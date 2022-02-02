GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 41, Valley Center 33
Andover Central 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 37
Attica 58, South Barber 36
Basehor-Linwood 60, Baldwin 40
Beloit 51, Republic County 40
Berean Academy 61, Marion 35
Blue Valley 50, BV Northwest 47
Buhler 40, Wichita Collegiate 29
Burlingame 52, Northern Heights 37
Central Plains 47, Otis-Bison 20
Chapman 41, Clay Center 35
Cheney 78, Medicine Lodge 32
Cherryvale 70, Erie 41
Cimarron 64, Sublette 24
Clearwater 67, Augusta 45
Colby 52, Norton 51
Concordia 49, Pike Valley 36
Derby 73, Hutchinson 44
Dodge City 48, Garden City 43
Doniphan West 58, Axtell 25
Douglass 60, Wichita Independent 43
El Dorado 30, Rose Hill 28
Elkhart 62, Stanton County 28
Ellinwood 50, Victoria 32
Emporia 48, Topeka Hayden 33
Fairfield 47, Cunningham 28
Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 37
Girard 63, Galena 40
Golden Plains 64, Triplains-Brewster 21
Goodland 69, Burlington, Colo. 32
Hays 49, Scott City 32
Hays-TMP-Marian 56, Trego 26
Herington 48, Canton-Galva 33
Hesston 51, Pratt 27
Hillsboro 36, Smoky Valley 27
Hoisington 43, Haven 40
Hope 49, Flint Hills Christian 19
Hugoton 53, Holcomb 38
Humboldt 38, Eureka 7
Inman 46, Bennington 30
KC Sumner 48, KC Wyandotte 19
Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita North 31
Kingman 53, Belle Plaine 32
Leavenworth 45, Bonner Springs 28
Lincoln 59, Chase 37
Linn 50, Washington County 42
Little River 62, Solomon 14
Louisburg 48, Paola 44
Lyons 57, Larned 31
Macksville 58, La Crosse 43
Maize 39, Newton 24
Maize South 56, Wichita Campus 21
Meade 45, Bucklin 33
Minneapolis 41, Abilene 31
Mission Valley 62, Madison/Hamilton 35
Mulvane 39, Winfield 30
Nemaha Central 44, Hiawatha 41
Ness City 43, Hill City 27
Nickerson 57, Halstead 38
Northeast-Arma 48, Jayhawk Linn 34
Oberlin-Decatur 32, Dighton 28
Olathe North 57, SM East 36
Olathe South 47, Lawrence 27
Onaga 44, Wetmore 37
Ottawa 42, Coffeyville 22
Pittsburg Colgan 62, Baxter Springs 16
Prairie View 46, Wellsville 18
Pretty Prairie 49, Burrton 39
Rawlins County 49, Hitchcock County, Neb. 37
Reno County 60, Central Christian 26
Riverside 37, Sabetha 31
Rural Vista 49, Flint Hills Christian 19
SM Northwest 55, Olathe West 35
Salina Central 51, Salina South 36
Santa Fe Trail 70, Iola 24
Shawnee Heights 55, Tonganoxie 53, 2OT
Smith Center 50, Hoxie 40
South Central 72, Kinsley 17
Southeast Saline 55, Salina Sacred Heart 25
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 61, Thunder Ridge 28
St. Mary's 58, Rossville 57
St. Paul 56, Altoona-Midway 16
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. James Academy 51
Sylvan-Lucas 43, Rock Hills 28
Tescott 33, Wilson 31, OT
Topeka 58, Junction City 28
Topeka Seaman 49, Manhattan 46
Uniontown 52, Central Heights 45
Valley Heights 53, Hanover 41
Wallace County 48, Quinter 44
West Elk 49, Udall 17
Wheatland-Grinnell 61, Northern Valley 19
Wichita Bishop Carroll 48, Wichita Southeast 37
Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 29
Wichita South 57, Wichita West 32
Wichita Sunrise 58, Wichita Defenders 29
Wiley, Colo. 35, Syracuse 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ingalls vs. Pawnee Heights, ccd.
Norwich vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd.
