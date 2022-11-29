GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 39, Dola Hardin Northern 25

Archbold 53, Sherwood Fairview 46

Ashtabula Edgewood 65, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 10

Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Lakeside Danbury 20

Bellevue 59, Sandusky 24

Bluffton 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Bryan 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 39

Canal Winchester 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 19

Carey 71, Oregon Stritch 16

Casstown Miami E. 33, W. Liberty-Salem 23

Chagrin Falls 62, Beachwood 40

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Gates Mills Hawken 52

Chillicothe Unioto 73, Chillicothe Huntington 31

Christian Community School 46, Cle. Horizon Science 24

Cle. John Adams def. Cle. Glenville, forfeit

Cols. Africentric 89, West 5

Cols. Centennial 54, East 21

Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Hilliard Davidson 29

Columbus Grove 59, Continental 26

Crestline 37, Lucas 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Independence 30, OT

Defiance Ayersville 55, Pettisville 44

Delaware Buckeye Valley 45, Cols. School for Girls 35

Delaware Christian 38, Liberty Christian Academy 26

Delaware Hayes 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 63, Thomas Worthington 59

Delphos Jefferson 61, Antwerp 21

Dublin Coffman 57, Hilliard Bradley 20

E. Liverpool 60, Lisbon Beaver 43

Elida 46, Spencerville 36

Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 35

Franklin Middletown Christian 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42

Ft. Loramie 60, Botkins 35

Gahanna Lincoln 61, Pickerington N. 24

Garfield Hts. Trinity 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

Garrett Morgan 32, Cle. Collinwood 25

Gibsonburg 61, Tiffin Calvert 35

Granville 49, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

Grove City 71, Galloway Westland 10

Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20

Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Hicksville 32

Harrod Allen E. 58, Kenton 51

Heath 34, Johnstown 26

Hilliard Darby 54, Dublin Jerome 42

Holland Springfield 64, Maumee 27

Jackson Center 40, Anna 34

Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Ashland Mapleton 27

Johnstown Northridge 54, Hebron Lakewood 50

Kalida 31, Coldwater 28

Kansas Lakota 43, Attica Seneca E. 8

Kirtland 34, Orwell Grand Valley 33

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 40

Lexington 49, Willard 44

Liberty Center 61, Holgate 20

Mansfield Sr. 63, Cols. DeSales 46

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Versailles 36

Marysville 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 30

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43, N. Baltimore 36

Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 27

Montpelier 32, Pioneer N. Central 24

Mowrystown Whiteoak 73, Felicity-Franklin 29

Mt. Vernon 44, Ashland 33

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Ashland Crestview 10

New Albany 36, Westerville Cent. 29

New Bremen 55, Covington 46

New London 57, Lima Temple Christian 25

New London 57, Mansfield Temple Christian 25

New Riegel 47, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Newark 40, Lancaster 27

Norwalk 46, Tiffin Columbian 27

Old Fort 54, Fremont St. Joseph 29

Ottoville 48, Ft. Jennings 26

Painesville Harvey 41, Geneva 36

Perry 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 10

Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36

Piketon 47, Southeastern 35

Portsmouth W. 54, Greenup Co., Ky. 47

Richmond Hts. 69, Brooklyn 38

Rockford Parkway 54, Convoy Crestview 33

Russia 60, Sidney Fairlawn 22

Sandusky Perkins 61, Clyde 31

Seton 46, Ursuline Academy 33

Stryker 47, Edon 39

Sylvania Northview 50, Napoleon 42

Tol. Christian 91, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 20

Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Troy Christian 32

Upper Sandusky 51, Marion Harding 44

Van Buren 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 33

Van Wert Lincolnview 58, Paulding 30

Wapakoneta 40, New Knoxville 28

Wauseon 60, Edgerton 33

Westerville N. 53, Dublin Scioto 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Perrysburg 43

Wickliffe 33, Mantua Crestwood 29

Zanesville 56, Newark Licking Valley 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.

St. Henry vs. Ansonia, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you