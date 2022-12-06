GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 55, Union City 52

Adrian Madison 45, Adrian 37

Allen Park 40, Trenton 37

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 40, Lutheran Westland 21

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Pinckney 14

Ann Arbor Huron 55, Ypsilanti 0

Armada 52, Marlette 35

Baraga 58, Painesdale Jeffers 20

Battle Creek Academy 52, Marshall Academy 26

Bay City John Glenn 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 25

Beal City 41, Breckenridge 24

Belleville 82, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 30

Blissfield 68, Erie-Mason 30

Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 31

Burr Oak 33, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 26

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Alanson 29

Burton Genesee Christian 59, Flint Kearsley 25

Byron Center 58, Jenison 38

Cadillac 33, Alpena 28

Carney-Nadeau 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 26

Caro 56, Memphis 13

Cass City 51, Sandusky 49

Cassopolis 36, Hartford 28

Center Line 24, New Haven 15

Chelsea 46, Marshall 25

Clarkston 49, Macomb Dakota 47

Coldwater 55, Sturgis 21

Coopersville 39, Holland 36

DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26

Dearborn 47, Monroe 40

Dearborn Divine Child 43, Canton 37

Dearborn Edsel Ford 44, Southgate Anderson 22

Dearborn Fordson 55, Westland John Glenn 18

Delton Kellogg 39, Vermontville Maple Valley 28

Detroit Cesar Chavez 39, Westland Universal 27

Detroit Country Day 54, St. Catherine 25

Dollar Bay 34, Stephenson 31

Dowagiac Union 39, Decatur 11

Durand 57, Burton Bentley 13

Escanaba 66, Negaunee 50

Evart 40, Reed City 33

Ewen - Trout Creek 51, Northland Pines, Wis. 24

Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian 42

Flat Rock 49, Lincoln Park 18

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Lansing Waverly 25

Flint Powers 38, Lapeer 31

Fremont 58, Shelby 30

Fruitport 37, Fruitport Calvary Christian 35

Gabriel Richard Catholic 30, Grosse Ile 28

Galesburg-Augusta 48, Allegan 18

Garber 51, Bay City Central 47

Gaylord 51, Charlevoix 34

Grand Blanc 61, Holt 51

Grand Rapids Christian 48, Grand Rapids South Christian 39

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 56, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 37

Grand Rapids Northview 35, Zeeland East 28

Grand Rapids Union 40, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27

Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, East Grand Rapids 41

Grandville 43, Allendale 38

Greenville 70, Howard City Tri-County 27

Grosse Pointe North 45, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27

Haslett 54, Grand Ledge 37

Hillman 34, Lincoln-Alcona 33

Holland West Ottawa 45, Muskegon Mona Shores 39

Hopkins 36, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33

Hudson 78, Britton-Deerfield 43

Hudsonville 59, Midland Dow 41

Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 29

Ida 50, Summerfield 42

Ithaca 68, Chesaning 42

Jackson 47, Lansing Eastern 37

Jackson Northwest 48, Mason 24

Kalamazoo Hackett 60, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 39

Lake City 63, Kalkaska 15

Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Battle Creek Pennfield 41

Lakeview 58, Hesperia 30

Lawrence 45, Centreville 37

Leslie 44, Jonesville 24

Ludington 49, Benzie Central 41

Mackinaw City 69, Boyne Falls 3

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 27, Romeo 24

Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34

Maple City Glen Lake 52, Elk Rapids 41

Maplewood Baptist 43, Mackinac Island 22

Marcellus 37, Bangor 30

Marine City 75, Eastpointe East Detroit 11

Martin 42, Coloma 14

Mattawan 70, Paw Paw 57

Melvindale 23, Dearborn Advanced Technology 18

Mendon 54, Comstock 25

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42, Plainwell 38

Midland Calvary Baptist 31, Merrill 12

Milan 44, Dundee 29

Millington 49, Otisville Lakeville 25

Morenci 50, Reading 33

Morley-Stanwood 50, Leroy Pine River 25

Morrice 60, Vestaburg 22

Muskegon 55, Kent City 43

Napoleon 48, Concord 29

New Buffalo 35, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 19

Northville 57, Ann Arbor Skyline 21

Norway 62, Rapid River 13

Oakridge High School 48, Holton 28

Olivet 42, Charlotte 31

Oscoda 62, Midland 40

Parma Western 60, Grass Lake 45

Petoskey 54, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 9

Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25

Portland 71, Okemos 28

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 43, Wakefield-Marenisco 32

Rochester 48, Utica Ford 37

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 31, Rochester Adams 30

Royal Oak Shrine 41, Clawson 13

Saginaw Swan Valley 44, Hemlock 38

South Lyon East 51, Milford 46

Southfield Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33

Spring Lake 45, Montague 31

St. Clair 45, Marysville 43

St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, Roseville 35

St. Ignace 34, Boyne City 28

St. Johns 47, Eaton Rapids 22

St. Joseph 47, Benton Harbor 42

St. Louis 43, Saginaw Arts and Science 28

Sterling Heights 38, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 19

Stockbridge 34, Fowlerville 20

Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26

Tecumseh 83, Airport 36

Three Rivers 46, Richland Gull Lake 30

Traverse City Central 60, Bay City Western 42

Ubly 27, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 14

Utica Eisenhower 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24

Vicksburg 37, Schoolcraft 20

Walled Lake Northern 46, South Lyon 41

Walled Lake Western 41, Waterford Kettering 9

Warren Cousino HS 65, Auburn Hills Avondale 26

Warren Fitzgerald 57, Warren Lincoln 16

Warren Regina 47, Notre Dame Prep 21

Watervliet 48, Gobles 37

Wayland Union 49, Caledonia 43

White Lake Lakeland 44, Waterford Mott 17

Williamston 45, Howell 39

Wyoming 45, Comstock Park 28

Yale 36, Harbor Beach 23

Zeeland West 51, Hamilton 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Austin Catholic vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.

Capac vs. Landmark Academy, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Hastings, ccd.

Harbor Light Christian vs. Alba, ccd.

Madison Heights vs. Warren Mott, ccd.

North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.

