PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 2, Rosemount 2, OT
Alexandria 3, Willmar 1
Andover 7, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1
Blake 5, Metro-South 0
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2
Chisago Lakes 9, Northern Tier 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Rock Ridge 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Crookston 3, Bemidji 1
Edina 8, Wayzata 0
Fergus Falls 7, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Fort Frances, Ontario 8, International Falls 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 2, North Shore 0
Hill-Murray 8, Farmington 2
Holy Family Catholic 3, Mound Westonka/SWC 1
Lakeville South 3, Dodge County 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Hutchinson 1
Luverne 11, Worthington 0
Maple Grove 5, Armstrong/Cooper 0
Minnesota River 3, Marshall 1
Moorhead 6, Fargo Davies, N.D. 0
New Ulm 6, Fairmont 0
North St. Paul 4, St. Louis Park 2
North Wright County 3, Buffalo 0
North/Tartan 4, Hopkins/Park 2
Northern Lakes 9, Detroit Lakes 1
Northfield 3, Mankato East 0
Osseo/Park Center 3, Blaine 1
Owatonna 12, Red Wing 1
Pine Area 5, Princeton 1
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Duluth Marshall 3
River Lakes 7, St. Cloud 3
Rogers 4, Anoka 1
Simley 6, Moose Lake Area 0
South St. Paul 9, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 2
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 0
Superior, Wis. 7, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2
Thief River Falls 7, East Grand Forks 3
Woodbury 1, Forest Lake 1, OT
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
