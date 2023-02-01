BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 74, Harper 17

Aloha 58, Hillsboro 54

Alsea 52, Crow 15

Baker 87, Vale 47

Bandon 59, Reedsport 42

Cascade 74, Newport 46

Central 61, Lebanon 47

Central Catholic 55, Nelson 39

Clackamas 66, Sandy 48

Cleveland 86, Benson 65

Columbia Christian 48, St. Stephens Academy 34

Country Christian 55, Damascus Christian 22

Crane 65, Four Rivers Community School 36

Creswell 55, Pleasant Hill 42

Crook County 72, Madras 61

Crosshill Christian 69, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 43

Crosspoint Christian 48, Central Christian 30

Days Creek 69, Glendale 22

Dayton 72, Amity 45

Delphian High School 75, Chemawa 46

Elkton 64, Yoncalla 39

Franklin 49, Wells 47

Gladstone 62, Estacada 52

Gold Beach 70, Oakland 48

Grant 57, Roosevelt 50

Gresham 101, Reynolds 28

Hermiston 75, Hanford, Wash. 60

Hidden Valley 68, Mazama 61, OT

Jesuit 43, Beaverton 30

La Pine 45, Elmira 32

La Salle 58, Putnam 50

Lake Oswego 67, Oregon City 61

Lincoln 93, McDaniel 48

McMinnville 59, Forest Grove 51

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 76, Centennial 31

Mitchell/Spray 65, Sherman 46

Mohawk 67, Siletz Valley Early College 26

Myrtle Point 62, Camas Valley 38

Nixyaawii 78, Echo 72

North Bend 66, Marshfield 53

North Douglas 78, Umpqua Valley Christian 46

North Marion 65, Sweet Home 27

North Medford 53, Willamette 42

Open Door 64, Grand View Christian 23

Philomath 52, Stayton 42

Powers 39, Pacific 34

Roseburg 73, Sheldon 46

Santiam Christian 70, Scio 44

Silverton 57, Woodburn 33

South Medford 89, South Eugene 74

Southridge 65, Sunset 50

St. Paul 46, C.S. Lewis 19

The Dalles 67, Molalla 53

Tillamook 63, St. Helens 52

Triangle Lake 57, McKenzie 19

Tualatin 62, Lakeridge 53

Tualatin 62, Lakeview 53

Union 66, Ione/Arlington 44

West Linn 88, Tigard 68

Westview 49, Mountainside 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

