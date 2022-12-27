BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 83, National Christian Academy 76
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 53, Northern Garrett 40
Boonsboro 53, Southern Fulton, Pa. 43
Brunswick 49, Herndon, Va. 48
Bullis 77, Meadowbrook, Va. 30
Carver Vo-Tech 55, John F. Kennedy 49
Catonsville 68, Meade 58
Chopticon 57, Calvert 55
Georgetown Prep 67, Fordham Prep, N.Y. 32
Good Counsel 53, Durham Hillside, N.C. 48
Hammond 59, Francis Scott Key 37
Lake Braddock, Va. 68, McLean 16
McConnellsburg High School, Pa. 61, MD School for the Deaf 44
Middletown 70, North Hagerstown 61
Middletown, Del. 69, Gwynn Park 57
National Christian Academy 73, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 67
Northeast - AA 62, Atholton 56
Patriot, Va. 60, Winston Churchill 45
Reginald Lewis 53, Edgewood 42
Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 71, Hancock 41
St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 84, Archbishop Spalding 52
Urbana 78, South Carroll 40
Wilde Lake 64, Indian Creek 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.