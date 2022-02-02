BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 46, Hastings St. Cecilia 44

Ashland-Greenwood 78, Boys Town 41

Blair 44, Lewis Central, Iowa 39

Broken Bow 64, Lexington 60

Chadron 53, Alliance 39

Columbus Lakeview 48, Seward 43

Cornerstone Christian 50, College View Academy 47

Crete 47, Schuyler 22

Cross County 58, Nebraska Lutheran 41

Douglas County West 56, Syracuse 53

Elkhorn Mount Michael 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 30

Exeter/Milligan 37, Giltner 30

Fort Calhoun 52, Arlington 50

Fremont 52, Omaha Northwest 44

Gering 67, Torrington, Wyo. 50

Hampton 33, Palmer 16

Hastings 57, Grand Island Northwest 55

Heartland Lutheran 47, Elba 36

Hershey 51, Mullen 46

Hitchcock County 66, Rawlins County, Kan. 54

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Central Valley 25

Leyton 56, Sedgwick County, Colo. 46

Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 47

Maxwell 59, Perkins County 57

McCool Junction 68, East Butler 45

Medicine Valley 52, Maywood-Hayes Center 37

Meridian 47, High Plains Community 43

Nebraska Christian 46, Shelby/Rising City 39

Nebraska City 46, Plattsmouth 19

Norris 47, Beatrice 38

Omaha Christian Academy 63, Omaha Nation 59

Omaha Concordia 61, Archbishop Bergan 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Bennington 38

Osceola 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39

Overton 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 21

Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha Burke 61

Raymond Central 69, Conestoga 62

Riverside 68, St. Edward 24

Wallace 77, Brady 55

Yuma, Colo. 85, Chase County 52

Yutan 44, Louisville 38

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Howells/Dodge 55, Oakland-Craig 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Stanton 51

West Point-Beemer 50, Clarkson/Leigh 47

Wisner-Pilger 62, North Bend Central 46

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Johnson County Central 43, Mead 37

Malcolm 71, Palmyra 61

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Amherst 73, Hi-Line 39

Ansley-Litchfield 71, Pleasanton 42

Elm Creek 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45

Loomis 64, Axtell 52

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central City 44, St. Paul 36

Centura 41, Gibbon 24

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Ord 38

Wood River 58, Ravenna 55

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Boone Central 53

Norfolk Catholic 75, Guardian Angels 45

O'Neill 43, Pierce 36

Wayne 58, Battle Creek 42

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, North Central 45

Elkhorn Valley 69, Santee 61

St. Mary's 73, Summerland 33

West Holt 35, Stuart 29

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Diller-Odell 26

Johnson-Brock 55, Southern 45

Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Friend 51, OT

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Centennial 49, Thayer Central 35

Heartland 63, Sutton 52

Milford 70, Fillmore Central 39

Sandy Creek 49, David City 28

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Blue Hill 62, Red Cloud 27

Kenesaw 75, Franklin 55

Silver Lake 50, Lawrence-Nelson 35

Quarterfinal=

Shelton 66, Deshler 22

