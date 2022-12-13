BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 82, Akr. Ellet 40

Akr. East 88, Akr. Firestone 59

Anna 55, Hou 42

Ashland Mapleton 53, Rittman 43

Ashville Teays Valley 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39

Avon Lake 55, Avon 49

Baltimore Liberty Union 23, Circleville Logan Elm 22, OT

Beallsville 59, Hundred, W.Va. 54

Bellaire 84, St. Clairsville 81

Bellville Clear Fork 64, Sullivan Black River 44

Belmont Union Local 55, Cambridge 43

Beloit W. Branch 69, Youngstown Urban Scholars 20

Berlin Center Western Reserve 45, Atwater Waterloo 31

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 38

Bishop Hartley 71, Groveport-Madison 66

Blanchester 49, Peebles 47

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Stow-Munroe Falls 46

Caldwell 72, Sarahsville Shenandoah 65, OT

Caledonia River Valley 59, Delaware Buckeye Valley 44

Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Can. South 45

Can. Glenoak 72, Youngs. Boardman 52

Canfield 58, Youngs. Ursuline 50

Casstown Miami E. 70, Milton-Union 54

Centerburg 63, Howard E. Knox 16

Centerville 73, Clayton Northmont 39

Chardon 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 66

Cin. Anderson 74, Milford 58

Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Cin. Hillcrest 25

Cin. Hughes 89, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 74

Cin. La Salle 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

Cin. Oak Hills 69, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61

Cin. Princeton 59, Cin. Colerain 24

Cin. Riverview East 66, Cin. Oyler 48

Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Western Hills 76

Cin. Woodward 66, Cin. Withrow 57, OT

Circleville 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 34

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Cle. Rhodes 43

Cle. Lincoln W. 68, Campus Intl 44

Cols. Africentric 100, Cols. Walnut Ridge 75

Cols. Franklin Hts. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 36

Cols. Independence 66, Cols. Briggs 62

Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Beechcroft 60

Cols. Wellington 53, Spring. NW 48

Cols. Whetstone 58, East 37

Convoy Crestview 54, Ft. Jennings 35

Cornerstone Christian 90, Youngs. East 53

Cortland Lakeview 58, Hubbard 53

Crown City S. Gallia 69, Reedsville Eastern 68

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 73, STVM 65

Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Parma 44

Day. Carroll 43, Urbana 37

Day. Chaminade Julienne 74, Bellbrook 32

Day. Northridge 76, Covington 59

Day. Oakwood 58, Waynesville 46

DeGraff Riverside 75, Eastlake North 59

Delphos St. John's 56, Continental 40

Doylestown Chippewa 67, Manchester 64

Dresden Tri-Valley 56, Warsaw River View 30

E. Liverpool 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 55

E. Palestine 59, Warren Lordstown 18

Edgerton 51, Stryker 41

Fairborn 76, Riverside Stebbins 75

Fairfield 51, Hamilton 45

Franklin Furnace Green 71, Portsmouth Clay 48

Galion Northmor 56, Cardington-Lincoln 33

Gallipolis Gallia 74, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 50

Girard 57, Struthers 45

Goshen 57, Cin. Mt. Healthy 41

Grafton Midview 64, Olmsted Falls 54

Grand River Academy 68, Brookfield 50

Grove City 74, Canal Winchester 60

Grove City Christian 67, Millersport 35

Heartland Christian 46, Columbiana Crestview 41

Heath 63, Utica 62

Jackson 54, Greenfield McClain 50

Jackson Center 50, Ft. Loramie 42

Jefferson Area 47, Poland Seminary 44

Jeromesville Hillsdale 65, Kidron Cent. Christian 52

Kettering Alter 56, Kettering Fairmont 35

Kinsman Badger 73, Bristol 59

Kirtland 70, Middlefield Cardinal 68

Lakeside Danbury 54, Old Fort 51

Lebanon 59, Morrow Little Miami 49

Leesburg Fairfield 48, Bainbridge Paint Valley 34

Legacy Christian 79, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 66

