BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 55, Dundee 51
Akron-Fairgrove 66, Ashley 47
Allen Park 60, Trenton 50
Ann Arbor Greenhills 69, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 65
Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Adrian 42
Athens 40, Battle Creek Academy 34
Austin Catholic 53, Landmark Academy 27
Bark River-Harris 57, North Dickinson 49
Battle Creek Harper Creek 58, Charlotte 52
Bay City John Glenn 54, Unionville-Sebewaing 34
Benton Harbor 84, Coloma 40
Berkley 64, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45
Berrien Springs 66, South Haven 59, 2OT
Birmingham Groves 77, Farmington 49
Birmingham Seaholm 57, Royal Oak 42
Bloomfield Hills 83, West Bloomfield 77
Bloomingdale 58, Bangor 48
Bronson 65, Springport 53, OT
Brown City 54, Sandusky 42
Brownstown Woodhaven 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38
Buckley 63, Manton 49
Byron 52, Morrice 44
Cadillac 62, Clare 23
Caledonia 64, Portage Central 64
Carson City-Crystal 41, Farwell 26
Cassopolis 59, Centreville 37
Chesaning 63, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 37
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Southfield Christian 47
Clawson 48, Garden City 36
Clinton 80, Grass Lake 67
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Warren Cousino HS 38
Comstock 64, Decatur 49
Corunna 67, Fowlerville 43
Croswell-Lexington 81, Algonac 44
Dansville 55, Potterville 45
DeWitt 59, St. Johns 37
Detroit Davis 63, Dearborn Riverside Academy-West 62
Detroit Loyola 70, Pontiac 31
Detroit Old Redford 82, Detroit University Science 40
Detroit Universal 45, Dearborn Heights Star International 42
Dexter 69, Ypsilanti 35
Dollar Bay 57, Chassell 36
Durand 69, Birch Run 59
Elk Rapids 66, Frankfort 45
Ellsworth 71, East Jordan 67
Escanaba 94, Cedarville 53
Evart 53, Marion 51, OT
Flint Beecher 70, Goodrich 55
Flint Powers 78, Linden 63
Frankenmuth 67, Carrollton 30
Freeland 50, Bay City Central 35
Fruitport 78, Muskegon Catholic Central 51
Fruitport Calvary Christian 90, Saugatuck 67
Galesburg-Augusta 55, Zion Christian 44
Gibraltar Carlson 44, Taylor 37
Gladstone 66, Marquette 61
Grand Haven 65, St. Joseph 57
Grand Ledge 60, Lansing Eastern 51
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 66, Kelloggsville 18
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 49, Byron Center 47, OT
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 82, Grand Rapids Wellspring 55
Grand Rapids South Christian 64, East Kentwood 48
Grandville 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47
Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Kalamazoo Christian 27
Grayling 67, Roscommon 37
Grosse Ile 65, Dearborn Advanced Technology 46
Hamilton 52, Holland 38
Harbor Springs 56, Cheboygan 36
Haslett 63, Eaton Rapids 37
Hazel Park 85, Mount Clemens 46
Hemlock 51, Garber 46
Holland West Ottawa 53, Holland Christian 40
Holt 62, Mattawan 59
Homer 57, Quincy 35
Hopkins 62, Delton Kellogg 33
Hudson 54, Britton-Deerfield 49
Ida 61, Monroe 58
Imlay City 51, Armada 45
Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Gaylord St. Mary 62
Ionia 59, Greenville 40
Ithaca 60, Fulton-Middleton 50
Jackson 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 46
Jackson Northwest 73, Brooklyn Columbia Central 56
Jenison 47, Allendale 36
Johannesburg-Lewiston 43, Fife Lake Forest Area 33
Jonesville 55, Reading 42
Kinde-North Huron 52, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 48
Kingsford 47, Negaunee 36
L'Anse Creuse 70, Romeo 56
Lansing Christian 39, Portland St. Patrick 28
Lawrence 56, Hartford 44
Lawton 63, Paw Paw 54, 2OT
Lenawee Christian 50, Hillsdale Academy 29
Leroy Pine River 49, Kalkaska 33
Lincoln Park 61, Melvindale 50
Ludington 69, Muskegon Orchard View 31
Lutheran Westland 72, Frankel Jewish Academy 62
Mackinaw City 50, Posen 44
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 62, Macomb Lutheran North 40
Madison Heights Lamphere 52, Marysville 32
Manchester 53, Hanover-Horton 52
