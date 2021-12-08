GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonanza 50, Tulelake, Calif. 25
C.S. Lewis 26, Grand View Christian 18
Cascade Christian 45, Lost River 17
Central Christian 43, Willamette Valley Christian 5
Churchill 67, South Albany 24
Cleveland 62, David Douglas 25
Corvallis 56, Sheldon 45
Crow 34, Camas Valley 27
Dayton 32, Oregon Episcopal 20
Enterprise 49, Elgin 29
Forest Grove 55, North Salem 22
Gladstone 51, Valley Catholic 42
Glencoe 35, Scappoose 28
Glide 32, Riddle 18
Gold Beach 53, Illinois Valley 28
Grants Pass 55, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 32
Harrisburg 47, Newport 31
Hood River 47, Gresham 46
Horizon Christian Hood River 25, St. Stephens Academy 15
Irrigon 53, South Wasco County 47
Jesuit 60, Benson 54
Knappa 35, Kennedy 18
Lakeridge 51, McNary 42
Lowell 32, Elkton 23
Mannahouse Christian 44, Crosshill Christian 26
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 41, Monument/Dayville 11
Monroe 42, Blanchet Catholic 22
Myrtle Point 49, Powers 20
Neah-Kah-Nie 33, Warrenton 25
Nestucca 44, East Linn Christian 32
Newberg 52, McDaniel 37
North Bend 46, Marshfield 30
North Valley 43, Ashland 31
Oakland 40, Days Creek 24
Oregon City 46, Grant 22
Pendleton 48, Baker 47
Portland Christian 43, Portland Adventist 28
Putnam 78, Liberty 45
Ridgeview 44, Central 38
Rogue River 33, New Hope Christian 28
Sandy 48, Aloha 28
Sherwood 40, Wilsonville 25
Silverton 53, Philomath 42
Sisters 36, Elmira 29
South Medford 78, Crater 41
St. Mary's Academy 56, Central Catholic 28
St. Paul 32, Mohawk 21
Stayton 47, Banks 41
Sunset 45, Sprague 24
Sutherlin 61, Yamhill-Carlton 13
Sweet Home 45, Molalla 36
Taft 52, Gaston 15
The Dalles 48, Parkrose 12
Tigard 52, South Salem 45
Umpqua Valley Christian 45, Mapleton 31
Waldport 49, Perrydale 17
West Albany 54, Tualatin 39
Western Christian High School 43, Rainier 34
Willamette 54, South Eugene 36
Willamina 46, Jefferson 33
Woodburn 50, North Marion 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/