Lexington 67, Mansfield Madison 40

Lima Shawnee 81, Lima Perry 60

Lisbon Beaver 59, Richmond Edison 41

Lisbon David Anderson 45, Leetonia 24

Lockland 56, Cin. N. College Hill 38

Lorain 56, Amherst Steele 51

Lorain Clearview 66, Vermilion 42

Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, E. Can. 34

Louisville 70, Fitch 36

Lowellville 81, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43

Lucas 79, Galion 54

Lynchburg-Clay 78, Manchester 51

Macedonia Nordonia 57, Twinsburg 45

Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Berlin Hiland 54

Malvern 74, Bowerston Conotton Valley 31

Mansfield Christian 58, Plymouth 46

Mansfield Sr. 73, Mt. Vernon 57

Marion Pleasant 60, Richwood N. Union 56

Martins Ferry 68, Rayland Buckeye 25

Marysville 57, Delaware Hayes 50

Massillon 51, Louisville Aquinas 43

Mayfield 73, Willoughby S. 67

McDonald 55, Mineral Ridge 51

Mentor Lake Cath. 86, Fairview 82

Metamora Evergreen 53, Tol. Ottawa Hills 51

Miamisburg 63, Trenton Edgewood 33

Middletown 56, Mason 55

Milford Center Fairbanks 46, W. Jefferson 34

Minford 69, Waverly 32

Monroe 55, Germantown Valley View 44

New Concord John Glenn 87, Coshocton 44

New Lexington 61, McConnelsville Morgan 33

New Middletown Spring. 60, Sebring McKinley 32

New Philadelphia 48, Ashland 35

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, New London 25

Niles McKinley 50, Canfield S. Range 38

Norton 60, Akr. Springfield 43

Oak Harbor 55, Elmore Woodmore 32

Oak Hill 54, Beaver Eastern 37

Ottoville 60, Delphos Jefferson 34

Parma Hts. Holy Name 68, N. Olmsted 50

Perrysburg 65, Tol. Whitmer 52

Philo 69, Crooksville 50

Portsmouth 59, Chesapeake 44

Ravenna 60, Akr. Coventry 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57

Seaman N. Adams 72, Fayetteville-Perry 41

Shadyside 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, OT

Shelby 80, Willard 72

Sidney 54, Xenia 48

Sidney Lehman 50, Tipp City Bethel 35

Smithville 56, Wooster Triway 54

Solon 75, Shaker Hts. 68

South 63, Cols. Marion-Franklin 43

Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 45, OT

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 46

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 71, Bridgeport 31

Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Belpre 50

Streetsboro 53, Mogadore Field 35

Strongsville 81, Lakewood 49

Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38

Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Marion Elgin 50

Tipp City Tippecanoe 73, Greenville 33

Tol. Christian 59, Oregon Clay 32

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 71, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62

Tol. St. Francis 53, Adrian, Mich. 44

Trotwood-Madison 85, Cin. Purcell Marian 45

Troy 57, Vandalia Butler 37

Uhrichsville Claymont 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21

Vienna Mathews 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 51

W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Cin. Sycamore 45

W. Jefferson 65, Shekinah Christian 25

W. Liberty-Salem 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Warren Howland 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30

Warren JFK 72, Campbell Memorial 60

Washington C.H. 58, Hillsboro 53

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 33

Waterford 59, Racine Southern 48

Wauseon 47, Sylvania Southview 41

Wellsville 54, Hanoverton United 47

West 42, Cols. Eastmoor 40

Westerville S. 70, Hilliard Davidson 43

Williamsburg 66, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41

Wooster 44, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Liberty 20

Youngs. Valley Christian 40, Columbiana 36

Zanesville Maysville 58, Thornville Sheridan 56

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 26

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Massillon Tuslaw 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Youngs. Mooney vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

