57, Ferndale 55
Durand 81, Burton Bentley 55
East Jordan 59, Mancelona 57
Ewen - Trout Creek 65, Lake Linden-Hubbell 57
Farmington 85, Ann Arbor Pioneer 83
Flat Rock 47, Gibraltar Carlson 38
Flint Powers 74, Lapeer 56
Forest Hills Eastern 65, Grand Rapids West Catholic 63
Fowlerville 79, Lansing Everett 75
Franklin LIVONIA MI 58, Livonia Clarenceville 55
Fremont 53, Shelby 33
Galesburg-Augusta 64, Coloma 59
Grand Blanc 52, Waterford Mott 50
Grand Ledge 69, Caledonia 49
Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids South Christian 48
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 64, Hudsonville Unity Christian 57
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 81, Fennville 43
Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 47
Grayling 46, Lake City 32
Greenville 74, Howard City Tri-County 49
Grosse Ile 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 61, Southfield Christian 58
Harbor Springs 64, Indian River-Inland Lakes 62
Hillsdale Academy 76, Athens 23
Hopkins 60, Grand River Prep 45
Howell 64, Williamston 49
Jackson Northwest 64, Mason 55
Jackson Prep 63, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 29
Kalamazoo Christian 72, Portage Northern 66
Kinde-North Huron 74, Caseville 50
Laingsburg 64, Fulton-Middleton 25
Lake Orion 50, Oxford 37
Lansing Catholic 53, Blanchard Montabella 38
Lansing Christian 56, Portland St. Patrick 33
Lansing Waverly 64, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 51
Lawton 54, Marcellus 48
Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 42
Livonia Churchill 64, Garden City 42
Ludington 87, Grant 74
Marshall 52, Eddies 39
Mason County Central 70, Manistee 45
Midland Bullock Creek 62, Pinconning 43
Milan 44, Dundee 29
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 76, Lutheran Westland 42
Montrose 74, Burton Bendle 58
Morley-Stanwood 56, Leroy Pine River 47
Morrice 40, Vestaburg 35
Mount Morris 40, Webberville 34
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Allendale 54
North Muskegon 52, Muskegon Catholic Central 11
Notre Dame Prep 52, Davison 42
Novi 69, Walled Lake Western 54
Oakridge High School 65, Holton 28
Okemos 58, Lansing Sexton 44
Onekama 45, Manistee Catholic Central 25
Otsego 56, Portage Central 45
Ovid-Elsie 52, Dansville 49
Painesdale Jeffers 83, Baraga 22
Peck 55, Akron-Fairgrove 42
Pittsford 54, Britton-Deerfield 53
Plainwell 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 44
Plymouth 75, South Lyon 72
Pontiac Academy for Excellence 85, Detroit Universal 69
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 53, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 41
Rockford 60, East Grand Rapids 41
Royal Oak 71, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32
S. Bend Clay, Ind. 74, Niles 54
Saginaw Swan Valley 63, Hemlock 54
Saline 71, Salem 52
Schoolcraft 60, Vicksburg 44
South Haven 48, Gobles 20
Southfield 45, Birmingham Seaholm 43
Southgate Anderson 66, Monroe Jefferson 51
St. Johns 53, Eaton Rapids 25
St. Joseph 58, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32
St. Louis 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 48
Taylor Prep 50, Michigan Math and Science 35
Taylor Prep 79, Redford Union 41
Tecumseh 58, Airport 32
Traverse City West 77, Bay City Central 62
Union City 52, Hillsdale 36
Utica Ford 69, Macomb Lutheran North 56
Vandercook Lake Jackson 46, Summerfield 36
Vermontville Maple Valley 56, Delton Kellogg 53
Waldron 36, Quincy 34
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Cheboygan 38
White Cloud 61, Mason County Eastern 45
Whitehall 64, Spring Lake 61
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 22
Zeeland East 58, Holland Christian 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ojibwe Charter vs. Burt, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
