GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Asbury 47, Brindlee Mountain 14

Barbour County 52, Houston County 16

Benjamin Russell 34, Dadeville 13

Boaz 57, DAR 43

Calera 81, Shelby County 29

Carver-Montgomery 64, Jeff Davis 27

Clay-Chalkville 61, Spain Park 18

Cold Springs 60, West Point 42

Crossville 40, Gaylesville 32

Davidson 34, Theodore 31

Fairview 60, Hanceville 17

Foley 53, Saraland 44

Geneva 43, Rehobeth 31

Geraldine 46, Fyffe 44

Good Hope 55, Vinemont 42

Homewood 47, Pelham 43

Hoover 67, Oxford 32

Houston Academy 54, Emmanuel Christian 12

Huffman 52, Fairfield 24

Isabella 64, Jemison 46

Jacksonville 37, White Plains 28

New Brockton 52, Slocomb 22

Plainview 84, Sylvania 65

Providence Christian 41, Ariton 33

Samson 54, Elba 41

Sand Rock 48, Gaston 30

Smiths Station 41, B.T. Washington 23

St. Clair County 61, Ashville 18

St. Paul's 64, Bayside Academy 26

Straughn 58, Florala 53

T.R. Miller 60, Pleasant Home 9

Talladega 66, Alexandria 44

Victory Chr. 61, Talladega County Central 36

Williamson 41, St. Michael Catholic 22

Woodville 58, Valley Head 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Giles County, Tenn., ccd.

Brewer vs. Ardmore, ccd.

Elkmont vs. Priceville, ccd.

Rogers vs. Clements, ccd.

Scottsboro vs. James Clemens, ccd.

West Limestone vs. Tanner, ccd.

