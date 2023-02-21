BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 68, Ypsilanti 45
Adrian Madison 43, Erie-Mason 39
Allen Park 72, Garden City 46
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Detroit Country Day 52
Allendale 50, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46
Alma 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 55
Ann Arbor Huron 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 38
Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Saline 49
Armada 72, Algonac 34
Battle Creek Lakeview 54, Otsego 38
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 61, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46
Berrien Springs 46, Bridgman 30
Birmingham Seaholm 62, Novi 59, OT
Bloomingdale 75, Centreville 29
Bridgeport 59, Garber 46
Britton-Deerfield 63, Sand Creek 52
Bronson 79, Quincy 48
Burton Genesee Christian 57, Burton Bendle 30
Burton Madison 75, Burton Atherton 46
Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53
Cadillac 57, Big Rapids 56
Carrollton 72, Mount Morris 63
Cassopolis 51, Lawrence 30
Chesaning 42, Ovid-Elsie 39
Coldwater 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41
Concord 51, Reading 35
DeWitt 48, Holt 43
Dearborn Advanced Technology 56, Detroit Osborn 50
Decatur 48, Marcellus 46
Deckerville 72, Genesee 68
Detroit U-D Jesuit 54, Warren De La Salle 48
Dexter 50, Monroe 33
Ecorse 91, Detroit East English 54
Elk Rapids 71, Grayling 52
Ellsworth 63, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50
Escanaba 63, Gwinn 49
Ewen - Trout Creek 60, Bessemer 34
Flat Rock 57, Monroe Jefferson 29
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 101, Flint Powers 58
Forest Hills Eastern 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50
Frankenmuth 52, Birch Run 29
Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 48
Grand Blanc 92, Midland 50
Grand Ledge 73, East Lansing 58
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 64, Belding 17
Grand Rapids Northview 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 36
Grand Rapids South Christian 82, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54
Grand Rapids Union 58, Zeeland East 46
Grand Rapids Wellspring 76, Zion Christian 69
Grandville 50, Jenison 39
Grandville Calvin Christian 84, Kelloggsville 40
Hamilton 57, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45
Harbor Springs 71, East Jordan 67
Hastings 52, Battle Creek Pennfield 46
Hemlock 59, St. Charles 33
Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic Central 43
Hillman 51, Lincoln-Alcona 34
Holland Christian 44, Coopersville 34
Homer 61, Springport 49
Hopkins 66, Comstock Park 48
Houghton Lake 57, Oscoda 39
Hudson 47, Dundee 35
Hudsonville 61, Grand Haven 48
Ida 58, Brooklyn Columbia Central 32
Jackson 83, Chelsea 81
Jonesville 54, Union City 23
Kalamazoo Christian 53, Watervliet 50
Kalamazoo Hackett 61, Allegan 48
Lake Orion 50, Rochester 37
Lansing Sexton 70, Haslett 60
Lansing Waverly 85, Lansing Everett 51
Lawton 49, Coloma 40
Lenawee Christian 59, Taylor Trillium Academy 53
Leroy Pine River 55, Lakeview 43
Lincoln Park 63, Trenton 55
Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61
Mackinaw City 51, Alanson 42
Manistee 59, Holton 39
Manistique 75, Bark River-Harris 47
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 71, Martin 52
Marshall 64, Jackson Northwest 51
Mason 66, Eaton Rapids 39
Mason County Eastern 67, Cadillac Heritage Christian 52
Mayville 53, Ashley 32
Mendon 62, Bangor 31
Merritt Academy 66, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 29
Midland Bullock Creek 52, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45
Midland Calvary Baptist 61, Kinde-North Huron 27
Montague 78, Grant 68
Mount Pleasant 67, St. Johns 59
Munising 62, North Central 59
Muskegon Catholic Central 75, Holland Black River 59
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Muskegon Mona Shores 45
New Boston Huron 64, Milan 54
New Lothrop 75, Burton Bentley 39
North Muskegon 66, Fremont 41
Norway 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 30
Oakridge High School 58, Ravenna 53
Okemos 60, Walled Lake Western 38
Onsted 56, Clinton 36
Parchment 75, Paw Paw 52
Parma Western 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36
Plainwell 54, Portage Northern 39
Portage Central 65, Vicksburg 44
Republic-Michigamme 54, Hancock 40
Richmond 67, North Branch 38
Riverview 48, Airport 47
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 66, Lutheran Westland 48
Rockford 71, Caledonia 60
Romeo 64, Macomb Dakota 55
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 61, Merrill 45
Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 61
Shelby 64, White Cloud 51
Shepherd 61, Ithaca 46
South Haven 49, Constantine 42
Sparta 90, Wyoming Godwin Heights 89, OT
Spring Lake 72, Fruitport 57
Standish-Sterling Central 66, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56
Summerfield 52, Ann Arbor Central Academy 44
Taylor 41, Southgate Anderson 39
Three Oaks River Valley 45, Buchanan 31
Traverse City St. Francis 58, Boyne City 34
White Pigeon 57, Hartford 36
Whiteford 77, Morenci 69
Wyandotte Roosevelt 57, Gibraltar Carlson 48
Wyoming 50, Zeeland West 48
Wyoming Lee 89, Grand River Prep 68
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 76, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 57, Pewamo-Westphalia 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Center Line Prep Academy vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.
