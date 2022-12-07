GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams City 46, John F. Kennedy 34
Bennett 48, Byers 36
Doherty 54, Arapahoe 44
Elkhart, Kan. 62, Walsh 22
Holy Family 62, Eaton 39
J.K. Mullen 77, Boulder 35
McClave 54, Greeley County, Kan. 24
Northridge 45, Skyline High School 33
Overland 68, Gateway 13
Perkins County, Neb. 48, Haxtun 36
Pine Creek 55, Fort Collins 23
Ponderosa 49, Lewis-Palmer 41
Rock Canyon 44, Bear Creek 42
Roosevelt 87, Niwot 20
Sedgwick County 63, South Platte, Neb. 51
Syracuse, Kan. 47, Eads 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
