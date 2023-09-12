PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-9
Alden-Conger def. Martin County West, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-22, 25-11, 25-9
Belle Plaine def. Mankato East, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
Benilde-St Margaret's def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
Buffalo def. Minnetonka, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16
Centennial def. Mounds View, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Champlin Park def. Roseville, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15
Chanhassen def. Burnsville, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 16-25, 17-15
Chatfield def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
Cleveland def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15
Cloquet def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-15, 25-16, 32-30
Delano def. Rockford, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-12, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21
Hermantown def. Greenway, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18
Hopkins def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
International Falls def. Northeast Range, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Kimball def. Litchfield, 25-18, 17-25, 25-11, 25-19
Kittson County Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-21, 25-10, 25-10
Lakeville North def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13
Lanesboro def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20
Legacy Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-2, 25-3, 25-7
MACA def. Montevideo, 25-17, 29-27, 25-12
Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-4, 25-4, 25-6
Maranatha Christian def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-2, 25-9, 25-6
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-9, 25-19, 25-14
Mayer-Lutheran def. Chaska, 24-26, 25-11, 25-10, 18-25, 15-11
Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-16, 25-7
Mound Westonka def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northland, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
Nevis def. Laporte, 25-5, 25-13, 25-17
Osseo def. Blaine, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25
Renville County West def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 25-18, 25-5
Rocori def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Red Rock Central, 25-6, 25-12, 25-5
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
Sleepy Eye def. New Ulm, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
South Ridge def. North Woods, 24-26, 30-28, 25-18, 25-16
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Hutchinson, 25-8, 25-18, 25-13
Spring Grove def. Grand Meadow, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11
Spring Lake Park def. Irondale, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21
St. Clair def. GHEC, 25-18, 16-25, 25-18, 25-12
Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Tri-City United def. Sibley East, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17
Wabasso def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19
Watertown-Mayer def. Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Wayzata def. Edina, 25-19, 30-28, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
