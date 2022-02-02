BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 46, Hastings St. Cecilia 44
Ashland-Greenwood 78, Boys Town 41
Blair 44, Lewis Central, Iowa 39
Broken Bow 64, Lexington 60
Chadron 53, Alliance 39
Columbus Lakeview 48, Seward 43
Cornerstone Christian 50, College View Academy 47
Crete 47, Schuyler 22
Cross County 58, Nebraska Lutheran 41
Douglas County West 56, Syracuse 53
Elkhorn Mount Michael 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 30
Exeter/Milligan 37, Giltner 30
Fort Calhoun 52, Arlington 50
Fremont 52, Omaha Northwest 44
Gering 67, Torrington, Wyo. 50
Hampton 33, Palmer 16
Hastings 57, Grand Island Northwest 55
Heartland Lutheran 47, Elba 36
Hershey 51, Mullen 46
Hitchcock County 66, Rawlins County, Kan. 54
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Central Valley 25
Leyton 56, Sedgwick County, Colo. 46
Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 47
Maxwell 59, Perkins County 57
McCool Junction 68, East Butler 45
Medicine Valley 52, Maywood-Hayes Center 37
Meridian 47, High Plains Community 43
Nebraska Christian 46, Shelby/Rising City 39
Nebraska City 46, Plattsmouth 19
Norris 47, Beatrice 38
Omaha Christian Academy 63, Omaha Nation 59
Omaha Concordia 61, Archbishop Bergan 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Bennington 38
Osceola 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39
Overton 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 21
Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha Burke 61
Raymond Central 69, Conestoga 62
Riverside 68, St. Edward 24
Wallace 77, Brady 55
Yuma, Colo. 85, Chase County 52
Yutan 44, Louisville 38
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Howells/Dodge 55, Oakland-Craig 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Stanton 51
West Point-Beemer 50, Clarkson/Leigh 47
Wisner-Pilger 62, North Bend Central 46
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Johnson County Central 43, Mead 37
Malcolm 71, Palmyra 61
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Amherst 73, Hi-Line 39
Ansley-Litchfield 71, Pleasanton 42
Elm Creek 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45
Loomis 64, Axtell 52
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central City 44, St. Paul 36
Centura 41, Gibbon 24
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Ord 38
Wood River 58, Ravenna 55
Mid State Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Boone Central 53
Norfolk Catholic 75, Guardian Angels 45
O'Neill 43, Pierce 36
Wayne 58, Battle Creek 42
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, North Central 45
Elkhorn Valley 69, Santee 61
St. Mary's 73, Summerland 33
West Holt 35, Stuart 29
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Diller-Odell 26
Johnson-Brock 55, Southern 45
Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Friend 51, OT
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Centennial 49, Thayer Central 35
Heartland 63, Sutton 52
Milford 70, Fillmore Central 39
Sandy Creek 49, David City 28
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Blue Hill 62, Red Cloud 27
Kenesaw 75, Franklin 55
Silver Lake 50, Lawrence-Nelson 35
Quarterfinal=
Shelton 66, Deshler 22
