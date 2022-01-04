GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 43, Lindenwold 10

Becton 56, Lyndhurst 39

Belleville 42, Delaware Valley Regional 35

Bogota 56, Hawthorne Christian 21

Bound Brook 57, South Hunterdon 44

Bridgewater-Raritan 36, Hunterdon Central 34

Camden Catholic 71, Cherry Hill East 20

Clearview Regional 55, Timber Creek 51

Cliffside Park 42, Ridgefield Park 35

Colonia 49, North Brunswick 38

Demarest 46, Pascack Valley 41

East Brunswick 51, Monroe 36

Eastern 49, Winslow 25

Eastside Paterson 63, Clifton 14

Elizabeth 42, Plainfield 21

Ewing 43, Robbinsville 25

Franklin 68, Hillsborough 46

Gloucester Catholic 48, Pitman 26

Gloucester City 50, Paulsboro 39

Hackensack 42, Northern Highlands 37

Haddonfield 29, Collingswood 14

Hightstown 69, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 12

Hopewell Valley Central 41, Lawrence 22

Immaculate Heart 45, North Hunterdon 42

Irvington 48, Weequahic 14

J.P. Stevens 43, South River 36

Keyport 35, Asbury Park 34

Kingsway 58, Gloucester Tech 26

Lacey 54, Brick Memorial 30

Livingston 39, Payne Tech 34

Long Branch 43, Manalapan 33

Madison 48, Morris Knolls 41

Memorial 38, North Bergen 33

Mendham 46, Mount Olive 30

Mt. St. Mary 47, Somerville 42

North Plainfield 46, Manville 44

Old Bridge 46, Perth Amboy 26

Old Tappan 62, Bergenfield 31

Passaic Tech 43, Bergen Tech 24

Passaic Valley 45, Lakeland 31

Paul VI 40, Cherokee 35

Pennsville Memorial 58, Clayton 17

Pope John XXIII 36, Randolph 34

Princeton 45, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 23

Ramapo 60, Ridgewood 26

Ramsey 52, Pascack Hills 31

Ranney 65, Point Pleasant Beach 44

Red Bank Catholic 60, Matawan 14

River Dell 42, Northern Highlands 37

Sayreville 36, Iselin Kennedy 29

Shawnee 59, Seneca 38

St. John Vianney 80, Neptune 32

St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Edison 33

Steinert 47, Nottingham 20

Teaneck 64, Tenafly 46

Toms River North 66, Brick Memorial 13

Waldwick 44, Mary Help 27

Wall 62, Point Pleasant Boro 45

Wallkill Valley 49, Lenape Valley 32

Wayne Valley 39, Wayne Hills 33

Woodbury 64, Gateway 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Grove vs. McNair, ppd.

