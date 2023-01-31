BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 51, Indian Springs 34

Ariton 67, Pike County 54

Athens 41, Decatur 35

Auburn 78, Loachapoka 47

Baker 69, Blount 68, OT

Banks 61, Valiant Cross 50

Bessemer Academy 66, West Morgan 40

Billingsley 52, Verbena 45

Boaz 41, Oneonta 37

Bob Jones 53, Mae Jemison 42

Brantley 72, Elba 37

Brewer 66, Ardmore 29

Brooks 53, St. John Paul II Catholic 39

Buckhorn 73, Hartselle 43

Caledonia, Miss. 68, South Lamar 43

Carroll-Ozark 80, Barbour County 51

Chelsea 69, Pelham 49

Childersburg 74, Tarrant 40

Chilton County 96, Elmore County 41

Choctaw County 69, Marengo 45

Clarke County 56, Thomasville 52

Cold Springs 56, West Point 51

Collinsville 57, Cedar Bluff 52

Cordova 55, Carbon Hill 53

Cornerstone School 58, Appalachian 54

Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Meadowview Christian 35

Cullman 56, Hazel Green 36

Dale County 65, Geneva County 64

Davidson 64, Murphy 62

Dora 45, Sumiton Christian 31

Dothan 79, Geneva 38

East Limestone 43, West Limestone 38

Enterprise 51, Prattville 43

Etowah 86, DAR 66

Faith Academy 61, UMS-Wright 55

Fort Payne 70, Cherokee County 63

Fyffe 82, Woodville 54

Geraldine 66, Sardis 58

Glenwood 85, Springwood School 77

Good Hope 74, Susan Moore 68

Goshen 30, Pike Liberal Arts 26

Gulf Breeze, Fla. 67, Fairhope 58

Guntersville 66, Anniston 57

Hanceville 57, Corner 50

Handley 63, Lanett 50

Hatton 70, Danville 67

Heritage Christian 72, Ezekiel Academy 31

Homewood 76, Bibb County 61

Houston Academy 67, G.W. Long 36

Huffman 70, Fairfield 52

Jacksonville 76, Plainview 52

Jacksonville Christian 63, Alabama School for the Deaf 26

Lawrence County 66, Winston County 49

LeFlore 69, Citronelle 57

Lexington 61, Wilson 46

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 51, Clements 41

Luverne 53, Georgiana 52

Madison County 33, Alabama CTE 30

Maplesville 48, Isabella 14

Marion County 75, Lamar County 53

Mary Montgomery 58, St. Paul's 48

Meek 81, Phillips-Bear Creek 61

Montevallo 83, Marbury 56

Moody 64, Mortimer Jordan 52, OT

Mountain Brook 61, Hewitt-Trussville 34

Muscle Shoals 60, Florence 56

New Brockton 63, Zion Chapel 58

New Hope 76, North Jackson 51

Northside 63, Hale County 54

Oak Mountain 72, Clay-Chalkville 64

Ocean Springs, Miss. 64, Saint Luke's Episcopal 61

Opp 65, Andalusia 64

Orange Beach 66, Elberta 46

Oxford 51, Villa Rica, Ga. 48

Paul Bryant 83, Sipsey Valley 46

Pinson Valley 67, Woodlawn 36

Pisgah 82, Skyline 61

Providence Christian 66, Wicksburg 37

R.C. Hatch 79, Linden 31

Ramsay 75, Park Crossing 67

Red Level 75, Pleasant Home 71

Robert E. Lee 74, Jeff Davis 63

Samson 41, Emmanuel Christian 37

Sand Rock 74, Sylvania 64

Scottsboro 62, Madison Academy 50

Southeastern 60, West End 55

Southern Choctaw 44, Millry 39

Southside-Gadsden 54, Arab 47

Southside-Selma 65, Wetumpka 44

Spring Garden 53, Faith Christian 42

Springville 58, Gadsden 55

St. James 48, Prattville Christian Academy 38

Sweet Water 70, A.L. Johnson 50

Talladega 69, Alexandria 55

Tanner 64, Elkmont 57

Thompson 57, Helena 53

Thorsby 51, Holtville 47

Tuscaloosa County 67, Bessemer City 21

Valley def. Bullock County, forfeit

Vina 62, Brilliant 46

Vincent 66, Holy Family Catholic 35

Vinemont 67, Saint Bernard Prep 42

W.S. Neal 55, Northview 32

Wellborn 53, Woodland 42

Westminster Christian Academy 77, Mars Hill Bible 47

Williamson 41, Gulf Shores 31

Winterboro 55, Shelby County 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

B.B. Comer vs. Tallassee, ccd.

Brindlee Mountain vs. Fyffe, ccd.

East Central, Miss. vs. Saraland, ccd.

Ellwood Christian Academy vs. Central-Hayneville, ccd.

Greene County vs. Hale County, ccd.

Holy Spirit vs. Holt, ccd.

Robertsdale vs. Spanish Fort, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you