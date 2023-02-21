BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 68, Ypsilanti 45

Adrian Madison 43, Erie-Mason 39

Allen Park 72, Garden City 46

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Detroit Country Day 52

Allendale 50, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

Alma 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 55

Ann Arbor Huron 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 38

Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Saline 49

Armada 72, Algonac 34

Battle Creek Lakeview 54, Otsego 38

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 61, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46

Berrien Springs 46, Bridgman 30

Birmingham Seaholm 62, Novi 59, OT

Bloomingdale 75, Centreville 29

Bridgeport 59, Garber 46

Britton-Deerfield 63, Sand Creek 52

Bronson 79, Quincy 48

Burton Genesee Christian 57, Burton Bendle 30

Burton Madison 75, Burton Atherton 46

Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53

Cadillac 57, Big Rapids 56

Carrollton 72, Mount Morris 63

Cassopolis 51, Lawrence 30

Chesaning 42, Ovid-Elsie 39

Coldwater 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41

Concord 51, Reading 35

DeWitt 48, Holt 43

Dearborn Advanced Technology 56, Detroit Osborn 50

Decatur 48, Marcellus 46

Deckerville 72, Genesee 68

Detroit U-D Jesuit 54, Warren De La Salle 48

Dexter 50, Monroe 33

Ecorse 91, Detroit East English 54

Elk Rapids 71, Grayling 52

Ellsworth 63, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50

Escanaba 63, Gwinn 49

Ewen - Trout Creek 60, Bessemer 34

Flat Rock 57, Monroe Jefferson 29

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 101, Flint Powers 58

Forest Hills Eastern 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50

Frankenmuth 52, Birch Run 29

Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 48

Grand Blanc 92, Midland 50

Grand Ledge 73, East Lansing 58

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 64, Belding 17

Grand Rapids Northview 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 36

Grand Rapids South Christian 82, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54

Grand Rapids Union 58, Zeeland East 46

Grand Rapids Wellspring 76, Zion Christian 69

Grandville 50, Jenison 39

Grandville Calvin Christian 84, Kelloggsville 40

Hamilton 57, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45

Harbor Springs 71, East Jordan 67

Hastings 52, Battle Creek Pennfield 46

Hemlock 59, St. Charles 33

Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic Central 43

Hillman 51, Lincoln-Alcona 34

Holland Christian 44, Coopersville 34

Homer 61, Springport 49

Hopkins 66, Comstock Park 48

Houghton Lake 57, Oscoda 39

Hudson 47, Dundee 35

Hudsonville 61, Grand Haven 48

Ida 58, Brooklyn Columbia Central 32

Jackson 83, Chelsea 81

Jonesville 54, Union City 23

Kalamazoo Christian 53, Watervliet 50

Kalamazoo Hackett 61, Allegan 48

Lake Orion 50, Rochester 37

Lansing Sexton 70, Haslett 60

Lansing Waverly 85, Lansing Everett 51

Lawton 49, Coloma 40

Lenawee Christian 59, Taylor Trillium Academy 53

Leroy Pine River 55, Lakeview 43

Lincoln Park 63, Trenton 55

Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61

Mackinaw City 51, Alanson 42

Manistee 59, Holton 39

Manistique 75, Bark River-Harris 47

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 71, Martin 52

Marshall 64, Jackson Northwest 51

Mason 66, Eaton Rapids 39

Mason County Eastern 67, Cadillac Heritage Christian 52

Mayville 53, Ashley 32

Mendon 62, Bangor 31

Merritt Academy 66, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 29

Midland Bullock Creek 52, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45

Midland Calvary Baptist 61, Kinde-North Huron 27

Montague 78, Grant 68

Mount Pleasant 67, St. Johns 59

Munising 62, North Central 59

Muskegon Catholic Central 75, Holland Black River 59

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Muskegon Mona Shores 45

New Boston Huron 64, Milan 54

New Lothrop 75, Burton Bentley 39

North Muskegon 66, Fremont 41

Norway 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 30

Oakridge High School 58, Ravenna 53

Okemos 60, Walled Lake Western 38

Onsted 56, Clinton 36

Parchment 75, Paw Paw 52

Parma Western 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36

Plainwell 54, Portage Northern 39

Portage Central 65, Vicksburg 44

Republic-Michigamme 54, Hancock 40

Richmond 67, North Branch 38

Riverview 48, Airport 47

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 66, Lutheran Westland 48

Rockford 71, Caledonia 60

Romeo 64, Macomb Dakota 55

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 61, Merrill 45

Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 61

Shelby 64, White Cloud 51

Shepherd 61, Ithaca 46

South Haven 49, Constantine 42

Sparta 90, Wyoming Godwin Heights 89, OT

Spring Lake 72, Fruitport 57

Standish-Sterling Central 66, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56

Summerfield 52, Ann Arbor Central Academy 44

Taylor 41, Southgate Anderson 39

Three Oaks River Valley 45, Buchanan 31

Traverse City St. Francis 58, Boyne City 34

White Pigeon 57, Hartford 36

Whiteford 77, Morenci 69

Wyandotte Roosevelt 57, Gibraltar Carlson 48

Wyoming 50, Zeeland West 48

Wyoming Lee 89, Grand River Prep 68

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 76, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 57, Pewamo-Westphalia 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Center Line Prep Academy vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

