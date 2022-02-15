GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 40, Morenci 38

Allegan 35, South Haven 32

Ann Arbor Pioneer 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 21

Blissfield 47, Dundee 37

Bloomfield Hills Marian 45, Farmington Hills Mercy 44, OT

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 44, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 26

Brethren 44, Bear Lake 14

Brighton 54, Plymouth 24

Brimley 56, Rock Mid Peninsula 32

Brooklyn Columbia Central 62, Clinton 29

Byron Center 53, Grand Rapids Christian 44

Calhoun Christian 43, Battle Creek St. Philip 16

Charlotte 54, Paw Paw 44

Chelsea 80, Ypsilanti 21

Clarkston 50, Detroit Country Day 39

Dansville 50, Fulton-Middleton 19

Dearborn Divine Child 49, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28

Dexter 72, Ypsilanti Lincoln 31

Dollar Bay 51, Watersmeet 36

East Grand Rapids 68, Greenville 67

Edwardsburg 58, Buchanan 35

Farmington 60, Oak Park 10

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 84, Lapeer 24

Garden City 39, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 22

Gaylord St. Mary 51, Central Lake 44

Grand Rapids West Catholic 69, Hudsonville Unity Christian 24

Grand Traverse Academy 40, Buckley 18

Grandville 43, Holland West Ottawa 42

Hillman 50, Fairview 3

Hillsdale Academy 48, North Adams-Jerome 14

Hopkins 38, Kelloggsville 37

Jackson Northwest 61, Jackson Lumen Christi 24

Kalamazoo Central 79, Benton Harbor 22

Kent City 42, Hart 39

L'Anse 40, Lake Linden-Hubbell 33

Maple City Glen Lake 49, Traverse City Central 28

Marcellus 46, Bangor 18

Morrice 50, Webberville 12

Muskegon Heights 66, Muskegon Catholic Central 61

Ontonagon 58, Chassell 40

Oxford 40, Ortonville Brandon 24

Pittsford 66, Tekonsha 2

Portland St. Patrick 59, Bath 23

Redford Thurston 45, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 35

Reed City 41, Big Rapids 31

Reese 44, Bad Axe 36

Richland Gull Lake 43, Battle Creek Central 33

Saginaw Heritage 63, Mount Pleasant 35

Southfield Christian 65, Madison Heights Lamphere 41

Standish-Sterling 59, Carrollton 15

Stevensville Lakeshore 44, Bridgman 25

Trenton 39, Brownstown Woodhaven 29

Waterford Our Lady 41, Livingston Christian 33

Wayne Memorial 81, Dearborn 34

West Bloomfield 65, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 62

Wyandotte Roosevelt 41, Dearborn Edsel Ford 22

Zion Christian 52, Vermontville Maple Valley 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lansing Everett vs. Lansing Waverly, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you