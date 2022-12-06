GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 55, Union City 52
Adrian Madison 45, Adrian 37
Allen Park 40, Trenton 37
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 40, Lutheran Westland 21
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Pinckney 14
Ann Arbor Huron 55, Ypsilanti 0
Armada 52, Marlette 35
Baraga 58, Painesdale Jeffers 20
Battle Creek Academy 52, Marshall Academy 26
Bay City John Glenn 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 25
Beal City 41, Breckenridge 24
Belleville 82, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28
Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 30
Blissfield 68, Erie-Mason 30
Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 31
Burr Oak 33, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 26
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Alanson 29
Burton Genesee Christian 59, Flint Kearsley 25
Byron Center 58, Jenison 38
Cadillac 33, Alpena 28
Carney-Nadeau 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 26
Caro 56, Memphis 13
Cass City 51, Sandusky 49
Cassopolis 36, Hartford 28
Center Line 24, New Haven 15
Chelsea 46, Marshall 25
Clarkston 49, Macomb Dakota 47
Coldwater 55, Sturgis 21
Coopersville 39, Holland 36
DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26
Dearborn 47, Monroe 40
Dearborn Divine Child 43, Canton 37
Dearborn Edsel Ford 44, Southgate Anderson 22
Dearborn Fordson 55, Westland John Glenn 18
Delton Kellogg 39, Vermontville Maple Valley 28
Detroit Cesar Chavez 39, Westland Universal 27
Detroit Country Day 54, St. Catherine 25
Dollar Bay 34, Stephenson 31
Dowagiac Union 39, Decatur 11
Durand 57, Burton Bentley 13
Escanaba 66, Negaunee 50
Evart 40, Reed City 33
Ewen - Trout Creek 51, Northland Pines, Wis. 24
Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian 42
Flat Rock 49, Lincoln Park 18
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Lansing Waverly 25
Flint Powers 38, Lapeer 31
Fremont 58, Shelby 30
Fruitport 37, Fruitport Calvary Christian 35
Gabriel Richard Catholic 30, Grosse Ile 28
Galesburg-Augusta 48, Allegan 18
Garber 51, Bay City Central 47
Gaylord 51, Charlevoix 34
Grand Blanc 61, Holt 51
Grand Rapids Christian 48, Grand Rapids South Christian 39
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 56, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 37
Grand Rapids Northview 35, Zeeland East 28
Grand Rapids Union 40, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27
Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, East Grand Rapids 41
Grandville 43, Allendale 38
Greenville 70, Howard City Tri-County 27
Grosse Pointe North 45, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27
Haslett 54, Grand Ledge 37
Hillman 34, Lincoln-Alcona 33
Holland West Ottawa 45, Muskegon Mona Shores 39
Hopkins 36, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33
Hudson 78, Britton-Deerfield 43
Hudsonville 59, Midland Dow 41
Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 29
Ida 50, Summerfield 42
Ithaca 68, Chesaning 42
Jackson 47, Lansing Eastern 37
Jackson Northwest 48, Mason 24
Kalamazoo Hackett 60, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 39
Lake City 63, Kalkaska 15
Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Battle Creek Pennfield 41
Lakeview 58, Hesperia 30
Lawrence 45, Centreville 37
Leslie 44, Jonesville 24
Ludington 49, Benzie Central 41
Mackinaw City 69, Boyne Falls 3
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 27, Romeo 24
Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34
Maple City Glen Lake 52, Elk Rapids 41
Maplewood Baptist 43, Mackinac Island 22
Marcellus 37, Bangor 30
Marine City 75, Eastpointe East Detroit 11
Martin 42, Coloma 14
Mattawan 70, Paw Paw 57
Melvindale 23, Dearborn Advanced Technology 18
Mendon 54, Comstock 25
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42, Plainwell 38
Midland Calvary Baptist 31, Merrill 12
Milan 44, Dundee 29
Millington 49, Otisville Lakeville 25
Morenci 50, Reading 33
Morley-Stanwood 50, Leroy Pine River 25
Morrice 60, Vestaburg 22
Muskegon 55, Kent City 43
Napoleon 48, Concord 29
New Buffalo 35, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 19
Northville 57, Ann Arbor Skyline 21
Norway 62, Rapid River 13
Oakridge High School 48, Holton 28
Olivet 42, Charlotte 31
Oscoda 62, Midland 40
Parma Western 60, Grass Lake 45
Petoskey 54, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 9
Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25
Portland 71, Okemos 28
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 43, Wakefield-Marenisco 32
Rochester 48, Utica Ford 37
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 31, Rochester Adams 30
Royal Oak Shrine 41, Clawson 13
Saginaw Swan Valley 44, Hemlock 38
South Lyon East 51, Milford 46
Southfield Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33
Spring Lake 45, Montague 31
St. Clair 45, Marysville 43
St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, Roseville 35
St. Ignace 34, Boyne City 28
St. Johns 47, Eaton Rapids 22
St. Joseph 47, Benton Harbor 42
St. Louis 43, Saginaw Arts and Science 28
Sterling Heights 38, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 19
Stockbridge 34, Fowlerville 20
Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26
Tecumseh 83, Airport 36
Three Rivers 46, Richland Gull Lake 30
Traverse City Central 60, Bay City Western 42
Ubly 27, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 14
Utica Eisenhower 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24
Vicksburg 37, Schoolcraft 20
Walled Lake Northern 46, South Lyon 41
Walled Lake Western 41, Waterford Kettering 9
Warren Cousino HS 65, Auburn Hills Avondale 26
Warren Fitzgerald 57, Warren Lincoln 16
Warren Regina 47, Notre Dame Prep 21
Watervliet 48, Gobles 37
Wayland Union 49, Caledonia 43
White Lake Lakeland 44, Waterford Mott 17
Williamston 45, Howell 39
Wyoming 45, Comstock Park 28
Yale 36, Harbor Beach 23
Zeeland West 51, Hamilton 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin Catholic vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.
Capac vs. Landmark Academy, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Hastings, ccd.
Harbor Light Christian vs. Alba, ccd.
Madison Heights vs. Warren Mott, ccd.
North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.
