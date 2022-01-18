GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 47, Ord 37

Ainsworth 74, CWC 41

Anselmo-Merna 42, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 29

Arapahoe 39, Axtell 28

Arthur County 35, Sandhills Valley 31

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 79, Wakefield 62

Blair 72, Omaha Concordia 43

Blue Hill 53, Harvard 12

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, McCool Junction 51

Central City 41, Schuyler 17

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Lutheran High Northeast 35

College View Academy 49, Heartland Christian, Iowa 17

Conestoga 47, Palmyra 43

Cozad 34, Valentine 32

Crete 55, Seward 53

Crofton 46, Wayne 33

Cross County 53, Dorchester 25

David City 37, Shelby/Rising City 30, OT

Deshler 46, Lawrence-Nelson 27

East Butler 54, Giltner 20

Elkhorn 45, West Point-Beemer 38

Elkhorn North 89, Broken Bow 31

Elkhorn Valley 57, Wausa 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Auburn 21

Fillmore Central 46, Centura 44

Fort Calhoun 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

Gordon/Rushville 62, Alliance 46

Grand Island Central Catholic 70, Wood River 24

Guardian Angels 58, Battle Creek 13

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Superior 30

Hitchcock County 38, Paxton 23

Homer 53, Tri County Northeast 42

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 57, Pawnee City 28

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Howells/Dodge 35

Johnson-Brock 38, Lewiston 33

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Hartington-Newcastle 23

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42, Arlington 38

Louisville 51, Douglas County West 40

Malcolm 60, Freeman 21

Maxwell 42, Brady 32

McCook 44, Lexington 39

Meridian 33, Exeter/Milligan 26

Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 37

Minden 41, St. Paul 31

Mitchell 61, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 34

Mullen 40, Twin Loup 27

Nebraska Lutheran 52, Hampton 46

Niobrara/Verdigre 70, North Central 52

Norris 42, York 33

North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 32

North Platte 52, Grand Island Northwest 49

Oakland-Craig 62, Tekamah-Herman 23

Omaha Central 57, Millard North 51

Omaha Christian Academy def. Whiting, Iowa, forfeit

Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-LaVista 40

Osmond 47, Bloomfield 40

Overton 70, Hi-Line 30

Pierce 53, Norfolk Catholic 15

Plainview 48, West Holt 37

Pleasanton 43, Ansley-Litchfield 42

Silver Lake 42, Franklin 40

Southern 45, Diller-Odell 25

Southwest 57, Loomis 46

Stanton 50, Madison 23

Sterling 59, Mead 43

Sutton 52, Ravenna 48

Syracuse 57, Plattsmouth 26

Thayer Central 57, Friend 27

Wagner, S.D. 61, O'Neill 14

Wahoo 73, Ralston 17

Wallace 54, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Weeping Water 37, Johnson County Central 25

Winnebago 71, Ponca 29

Winside 34, Randolph 29

Yutan 51, Ashland-Greenwood 37

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Bayard 67, Creek Valley 21

Garden County 60, Potter-Dix 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

