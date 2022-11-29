GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 55, Yuma 21

Arizona College Preparatory 58, Phoenix Goldwater 48

Benson 52, Kearny Ray 11

Chandler Hamilton 63, Glendale Deer Valley 45

Chandler Prep 32, Lincoln 27

Chandler Valley Christian 64, Globe 28

Chinle 65, Holbrook 37

Coolidge 50, Phoenix Bourgade 21

Corona Del Sol 24, Mesa Desert Ridge 22

Flagstaff Northland Prep 48, Camp Verde 29

Florence 58, Tonopah Valley 8

Fountain Hills 54, Ben Franklin 27

Gilbert Highland 60, Laveen Chavez 45

Gilbert Leading Edge 76, Madison Highland 9

Gilbert Mesquite 80, Basha 46

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 46, Paradise Honors 42

Kayenta Monument Valley 60, Show Low 46

Maricopa 53, Phoenix Alhambra 39

Mesa 53, Queen Creek 26

Mesa Red Mountain 52, Tucson Rincon 28

Miami 83, Winkelman Hayden 8

Mohave Accelerated 48, Mohave Valley River Valley 5

Parker 48, Kingman Academy of Learning 24

Payson 59, Chino Valley 15

Perry 84, Liberty 11

Phoenix Country Day 89, Heritage Academy - Laveen 4

Phoenix Horizon 53, Scottsdale Christian 31

Rio Rico 74, Tucson Sabino 30

San Carlos 71, Willcox 18

Scottsdale Christian 42, Veritas Prep 31

Scottsdale Saguaro 69, Flagstaff 57

Sedona Red Rock 73, ALA-Anthem South 8

Shadow Ridge 62, Gila Ridge 28

St John Paul II 34, Highland Prep 30

St. Augustine Catholic 48, Tucson Santa Rita 39

Tuba City 72, Keams Canyon Hopi 19

Tucson Amphitheater 43, Tucson Canyon del Oro 33

Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Douglas 42

Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 25

Tucson Sahuaro 65, Sahuarita 42

Tucson Salpointe 97, Walden Grove 13

Whiteriver Alchesay 52, Snowflake 44

Wickenburg 24, Odyssey Institute 17

