GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 55, Yuma 21
Arizona College Preparatory 58, Phoenix Goldwater 48
Benson 52, Kearny Ray 11
Chandler Hamilton 63, Glendale Deer Valley 45
Chandler Prep 32, Lincoln 27
Chandler Valley Christian 64, Globe 28
Chinle 65, Holbrook 37
Coolidge 50, Phoenix Bourgade 21
Corona Del Sol 24, Mesa Desert Ridge 22
Flagstaff Northland Prep 48, Camp Verde 29
Florence 58, Tonopah Valley 8
Fountain Hills 54, Ben Franklin 27
Gilbert Highland 60, Laveen Chavez 45
Gilbert Leading Edge 76, Madison Highland 9
Gilbert Mesquite 80, Basha 46
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 46, Paradise Honors 42
Kayenta Monument Valley 60, Show Low 46
Maricopa 53, Phoenix Alhambra 39
Mesa 53, Queen Creek 26
Mesa Red Mountain 52, Tucson Rincon 28
Miami 83, Winkelman Hayden 8
Mohave Accelerated 48, Mohave Valley River Valley 5
Parker 48, Kingman Academy of Learning 24
Payson 59, Chino Valley 15
Perry 84, Liberty 11
Phoenix Country Day 89, Heritage Academy - Laveen 4
Phoenix Horizon 53, Scottsdale Christian 31
Rio Rico 74, Tucson Sabino 30
San Carlos 71, Willcox 18
Scottsdale Christian 42, Veritas Prep 31
Scottsdale Saguaro 69, Flagstaff 57
Sedona Red Rock 73, ALA-Anthem South 8
Shadow Ridge 62, Gila Ridge 28
St John Paul II 34, Highland Prep 30
St. Augustine Catholic 48, Tucson Santa Rita 39
Tuba City 72, Keams Canyon Hopi 19
Tucson Amphitheater 43, Tucson Canyon del Oro 33
Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Douglas 42
Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 25
Tucson Sahuaro 65, Sahuarita 42
Tucson Salpointe 97, Walden Grove 13
Whiteriver Alchesay 52, Snowflake 44
Wickenburg 24, Odyssey Institute 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
