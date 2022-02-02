BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 49, East Lawrence 47
Andalusia 57, Pleasant Home 43
Athens Bible 59, Waterloo 18
B.C. Rain 73, Citronelle 44
Baker 66, Daphne 43
Belgreen 44, Red Bay 26
Bob Jones 51, Athens 44
Brantley 75, Elba 38
Briarwood Christian 55, Benjamin Russell 52
Brindlee Mountain 66, Woodville 49
Caledonia, Miss. 69, South Lamar 42
Carroll-Ozark 78, Headland 63
Catholic-Montgomery 63, Calhoun 56
Cold Springs 54, West Point 44
Columbia 66, Madison Academy 63
Covenant Christian 81, Colbert Heights 29
Cullman 64, Austin 38
Demopolis 65, Francis Marion 63
Deshler 86, Mars Hill Bible 72
East Limestone 52, West Limestone 43
Elberta 55, Satsuma 32
Enterprise 71, Prattville 38
Eufaula 61, Dothan 48
Faith Academy 63, Leroy 42
Florala 63, Geneva 57
Florence 51, Decatur 50
Fort Payne 64, Southside-Gadsden 46
Gardendale 88, Fultondale 69
Georgiana 75, Highland Home 66
Geraldine 62, Sardis 59
Grissom 55, Albertville 27
Haleyville 93, Winston County 45
Hamilton 72, Winfield 55
Hanceville 67, Cordova 59
Handley 60, Spring Garden 49
Hubbard 42, Lawrence County 33
Huffman 58, Hartselle 51
Huntsville 53, Sparkman 46
J.F. Shields 70, Red Level 59
Jackson 66, Foley 51
Lee-Huntsville 68, St. John Paul II Catholic 43
Loachapoka 53, Elmore County 50
Madison County 58, Asbury 49
Marion County 51, Fayette County 46
Mobile Christian 52, Bayshore Christian 25
Montgomery Academy 67, Chilton County 64
Moody 56, Leeds 45
Mountain Brook 57, Hewitt-Trussville 50
New Life Christian 52, Success Unlimited Academy 47
North Sand Mountain 85, North Jackson 72
Oak Mountain 51, Chelsea 43
Oxford 68, Gadsden 59
Pelham 84, Stanhope Elmore 65
Pickens County 81, Hubbertville 20
Priceville 43, Danville 26
Ramsay 71, Alexandria 45
Randolph School 54, Decatur Heritage 37
Skyline 84, Pisgah 83
Southside-Selma 69, Wetumpka 57
Spain Park 54, McAdory 30
St. James 70, LAMP 35
Tanner 58, Elkmont 48
Theodore 68, McGill-Toolen 64
Thompson 47, Helena 43
Thorsby 73, Holtville 54
Tuscaloosa Christian School 48, Victory Chr. 40
UMS-Wright 63, Saraland 55
Valley Head 93, Richard Hardy Memorial, Tenn. 17
W.S. Neal 41, T.R. Miller 35
Westminster Christian Academy 56, West Morgan 46
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 70, Talladega County Central 68
Wicksburg 77, Ashford 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/