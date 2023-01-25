PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 2, Rosemount 2, OT

Alexandria 3, Willmar 1

Andover 7, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1

Blake 5, Metro-South 0

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2

Chisago Lakes 9, Northern Tier 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Rock Ridge 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Crookston 3, Bemidji 1

Edina 8, Wayzata 0

Fergus Falls 7, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Fort Frances, Ontario 8, International Falls 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 2, North Shore 0

Hill-Murray 8, Farmington 2

Holy Family Catholic 3, Mound Westonka/SWC 1

Lakeville South 3, Dodge County 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Hutchinson 1

Luverne 11, Worthington 0

Maple Grove 5, Armstrong/Cooper 0

Minnesota River 3, Marshall 1

Moorhead 6, Fargo Davies, N.D. 0

New Ulm 6, Fairmont 0

North St. Paul 4, St. Louis Park 2

North Wright County 3, Buffalo 0

North/Tartan 4, Hopkins/Park 2

Northern Lakes 9, Detroit Lakes 1

Northfield 3, Mankato East 0

Osseo/Park Center 3, Blaine 1

Owatonna 12, Red Wing 1

Pine Area 5, Princeton 1

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Duluth Marshall 3

River Lakes 7, St. Cloud 3

Rogers 4, Anoka 1

Simley 6, Moose Lake Area 0

South St. Paul 9, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 2

Stillwater 4, East Ridge 0

Superior, Wis. 7, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2

Thief River Falls 7, East Grand Forks 3

Woodbury 1, Forest Lake 1, OT

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

