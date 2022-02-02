BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 49, East Lawrence 47

Andalusia 57, Pleasant Home 43

Athens Bible 59, Waterloo 18

B.C. Rain 73, Citronelle 44

Baker 66, Daphne 43

Belgreen 44, Red Bay 26

Bob Jones 51, Athens 44

Brantley 75, Elba 38

Briarwood Christian 55, Benjamin Russell 52

Brindlee Mountain 66, Woodville 49

Caledonia, Miss. 69, South Lamar 42

Carroll-Ozark 78, Headland 63

Catholic-Montgomery 63, Calhoun 56

Cold Springs 54, West Point 44

Columbia 66, Madison Academy 63

Covenant Christian 81, Colbert Heights 29

Cullman 64, Austin 38

Demopolis 65, Francis Marion 63

Deshler 86, Mars Hill Bible 72

East Limestone 52, West Limestone 43

Elberta 55, Satsuma 32

Enterprise 71, Prattville 38

Eufaula 61, Dothan 48

Faith Academy 63, Leroy 42

Florala 63, Geneva 57

Florence 51, Decatur 50

Fort Payne 64, Southside-Gadsden 46

Gardendale 88, Fultondale 69

Georgiana 75, Highland Home 66

Geraldine 62, Sardis 59

Grissom 55, Albertville 27

Haleyville 93, Winston County 45

Hamilton 72, Winfield 55

Hanceville 67, Cordova 59

Handley 60, Spring Garden 49

Hubbard 42, Lawrence County 33

Huffman 58, Hartselle 51

Huntsville 53, Sparkman 46

J.F. Shields 70, Red Level 59

Jackson 66, Foley 51

Lee-Huntsville 68, St. John Paul II Catholic 43

Loachapoka 53, Elmore County 50

Madison County 58, Asbury 49

Marion County 51, Fayette County 46

Mobile Christian 52, Bayshore Christian 25

Montgomery Academy 67, Chilton County 64

Moody 56, Leeds 45

Mountain Brook 57, Hewitt-Trussville 50

New Life Christian 52, Success Unlimited Academy 47

North Sand Mountain 85, North Jackson 72

Oak Mountain 51, Chelsea 43

Oxford 68, Gadsden 59

Pelham 84, Stanhope Elmore 65

Pickens County 81, Hubbertville 20

Priceville 43, Danville 26

Ramsay 71, Alexandria 45

Randolph School 54, Decatur Heritage 37

Skyline 84, Pisgah 83

Southside-Selma 69, Wetumpka 57

Spain Park 54, McAdory 30

St. James 70, LAMP 35

Tanner 58, Elkmont 48

Theodore 68, McGill-Toolen 64

Thompson 47, Helena 43

Thorsby 73, Holtville 54

Tuscaloosa Christian School 48, Victory Chr. 40

UMS-Wright 63, Saraland 55

Valley Head 93, Richard Hardy Memorial, Tenn. 17

W.S. Neal 41, T.R. Miller 35

Westminster Christian Academy 56, West Morgan 46

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 70, Talladega County Central 68

Wicksburg 77, Ashford 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

