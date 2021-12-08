GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 50, Tulelake, Calif. 25

C.S. Lewis 26, Grand View Christian 18

Cascade Christian 45, Lost River 17

Central Christian 43, Willamette Valley Christian 5

Churchill 67, South Albany 24

Cleveland 62, David Douglas 25

Corvallis 56, Sheldon 45

Crow 34, Camas Valley 27

Dayton 32, Oregon Episcopal 20

Enterprise 49, Elgin 29

Forest Grove 55, North Salem 22

Gladstone 51, Valley Catholic 42

Glencoe 35, Scappoose 28

Glide 32, Riddle 18

Gold Beach 53, Illinois Valley 28

Grants Pass 55, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 32

Harrisburg 47, Newport 31

Hood River 47, Gresham 46

Horizon Christian Hood River 25, St. Stephens Academy 15

Irrigon 53, South Wasco County 47

Jesuit 60, Benson 54

Knappa 35, Kennedy 18

Lakeridge 51, McNary 42

Lowell 32, Elkton 23

Mannahouse Christian 44, Crosshill Christian 26

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 41, Monument/Dayville 11

Monroe 42, Blanchet Catholic 22

Myrtle Point 49, Powers 20

Neah-Kah-Nie 33, Warrenton 25

Nestucca 44, East Linn Christian 32

Newberg 52, McDaniel 37

North Bend 46, Marshfield 30

North Valley 43, Ashland 31

Oakland 40, Days Creek 24

Oregon City 46, Grant 22

Pendleton 48, Baker 47

Portland Christian 43, Portland Adventist 28

Putnam 78, Liberty 45

Ridgeview 44, Central 38

Rogue River 33, New Hope Christian 28

Sandy 48, Aloha 28

Sherwood 40, Wilsonville 25

Silverton 53, Philomath 42

Sisters 36, Elmira 29

South Medford 78, Crater 41

St. Mary's Academy 56, Central Catholic 28

St. Paul 32, Mohawk 21

Stayton 47, Banks 41

Sunset 45, Sprague 24

Sutherlin 61, Yamhill-Carlton 13

Sweet Home 45, Molalla 36

Taft 52, Gaston 15

The Dalles 48, Parkrose 12

Tigard 52, South Salem 45

Umpqua Valley Christian 45, Mapleton 31

Waldport 49, Perrydale 17

West Albany 54, Tualatin 39

Western Christian High School 43, Rainier 34

Willamette 54, South Eugene 36

Willamina 46, Jefferson 33

Woodburn 50, North Marion 32

