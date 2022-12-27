BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 83, National Christian Academy 76

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 53, Northern Garrett 40

Boonsboro 53, Southern Fulton, Pa. 43

Brunswick 49, Herndon, Va. 48

Bullis 77, Meadowbrook, Va. 30

Carver Vo-Tech 55, John F. Kennedy 49

Catonsville 68, Meade 58

Chopticon 57, Calvert 55

Georgetown Prep 67, Fordham Prep, N.Y. 32

Good Counsel 53, Durham Hillside, N.C. 48

Hammond 59, Francis Scott Key 37

Lake Braddock, Va. 68, McLean 16

McConnellsburg High School, Pa. 61, MD School for the Deaf 44

Middletown 70, North Hagerstown 61

Middletown, Del. 69, Gwynn Park 57

National Christian Academy 73, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 67

Northeast - AA 62, Atholton 56

Patriot, Va. 60, Winston Churchill 45

Reginald Lewis 53, Edgewood 42

Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 71, Hancock 41

St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 84, Archbishop Spalding 52

Urbana 78, South Carroll 40

Wilde Lake 64, Indian Creek 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

