PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adrian def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-9

Alden-Conger def. Martin County West, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-22, 25-11, 25-9

Belle Plaine def. Mankato East, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

Benilde-St Margaret's def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Buffalo def. Minnetonka, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16

Centennial def. Mounds View, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Champlin Park def. Roseville, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15

Chanhassen def. Burnsville, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 16-25, 17-15

Chatfield def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Cleveland def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15

Cloquet def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-15, 25-16, 32-30

Delano def. Rockford, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-12, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21

Hermantown def. Greenway, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18

Hopkins def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

International Falls def. Northeast Range, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Kimball def. Litchfield, 25-18, 17-25, 25-11, 25-19

Kittson County Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-21, 25-10, 25-10

Lakeville North def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13

Lanesboro def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20

Legacy Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-2, 25-3, 25-7

MACA def. Montevideo, 25-17, 29-27, 25-12

Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-4, 25-4, 25-6

Maranatha Christian def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-2, 25-9, 25-6

Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-9, 25-19, 25-14

Mayer-Lutheran def. Chaska, 24-26, 25-11, 25-10, 18-25, 15-11

Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-16, 25-7

Mound Westonka def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northland, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

Nevis def. Laporte, 25-5, 25-13, 25-17

Osseo def. Blaine, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25

Renville County West def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 25-18, 25-5

Rocori def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Red Rock Central, 25-6, 25-12, 25-5

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

Sleepy Eye def. New Ulm, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

South Ridge def. North Woods, 24-26, 30-28, 25-18, 25-16

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Hutchinson, 25-8, 25-18, 25-13

Spring Grove def. Grand Meadow, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11

Spring Lake Park def. Irondale, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21

St. Clair def. GHEC, 25-18, 16-25, 25-18, 25-12

Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Tri-City United def. Sibley East, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

Wabasso def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19

Watertown-Mayer def. Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Wayzata def. Edina, 25-19, 30-28, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you