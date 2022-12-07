GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 46, John F. Kennedy 34

Bennett 48, Byers 36

Doherty 54, Arapahoe 44

Elkhart, Kan. 62, Walsh 22

Holy Family 62, Eaton 39

J.K. Mullen 77, Boulder 35

McClave 54, Greeley County, Kan. 24

Northridge 45, Skyline High School 33

Overland 68, Gateway 13

Perkins County, Neb. 48, Haxtun 36

Pine Creek 55, Fort Collins 23

Ponderosa 49, Lewis-Palmer 41

Rock Canyon 44, Bear Creek 42

Roosevelt 87, Niwot 20

Sedgwick County 63, South Platte, Neb. 51

Syracuse, Kan. 47, Eads 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

