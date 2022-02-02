GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 41, Valley Center 33

Andover Central 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 37

Attica 58, South Barber 36

Basehor-Linwood 60, Baldwin 40

Beloit 51, Republic County 40

Berean Academy 61, Marion 35

Blue Valley 50, BV Northwest 47

Buhler 40, Wichita Collegiate 29

Burlingame 52, Northern Heights 37

Central Plains 47, Otis-Bison 20

Chapman 41, Clay Center 35

Cheney 78, Medicine Lodge 32

Cherryvale 70, Erie 41

Cimarron 64, Sublette 24

Clearwater 67, Augusta 45

Colby 52, Norton 51

Concordia 49, Pike Valley 36

Derby 73, Hutchinson 44

Dodge City 48, Garden City 43

Doniphan West 58, Axtell 25

Douglass 60, Wichita Independent 43

El Dorado 30, Rose Hill 28

Elkhart 62, Stanton County 28

Ellinwood 50, Victoria 32

Emporia 48, Topeka Hayden 33

Fairfield 47, Cunningham 28

Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 37

Girard 63, Galena 40

Golden Plains 64, Triplains-Brewster 21

Goodland 69, Burlington, Colo. 32

Hays 49, Scott City 32

Hays-TMP-Marian 56, Trego 26

Herington 48, Canton-Galva 33

Hesston 51, Pratt 27

Hillsboro 36, Smoky Valley 27

Hoisington 43, Haven 40

Hope 49, Flint Hills Christian 19

Hugoton 53, Holcomb 38

Humboldt 38, Eureka 7

Inman 46, Bennington 30

KC Sumner 48, KC Wyandotte 19

Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita North 31

Kingman 53, Belle Plaine 32

Leavenworth 45, Bonner Springs 28

Lincoln 59, Chase 37

Linn 50, Washington County 42

Little River 62, Solomon 14

Louisburg 48, Paola 44

Lyons 57, Larned 31

Macksville 58, La Crosse 43

Maize 39, Newton 24

Maize South 56, Wichita Campus 21

Meade 45, Bucklin 33

Minneapolis 41, Abilene 31

Mission Valley 62, Madison/Hamilton 35

Mulvane 39, Winfield 30

Nemaha Central 44, Hiawatha 41

Ness City 43, Hill City 27

Nickerson 57, Halstead 38

Northeast-Arma 48, Jayhawk Linn 34

Oberlin-Decatur 32, Dighton 28

Olathe North 57, SM East 36

Olathe South 47, Lawrence 27

Onaga 44, Wetmore 37

Ottawa 42, Coffeyville 22

Pittsburg Colgan 62, Baxter Springs 16

Prairie View 46, Wellsville 18

Pretty Prairie 49, Burrton 39

Rawlins County 49, Hitchcock County, Neb. 37

Reno County 60, Central Christian 26

Riverside 37, Sabetha 31

Rural Vista 49, Flint Hills Christian 19

SM Northwest 55, Olathe West 35

Salina Central 51, Salina South 36

Santa Fe Trail 70, Iola 24

Shawnee Heights 55, Tonganoxie 53, 2OT

Smith Center 50, Hoxie 40

South Central 72, Kinsley 17

Southeast Saline 55, Salina Sacred Heart 25

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 61, Thunder Ridge 28

St. Mary's 58, Rossville 57

St. Paul 56, Altoona-Midway 16

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. James Academy 51

Sylvan-Lucas 43, Rock Hills 28

Tescott 33, Wilson 31, OT

Topeka 58, Junction City 28

Topeka Seaman 49, Manhattan 46

Uniontown 52, Central Heights 45

Valley Heights 53, Hanover 41

Wallace County 48, Quinter 44

West Elk 49, Udall 17

Wheatland-Grinnell 61, Northern Valley 19

Wichita Bishop Carroll 48, Wichita Southeast 37

Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 29

Wichita South 57, Wichita West 32

Wichita Sunrise 58, Wichita Defenders 29

Wiley, Colo. 35, Syracuse 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ingalls vs. Pawnee Heights, ccd.

Norwich vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd.

