BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 51, Indian Springs 34
Ariton 67, Pike County 54
Athens 41, Decatur 35
Auburn 78, Loachapoka 47
Baker 69, Blount 68, OT
Banks 61, Valiant Cross 50
Bessemer Academy 66, West Morgan 40
Billingsley 52, Verbena 45
Boaz 41, Oneonta 37
Bob Jones 53, Mae Jemison 42
Brantley 72, Elba 37
Brewer 66, Ardmore 29
Brooks 53, St. John Paul II Catholic 39
Buckhorn 73, Hartselle 43
Caledonia, Miss. 68, South Lamar 43
Carroll-Ozark 80, Barbour County 51
Chelsea 69, Pelham 49
Childersburg 74, Tarrant 40
Chilton County 96, Elmore County 41
Choctaw County 69, Marengo 45
Clarke County 56, Thomasville 52
Cold Springs 56, West Point 51
Collinsville 57, Cedar Bluff 52
Cordova 55, Carbon Hill 53
Cornerstone School 58, Appalachian 54
Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Meadowview Christian 35
Cullman 56, Hazel Green 36
Dale County 65, Geneva County 64
Davidson 64, Murphy 62
Dora 45, Sumiton Christian 31
Dothan 79, Geneva 38
East Limestone 43, West Limestone 38
Enterprise 51, Prattville 43
Etowah 86, DAR 66
Faith Academy 61, UMS-Wright 55
Fort Payne 70, Cherokee County 63
Fyffe 82, Woodville 54
Geraldine 66, Sardis 58
Glenwood 85, Springwood School 77
Good Hope 74, Susan Moore 68
Goshen 30, Pike Liberal Arts 26
Gulf Breeze, Fla. 67, Fairhope 58
Guntersville 66, Anniston 57
Hanceville 57, Corner 50
Handley 63, Lanett 50
Hatton 70, Danville 67
Heritage Christian 72, Ezekiel Academy 31
Homewood 76, Bibb County 61
Houston Academy 67, G.W. Long 36
Huffman 70, Fairfield 52
Jacksonville 76, Plainview 52
Jacksonville Christian 63, Alabama School for the Deaf 26
Lawrence County 66, Winston County 49
LeFlore 69, Citronelle 57
Lexington 61, Wilson 46
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 51, Clements 41
Luverne 53, Georgiana 52
Madison County 33, Alabama CTE 30
Maplesville 48, Isabella 14
Marion County 75, Lamar County 53
Mary Montgomery 58, St. Paul's 48
Meek 81, Phillips-Bear Creek 61
Montevallo 83, Marbury 56
Moody 64, Mortimer Jordan 52, OT
Mountain Brook 61, Hewitt-Trussville 34
Muscle Shoals 60, Florence 56
New Brockton 63, Zion Chapel 58
New Hope 76, North Jackson 51
Northside 63, Hale County 54
Oak Mountain 72, Clay-Chalkville 64
Ocean Springs, Miss. 64, Saint Luke's Episcopal 61
Opp 65, Andalusia 64
Orange Beach 66, Elberta 46
Oxford 51, Villa Rica, Ga. 48
Paul Bryant 83, Sipsey Valley 46
Pinson Valley 67, Woodlawn 36
Pisgah 82, Skyline 61
Providence Christian 66, Wicksburg 37
R.C. Hatch 79, Linden 31
Ramsay 75, Park Crossing 67
Red Level 75, Pleasant Home 71
Robert E. Lee 74, Jeff Davis 63
Samson 41, Emmanuel Christian 37
Sand Rock 74, Sylvania 64
Scottsboro 62, Madison Academy 50
Southeastern 60, West End 55
Southern Choctaw 44, Millry 39
Southside-Gadsden 54, Arab 47
Southside-Selma 65, Wetumpka 44
Spring Garden 53, Faith Christian 42
Springville 58, Gadsden 55
St. James 48, Prattville Christian Academy 38
Sweet Water 70, A.L. Johnson 50
Talladega 69, Alexandria 55
Tanner 64, Elkmont 57
Thompson 57, Helena 53
Thorsby 51, Holtville 47
Tuscaloosa County 67, Bessemer City 21
Valley def. Bullock County, forfeit
Vina 62, Brilliant 46
Vincent 66, Holy Family Catholic 35
Vinemont 67, Saint Bernard Prep 42
W.S. Neal 55, Northview 32
Wellborn 53, Woodland 42
Westminster Christian Academy 77, Mars Hill Bible 47
Williamson 41, Gulf Shores 31
Winterboro 55, Shelby County 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
B.B. Comer vs. Tallassee, ccd.
Brindlee Mountain vs. Fyffe, ccd.
East Central, Miss. vs. Saraland, ccd.
Ellwood Christian Academy vs. Central-Hayneville, ccd.
Greene County vs. Hale County, ccd.
Holy Spirit vs. Holt, ccd.
Robertsdale vs. Spanish Fort, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
