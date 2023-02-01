BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 74, Harper 17
Aloha 58, Hillsboro 54
Alsea 52, Crow 15
Baker 87, Vale 47
Bandon 59, Reedsport 42
Cascade 74, Newport 46
Central 61, Lebanon 47
Central Catholic 55, Nelson 39
Clackamas 66, Sandy 48
Cleveland 86, Benson 65
Columbia Christian 48, St. Stephens Academy 34
Country Christian 55, Damascus Christian 22
Crane 65, Four Rivers Community School 36
Creswell 55, Pleasant Hill 42
Crook County 72, Madras 61
Crosshill Christian 69, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 43
Crosspoint Christian 48, Central Christian 30
Days Creek 69, Glendale 22
Dayton 72, Amity 45
Delphian High School 75, Chemawa 46
Elkton 64, Yoncalla 39
Franklin 49, Wells 47
Gladstone 62, Estacada 52
Gold Beach 70, Oakland 48
Grant 57, Roosevelt 50
Gresham 101, Reynolds 28
Hermiston 75, Hanford, Wash. 60
Hidden Valley 68, Mazama 61, OT
Jesuit 43, Beaverton 30
La Pine 45, Elmira 32
La Salle 58, Putnam 50
Lake Oswego 67, Oregon City 61
Lincoln 93, McDaniel 48
McMinnville 59, Forest Grove 51
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 76, Centennial 31
Mitchell/Spray 65, Sherman 46
Mohawk 67, Siletz Valley Early College 26
Myrtle Point 62, Camas Valley 38
Nixyaawii 78, Echo 72
North Bend 66, Marshfield 53
North Douglas 78, Umpqua Valley Christian 46
North Marion 65, Sweet Home 27
North Medford 53, Willamette 42
Open Door 64, Grand View Christian 23
Philomath 52, Stayton 42
Powers 39, Pacific 34
Roseburg 73, Sheldon 46
Santiam Christian 70, Scio 44
Silverton 57, Woodburn 33
South Medford 89, South Eugene 74
Southridge 65, Sunset 50
St. Paul 46, C.S. Lewis 19
The Dalles 67, Molalla 53
Tillamook 63, St. Helens 52
Triangle Lake 57, McKenzie 19
Tualatin 62, Lakeridge 53
Tualatin 62, Lakeview 53
Union 66, Ione/Arlington 44
West Linn 88, Tigard 68
Westview 49, Mountainside 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
