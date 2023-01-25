BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brewer 52, Hampden Academy 38
Cape Elizabeth 56, Lake Region 52
Carrabec 57, Oak Hill 25
Cheverus 65, Windham 53
Dirigo 75, Mt. Abram 70
Edward Little 74, Deering 54
Falmouth 54, Brunswick 48
Foxcroft Academy 50, Bucksport 39
Gorham 62, Bonny Eagle 46
John Bapst Memorial 57, Orono 51, OT
Jonesport-Beals 36, Searsport District 33
Katahdin 57, Hodgdon 43
Leavitt Area 59, Maranacook Community 41
Lewiston 39, Portland 36
Lincoln Academy 90, Mount View 56
Lisbon 70, Buckfield 36
Machias 74, Schenck 32
Madison Area Memorial 75, Wiscasset 30
Maine Central Institute 69, Belfast Area 34
Medomak Valley 75, Camden Hills Regional 64
Monmouth Academy 82, Telstar Regional 30
Mountain Valley 39, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 36
Mt. Ararat 37, Morse 34
North Yarmouth Academy 62, Sacopee Valley 19
Oceanside (Coop) 86, Waterville Senior 39
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Bangor 45
Penobscot Valley 41, Penquis Valley 34
Richmond 63, Valley 50
South Portland 64, Scarborough 57
Sumner Memorial 62, Central 42
Temple Academy 46, Pine Tree Academy 39
Temple Academy 55, Islesboro Central 54
Washington Academy 58, Narraguagus 32
Waynflete 57, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 46
Westbrook 67, Biddeford 47
Winslow 63, Lawrence 61
Yarmouth 45, Freeport 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gray-New Gloucester vs. York, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.