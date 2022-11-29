GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 39, Dola Hardin Northern 25
Archbold 53, Sherwood Fairview 46
Ashtabula Edgewood 65, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 10
Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Lakeside Danbury 20
Bellevue 59, Sandusky 24
Bluffton 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
Bryan 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 39
Canal Winchester 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 19
Carey 71, Oregon Stritch 16
Casstown Miami E. 33, W. Liberty-Salem 23
Chagrin Falls 62, Beachwood 40
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Gates Mills Hawken 52
Chillicothe Unioto 73, Chillicothe Huntington 31
Christian Community School 46, Cle. Horizon Science 24
Cle. John Adams def. Cle. Glenville, forfeit
Cols. Africentric 89, West 5
Cols. Centennial 54, East 21
Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Hilliard Davidson 29
Columbus Grove 59, Continental 26
Crestline 37, Lucas 27
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Independence 30, OT
Defiance Ayersville 55, Pettisville 44
Delaware Buckeye Valley 45, Cols. School for Girls 35
Delaware Christian 38, Liberty Christian Academy 26
Delaware Hayes 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 63, Thomas Worthington 59
Delphos Jefferson 61, Antwerp 21
Dublin Coffman 57, Hilliard Bradley 20
E. Liverpool 60, Lisbon Beaver 43
Elida 46, Spencerville 36
Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 35
Franklin Middletown Christian 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42
Ft. Loramie 60, Botkins 35
Gahanna Lincoln 61, Pickerington N. 24
Garfield Hts. Trinity 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35
Garrett Morgan 32, Cle. Collinwood 25
Gibsonburg 61, Tiffin Calvert 35
Granville 49, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27
Grove City 71, Galloway Westland 10
Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20
Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Hicksville 32
Harrod Allen E. 58, Kenton 51
Heath 34, Johnstown 26
Hilliard Darby 54, Dublin Jerome 42
Holland Springfield 64, Maumee 27
Jackson Center 40, Anna 34
Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Ashland Mapleton 27
Johnstown Northridge 54, Hebron Lakewood 50
Kalida 31, Coldwater 28
Kansas Lakota 43, Attica Seneca E. 8
Kirtland 34, Orwell Grand Valley 33
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 40
Lexington 49, Willard 44
Liberty Center 61, Holgate 20
Mansfield Sr. 63, Cols. DeSales 46
Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Versailles 36
Marysville 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 30
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43, N. Baltimore 36
Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 27
Montpelier 32, Pioneer N. Central 24
Mowrystown Whiteoak 73, Felicity-Franklin 29
Mt. Vernon 44, Ashland 33
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Ashland Crestview 10
New Albany 36, Westerville Cent. 29
New Bremen 55, Covington 46
New London 57, Lima Temple Christian 25
New London 57, Mansfield Temple Christian 25
New Riegel 47, Sandusky St. Mary 14
Newark 40, Lancaster 27
Norwalk 46, Tiffin Columbian 27
Old Fort 54, Fremont St. Joseph 29
Ottoville 48, Ft. Jennings 26
Painesville Harvey 41, Geneva 36
Perry 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 10
Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36
Piketon 47, Southeastern 35
Portsmouth W. 54, Greenup Co., Ky. 47
Richmond Hts. 69, Brooklyn 38
Rockford Parkway 54, Convoy Crestview 33
Russia 60, Sidney Fairlawn 22
Sandusky Perkins 61, Clyde 31
Seton 46, Ursuline Academy 33
Stryker 47, Edon 39
Sylvania Northview 50, Napoleon 42
Tol. Christian 91, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 20
Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Troy Christian 32
Upper Sandusky 51, Marion Harding 44
Van Buren 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 33
Van Wert Lincolnview 58, Paulding 30
Wapakoneta 40, New Knoxville 28
Wauseon 60, Edgerton 33
Westerville N. 53, Dublin Scioto 34
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Perrysburg 43
Wickliffe 33, Mantua Crestwood 29
Zanesville 56, Newark Licking Valley 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.
St. Henry vs. Ansonia, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