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 71, Marine City 46
Mason 71, Lansing Catholic 61
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 71, Comstock Park 65
Menominee 70, North Central 65
Michigan Center 56, Addison 45
Michigan Math and Science 63, Academy of the Americas 41
Midland Bullock Creek 53, Gladwin 52
Midland Calvary Baptist 69, Caseville 36
Midland Dow 61, Swartz Creek 41
Montague 38, Manistee 36
Montrose 80, Burton Atherton 67
Mount Pleasant 61, Shepherd 45
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 67, Coleman 24
Munising 70, Norway 65
Muskegon 67, Kalamazoo Central 60
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 55, Martin 51
New Lothrop 52, St. Charles 29
Niles 75, Dowagiac Union 34
Niles Brandywine 55, Eddies 53
North Branch 56, Almont 43
North Muskegon 51, Holton 28
Notre Dame Prep 66, Holly 44
Novi Christian 64, Whitmore Lake 58
Oak Park 64, Clarkston 54
Okemos 66, Midland 39
Onaway 84, Rogers City 40
Onekama 94, Grand Traverse Academy 28
Onsted 59, Flat Rock 45
Ortonville Brandon 69, Flint Kearsley 64
Otsego 43, Coldwater 38
Oxford 69, Troy Athens 53
Parma Western 58, Napoleon 34
Petoskey 72, Boyne City 64
Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Fowler 40
Pittsford 54, Sand Creek 51
Plymouth Christian 75, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 70
Portland 68, Ovid-Elsie 63
Redford Union 40, Detroit Douglass 28
Republic-Michigamme 70, L'Anse 59
Richland Gull Lake 67, Parchment 60
Rochester Adams 64, New Haven 59
Rockford 63, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51
Saginaw Heritage 65, Flushing 42
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 60, Saginaw Arts and Science 19
Saginaw Swan Valley 80, Bay City Western 73
Salem 65, Dearborn Fordson 53
Saline 65, Olivet 44
Schoolcraft 65, Plainwell 45
Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44
South Lyon East 48, Milford 45
Sparta 71, Cedar Springs 58
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 59, Sterling Heights 46
St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, Detroit Country Day 49
St. Ignace 83, Pickford 70
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 42, Bridgman 41
Standish-Sterling Central 82, Pinconning 39
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 66, Allen Park Cabrini 59, OT
Summerfield 51, Waterford Our Lady 45
Summit Academy North 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50
Tawas 68, Hillman 60
Taylor Trillium Academy 63, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48
Tecumseh 58, Leslie 41
Tekonsha 52, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 46
Three Rivers 62, Constantine 53
Traverse City Christian 52, Leland 30
Traverse City St. Francis 61, McBain 49
Traverse City West 79, Benzie Central 59
Troy 48, Lake Orion 44
Union City 63, Concord 59
Utica 62, Rochester 52
Utica Eisenhower 61, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 46
Wakefield-Marenisco 71, Bessemer 50
Walled Lake Northern 58, South Lyon 52
Walled Lake Western 47, Waterford Kettering 40
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 71, Houghton Lake 53
White Pigeon 72, Marcellus 34
Whiteford 80, Monroe Jefferson 59
Whitehall 66, Fremont 48
Williamston 58, Battle Creek Pennfield 56
Wyoming 69, Hudsonville Unity Christian 61
Wyoming Lee 76, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 50
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 66, Oakridge High School 48
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, Fennville 40
Yale 70, Richmond 52
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 2=
Reed City 63, Howard City Tri-County 50
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Marlette 40, Ubly 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaverton vs. Lake City, ccd.
Canton Prep vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, ccd.
Muskegon Heights vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, ppd.
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Canton Prep, ccd.
