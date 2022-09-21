PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Battle Creek def. Columbus Scotus, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24
Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13
Bennington def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11
Crofton def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Cross County def. David City, 9-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-5, 25-19, 25-9
Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-14, 26-24, 12-25, 25-9
Douglas County West def. Yutan, 25-27, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16
Edgemont, S.D. def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-16, 25-9
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 15-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13
Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Alliance, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 30-28
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-15, 25-9
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-9, 24-26, 25-21
Gretna def. Millard West, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Pierce, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13
Heartland def. Hampton, 3-0
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19
Kearney def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20
Kenesaw def. Silver Lake, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 7-25, 16-14
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln East def. Fremont, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9
Louisville def. Arlington, 25-7, 20-25, 25-9, 25-18
Mead def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12
Medicine Valley def. Alma, 3-0
Milford def. Raymond Central, 3-1
Neligh-Oakdale def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 28-26, 25-10
North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 3-2
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10
Overton def. Brady, 25-6, 25-12, 25-9
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 18-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10
Platteview def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 18-16
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
Sidney def. Chase County, 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15
South Sioux City def. Omaha Roncalli, 23-25, 25-5, 25-27, 25-20, 15-13
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 26-24, 25-15
St. Paul def. Adams Central, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Superior def. Fairbury, 24-26, 16-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-9
Twin Loup def. Central Valley, 25-17, 28-26, 23-25, 25-17
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Wakefield def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-16
Wausa def. Winside, 23-25, 17-25, 25-10, 25-15, 15-10
Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12
West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20
Westview def. Omaha South, 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18
Wood River def. Ravenna, 3-1
Wynot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26
Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-11, 25-18
Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-10
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Garden County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14
Bayard def. Leyton, 26-24, 25-17
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14
Central City Triangular=
Central City def. Sandy Creek, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12
Ord def. Central City, 25-17, 25-14
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-10
CWC Triangular=
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18
Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Stuart def. CWC, 25-9, 25-14
Diller-Odell Triangular=
Diller-Odell def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22
Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 25-20
Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-11
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-15
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16
Freeman def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-15
Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-10
Fillmore Central Triangular=
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-9
Thayer Central def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-22
Giltner Triangular=
Axtell def. Giltner, 25-4, 25-10
Axtell def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-8
Giltner def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-23
Hastings Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-23, 25-20
Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-20
Hastings def. Crete, 25-10, 25-18
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-6
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-11
Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18
Hemingford Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-20
Holdrege Triangular=
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-17, 25-11
Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-15
Ogallala def. Holdrege, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=
Archbishop Bergan def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 25-14
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-14
Loomis Triangular=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-17, 29-27
Loomis def. Bertrand, 26-24, 25-21
Loomis def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-11
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8
North Central Triangular=
North Central def. Boyd County, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
St. Mary's def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16
St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22
Paxton Invitational=
Potter-Dix def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17
Wallace def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-17
Championship=
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-22, 25-15
Consolation=
Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17
South Loup Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-17
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 30-28
South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19
Walthill Triangular=
Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
West Point-Beemer Triangular=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19
Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-22, 25-11
York Triangular=
Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-23
Malcolm def. York, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15
York def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.