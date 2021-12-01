GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 35, Whitehall 29
Alma 55, Clare 53
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Allen Park Cabrini 23
Battle Creek Academy 34, Tekonsha 33
Bay City All Saints 50, Ashley 18
Bay City Central 51, Tawas 31
Bay City John Glenn 41, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 27
Belding 46, Saranac 34
Bessemer 72, Wakefield-Marenisco 6
Blissfield 51, Whiteford 35
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31, Notre Dame Prep 24
Bloomingdale 50, Gobles 49
Bridgman 37, Berrien Springs 23
Britton-Deerfield 56, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 31
Brown City 41, Peck 14
Byron Center 76, East Kentwood 47
Cadillac 38, Reed City 25
Canton Prep 50, Taylor Prep 7
Cass City 47, Almont 28
Cheboygan 41, Boyne City 23
Clawson 42, Marine City 38
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 47, Marysville 30
Comstock 36, Fennville 8
Concord 50, Hanover-Horton 46
Coopersville 31, Ravenna 20
Dansville 62, Perry 11
Dearborn Edsel Ford 57, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 39
Dearborn Fordson 59, Allen Park 17
Decatur 64, Lawrence 59
Delton Kellogg 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 26
Detroit Renaissance 48, Saginaw Heritage 44
Dundee 46, Saline Washtenaw Christian 42
Durand 38, Flint Kearsley 28
East Jordan 71, Mancelona 32
Ecorse 56, Detroit Pershing 24
Erie-Mason 53, Airport 35
Essexville Garber 50, Saginaw Nouvel 49
Faith Baptist 65, Bloomfield Christian 26
Farmington Hills Mercy 50, White Lake Lakeland 28
Flat Rock 35, Gibraltar Carlson 34
Flint Beecher 60, Mount Morris 42
Freeland 36, Sanford-Meridian 20
Gabriel Richard Catholic 48, Southgate Anderson 29
Gabriel Richard Catholic 56, Allen Park Cabrini 23
Garden City 26, Westland John Glenn 25
Gaylord St. Mary 45, Hillman 13
Gladstone 60, Gwinn 42
Grand Blanc 58, Flushing 32
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 52, Grand Rapids Northview 28
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 59, West Michigan Aviation 19
Grant 60, White Cloud 15
Greenville 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 47
Grosse Ile 55, Brownstown Woodhaven 37
Grosse Pointe North 33, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 18
Hamtramck 52, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6
Hancock 68, West Iron County 28
Harbor Springs 50, Johannesburg-Lewiston 38
Haslett 41, Jackson Northwest 38
Hastings 30, Eaton Rapids 16
Hillsdale Academy 43, Hillsdale 40
Holland 53, Fruitport 22
Holland Christian 43, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 34
Holland West Ottawa 58, Richland Gull Lake 34
Holt 63, Fowlerville 25
Hopkins 48, Martin 24
Howard City Tri-County 57, Lakeview 29
Hudson 36, Pittsford 27
Ida 34, Adrian 26
Ishpeming 62, Bark River-Harris 39
Kent City 41, Muskegon 31
Kinde-North Huron 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 25
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 40, Onekama 23
Lake Orion 50, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 37
Lenawee Christian 48, Athens 32
Leroy Pine River 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 40
Livonia Franklin 84, Trenton 69
Livonia Stevenson 82, Saline 70
Lowell 66, Cedar Springs 30
Macomb Dakota 65, Romeo 49
Macomb Lutheran North 49, Yale 48, OT
Manchester 52, Clinton 27
Manton 43, Kingsley 42
Maple City Glen Lake 59, Traverse City St. Francis 40
Marquette 51, Escanaba 36
Marshall 36, Battle Creek Lakeview 33
Mason County Central 42, Manistee 31
Mendon 49, Union City 17
Midland Dow 60, Howell 50
Monroe Jefferson 48, Summerfield 41
Montague 45, Comstock Park 38
Mount Pleasant 49, Shepherd 20
Munising 63, Newberry 21
Muskegon Mona Shores 54, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 31
Negaunee 65, Manistique 25
New Boston Huron 61, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22
New Haven 59, Merritt Academy 8
Newaygo 47, Shelby 26
Niles 57, South Haven 43
Niles Brandywine 60, New Buffalo 20
North Farmington 55, Walled Lake Central 26
Okemos 40, St. Johns 37, OT
Ortonville Brandon 47, Auburn Hills Avondale 37, OT
Otsego 48, Wayland Union 33
Ovid-Elsie 54, Ionia 52
Parchment 33, Holland Black River 23
Parma Western 57, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17
Petoskey 57, Kalkaska 10
Plymouth 44, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 15
Port Huron Northern 48, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42, OT
Portage Central 45, Coldwater 39
Portland 57, Laingsburg 16
Portland St. Patrick 67, Lansing Christian 38
Potterville 47, Mason 33
Riverview 55, River Rouge 12
Saginaw Swan Valley 63, Bay City Western 46
Salem 56, Dexter 48
Sand Creek 52, Homer 15
Sandusky 55, Deckerville 11
Southfield A&T 69, Lincoln Park 9
Southfield Christian 60, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 4
Sparta 41, Oakridge High School 23
Spring Lake 67, Fremont 28
Springport 49, Olivet 46
St. Charles 52, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45
St. Clair 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 47
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 70, Warren Woods Tower 32
St. Ignace 53, Charlevoix 9
St. Joseph 61, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30
St. Louis 51, Merrill 23
Stephenson 42, Eben Junction Superior Central 27
Stockbridge 59, Webberville 6
Tecumseh 64, Monroe 34
Three Oaks River Valley 40, White Pigeon 21
Utica 42, Port Huron 40
Vicksburg 26, Kalamazoo Hackett 18
Walled Lake Northern 30, Royal Oak 26
Warren Cousino HS 52, Roseville 25
Warren Mott 57, Sterling Heights 10
Warren Regina 53, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 20
Waterford Mott 57, Redford Union 10
Waterford Our Lady 46, Pontiac 38
Watervliet 57, Dowagiac Union 33
Whitmore Lake 45, Melvindale 36
Williamston 38, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 35
Wyoming 57, Benton Harbor 30
Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Muskegon Orchard View 13
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 42, Muskegon Catholic Central 18
Zeeland West 49, Hudsonville Unity Christian 37
Loy Norrix Tip Off Tournament=
Portage Northern 49, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lapeer vs. Fenton, ccd.
Oxford vs. Fraser, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/