BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brewer 52, Hampden Academy 38

Cape Elizabeth 56, Lake Region 52

Carrabec 57, Oak Hill 25

Cheverus 65, Windham 53

Dirigo 75, Mt. Abram 70

Edward Little 74, Deering 54

Falmouth 54, Brunswick 48

Foxcroft Academy 50, Bucksport 39

Gorham 62, Bonny Eagle 46

John Bapst Memorial 57, Orono 51, OT

Jonesport-Beals 36, Searsport District 33

Katahdin 57, Hodgdon 43

Leavitt Area 59, Maranacook Community 41

Lewiston 39, Portland 36

Lincoln Academy 90, Mount View 56

Lisbon 70, Buckfield 36

Machias 74, Schenck 32

Madison Area Memorial 75, Wiscasset 30

Maine Central Institute 69, Belfast Area 34

Medomak Valley 75, Camden Hills Regional 64

Monmouth Academy 82, Telstar Regional 30

Mountain Valley 39, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 36

Mt. Ararat 37, Morse 34

North Yarmouth Academy 62, Sacopee Valley 19

Oceanside (Coop) 86, Waterville Senior 39

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Bangor 45

Penobscot Valley 41, Penquis Valley 34

Richmond 63, Valley 50

South Portland 64, Scarborough 57

Sumner Memorial 62, Central 42

Temple Academy 46, Pine Tree Academy 39

Temple Academy 55, Islesboro Central 54

Washington Academy 58, Narraguagus 32

Waynflete 57, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 46

Westbrook 67, Biddeford 47

Winslow 63, Lawrence 61

Yarmouth 45, Freeport 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gray-New Gloucester vs. York, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you