BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 52, El Dorado 49, OT

BV Southwest 71, Tonganoxie 24

Beloit 63, Salina Sacred Heart 52

Bennington 66, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 32

Blue Valley 54, SM Northwest 53

Bonner Springs 82, KC Turner 40

Central Heights 56, Osawatomie 36

Chanute 47, Paola 31

Chase 58, Natoma 45

Cherryvale 70, Neodesha 39

Dighton 57, Otis-Bison 36

Ellinwood 55, Minneapolis 36

Ellsworth 47, Plainville 42

Emporia 41, Manhattan 39

Frontenac 64, Pittsburg Colgan 44

Galena 47, Columbus 40

Garden City 63, Goodland 55

Girard 43, Fort Scott 38

Greeley County 62, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 38

Hanover 71, Washington County 53

Highland Park 76, Eudora 45

Hill City 63, Smith Center 33

Hoisington 61, Phillipsburg 46

Hoxie 43, Russell 38

Hugoton 69, Scott City 36

Hutchinson 55, Derby 50

KC Bishop Ward 75, Cair Paravel 55

KC Piper 51, Leavenworth 38

Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita North 40

La Crosse 59, St. John 34

Lakeside 59, Lincoln 41

Lawrence Free State 63, SM North 38

Lyndon 59, Heritage Christian 56

Madison/Hamilton 60, Waverly 43

Maize South 63, Goddard 30

McPherson 51, Andale 36

Mulvane 58, Clearwater 37

Olpe 96, Southern Coffey 7

Osage City 61, Ottawa 58

Osborne 69, Wilson 52

Rawlins County 62, Logan/Palco 47

Rock Hills 41, Tescott 31

Silver Lake 81, Santa Fe Trail 62

Smoky Valley 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43

Solomon 65, Flint Hills Christian 31

Southeast Saline 75, Republic County 23

St. Mary's Academy 70, Topeka 60

Sylvan-Lucas 57, Southern Cloud 44

Thunder Ridge 64, Pike Valley 45

Topeka West 65, Basehor-Linwood 59

Troy 60, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 59, OT

Victoria 46, Ellis 31

Wamego 70, Council Grove 40

Weskan 68, Heartland Christian 34

Wichita Defenders Homeschool 61, Central Christian 44

Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 42

Wichita South 49, Wichita West 47

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita Bishop Carroll 62

Hillsboro Tournament=

Third Place=

Clay Center 52, Hillsboro 40

SPIAA Tournament=

Consolation=

Ashland 45, Ingalls 41

Satanta 52, Spearville 51

Quarterfinal=

Kiowa County 64, Hodgeman County 57

Meade 62, Bucklin 51

Pawnee Heights 56, Minneola 48

South Gray 48, South Central 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluestem vs. Humboldt, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you