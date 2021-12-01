GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allendale 35, Whitehall 29

Alma 55, Clare 53

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Allen Park Cabrini 23

Battle Creek Academy 34, Tekonsha 33

Bay City All Saints 50, Ashley 18

Bay City Central 51, Tawas 31

Bay City John Glenn 41, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 27

Belding 46, Saranac 34

Bessemer 72, Wakefield-Marenisco 6

Blissfield 51, Whiteford 35

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31, Notre Dame Prep 24

Bloomingdale 50, Gobles 49

Bridgman 37, Berrien Springs 23

Britton-Deerfield 56, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 31

Brown City 41, Peck 14

Byron Center 76, East Kentwood 47

Cadillac 38, Reed City 25

Canton Prep 50, Taylor Prep 7

Cass City 47, Almont 28

Cheboygan 41, Boyne City 23

Clawson 42, Marine City 38

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 47, Marysville 30

Comstock 36, Fennville 8

Concord 50, Hanover-Horton 46

Coopersville 31, Ravenna 20

Dansville 62, Perry 11

Dearborn Edsel Ford 57, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 39

Dearborn Fordson 59, Allen Park 17

Decatur 64, Lawrence 59

Delton Kellogg 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 26

Detroit Renaissance 48, Saginaw Heritage 44

Dundee 46, Saline Washtenaw Christian 42

Durand 38, Flint Kearsley 28

East Jordan 71, Mancelona 32

Ecorse 56, Detroit Pershing 24

Erie-Mason 53, Airport 35

Essexville Garber 50, Saginaw Nouvel 49

Faith Baptist 65, Bloomfield Christian 26

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, White Lake Lakeland 28

Flat Rock 35, Gibraltar Carlson 34

Flint Beecher 60, Mount Morris 42

Freeland 36, Sanford-Meridian 20

Gabriel Richard Catholic 48, Southgate Anderson 29

Gabriel Richard Catholic 56, Allen Park Cabrini 23

Garden City 26, Westland John Glenn 25

Gaylord St. Mary 45, Hillman 13

Gladstone 60, Gwinn 42

Grand Blanc 58, Flushing 32

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 52, Grand Rapids Northview 28

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 59, West Michigan Aviation 19

Grant 60, White Cloud 15

Greenville 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 47

Grosse Ile 55, Brownstown Woodhaven 37

Grosse Pointe North 33, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 18

Hamtramck 52, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6

Hancock 68, West Iron County 28

Harbor Springs 50, Johannesburg-Lewiston 38

Haslett 41, Jackson Northwest 38

Hastings 30, Eaton Rapids 16

Hillsdale Academy 43, Hillsdale 40

Holland 53, Fruitport 22

Holland Christian 43, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 34

Holland West Ottawa 58, Richland Gull Lake 34

Holt 63, Fowlerville 25

Hopkins 48, Martin 24

Howard City Tri-County 57, Lakeview 29

Hudson 36, Pittsford 27

Ida 34, Adrian 26

Ishpeming 62, Bark River-Harris 39

Kent City 41, Muskegon 31

Kinde-North Huron 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 25

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 40, Onekama 23

Lake Orion 50, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 37

Lenawee Christian 48, Athens 32

Leroy Pine River 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 40

Livonia Franklin 84, Trenton 69

Livonia Stevenson 82, Saline 70

Lowell 66, Cedar Springs 30

Macomb Dakota 65, Romeo 49

Macomb Lutheran North 49, Yale 48, OT

Manchester 52, Clinton 27

Manton 43, Kingsley 42

Maple City Glen Lake 59, Traverse City St. Francis 40

Marquette 51, Escanaba 36

Marshall 36, Battle Creek Lakeview 33

Mason County Central 42, Manistee 31

Mendon 49, Union City 17

Midland Dow 60, Howell 50

Monroe Jefferson 48, Summerfield 41

Montague 45, Comstock Park 38

Mount Pleasant 49, Shepherd 20

Munising 63, Newberry 21

Muskegon Mona Shores 54, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 31

Negaunee 65, Manistique 25

New Boston Huron 61, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22

New Haven 59, Merritt Academy 8

Newaygo 47, Shelby 26

Niles 57, South Haven 43

Niles Brandywine 60, New Buffalo 20

North Farmington 55, Walled Lake Central 26

Okemos 40, St. Johns 37, OT

Ortonville Brandon 47, Auburn Hills Avondale 37, OT

Otsego 48, Wayland Union 33

Ovid-Elsie 54, Ionia 52

Parchment 33, Holland Black River 23

Parma Western 57, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17

Petoskey 57, Kalkaska 10

Plymouth 44, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 15

Port Huron Northern 48, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42, OT

Portage Central 45, Coldwater 39

Portland 57, Laingsburg 16

Portland St. Patrick 67, Lansing Christian 38

Potterville 47, Mason 33

Riverview 55, River Rouge 12

Saginaw Swan Valley 63, Bay City Western 46

Salem 56, Dexter 48

Sand Creek 52, Homer 15

Sandusky 55, Deckerville 11

Southfield A&T 69, Lincoln Park 9

Southfield Christian 60, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 4

Sparta 41, Oakridge High School 23

Spring Lake 67, Fremont 28

Springport 49, Olivet 46

St. Charles 52, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45

St. Clair 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 47

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 70, Warren Woods Tower 32

St. Ignace 53, Charlevoix 9

St. Joseph 61, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30

St. Louis 51, Merrill 23

Stephenson 42, Eben Junction Superior Central 27

Stockbridge 59, Webberville 6

Tecumseh 64, Monroe 34

Three Oaks River Valley 40, White Pigeon 21

Utica 42, Port Huron 40

Vicksburg 26, Kalamazoo Hackett 18

Walled Lake Northern 30, Royal Oak 26

Warren Cousino HS 52, Roseville 25

Warren Mott 57, Sterling Heights 10

Warren Regina 53, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 20

Waterford Mott 57, Redford Union 10

Waterford Our Lady 46, Pontiac 38

Watervliet 57, Dowagiac Union 33

Whitmore Lake 45, Melvindale 36

Williamston 38, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 35

Wyoming 57, Benton Harbor 30

Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Muskegon Orchard View 13

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 42, Muskegon Catholic Central 18

Zeeland West 49, Hudsonville Unity Christian 37

Loy Norrix Tip Off Tournament=

Portage Northern 49, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lapeer vs. Fenton, ccd.

Oxford vs. Fraser, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you