GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 47, Ord 37
Ainsworth 74, CWC 41
Anselmo-Merna 42, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 29
Arapahoe 39, Axtell 28
Arthur County 35, Sandhills Valley 31
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 79, Wakefield 62
Blair 72, Omaha Concordia 43
Blue Hill 53, Harvard 12
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, McCool Junction 51
Central City 41, Schuyler 17
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Lutheran High Northeast 35
College View Academy 49, Heartland Christian, Iowa 17
Conestoga 47, Palmyra 43
Cozad 34, Valentine 32
Crete 55, Seward 53
Crofton 46, Wayne 33
Cross County 53, Dorchester 25
David City 37, Shelby/Rising City 30, OT
Deshler 46, Lawrence-Nelson 27
East Butler 54, Giltner 20
Elkhorn 45, West Point-Beemer 38
Elkhorn North 89, Broken Bow 31
Elkhorn Valley 57, Wausa 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Auburn 21
Fillmore Central 46, Centura 44
Fort Calhoun 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41
Gordon/Rushville 62, Alliance 46
Grand Island Central Catholic 70, Wood River 24
Guardian Angels 58, Battle Creek 13
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Superior 30
Hitchcock County 38, Paxton 23
Homer 53, Tri County Northeast 42
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 57, Pawnee City 28
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Howells/Dodge 35
Johnson-Brock 38, Lewiston 33
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Hartington-Newcastle 23
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42, Arlington 38
Louisville 51, Douglas County West 40
Malcolm 60, Freeman 21
Maxwell 42, Brady 32
McCook 44, Lexington 39
Meridian 33, Exeter/Milligan 26
Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 37
Minden 41, St. Paul 31
Mitchell 61, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 34
Mullen 40, Twin Loup 27
Nebraska Lutheran 52, Hampton 46
Niobrara/Verdigre 70, North Central 52
Norris 42, York 33
North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 32
North Platte 52, Grand Island Northwest 49
Oakland-Craig 62, Tekamah-Herman 23
Omaha Central 57, Millard North 51
Omaha Christian Academy def. Whiting, Iowa, forfeit
Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-LaVista 40
Osmond 47, Bloomfield 40
Overton 70, Hi-Line 30
Pierce 53, Norfolk Catholic 15
Plainview 48, West Holt 37
Pleasanton 43, Ansley-Litchfield 42
Silver Lake 42, Franklin 40
Southern 45, Diller-Odell 25
Southwest 57, Loomis 46
Stanton 50, Madison 23
Sterling 59, Mead 43
Sutton 52, Ravenna 48
Syracuse 57, Plattsmouth 26
Thayer Central 57, Friend 27
Wagner, S.D. 61, O'Neill 14
Wahoo 73, Ralston 17
Wallace 54, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Weeping Water 37, Johnson County Central 25
Winnebago 71, Ponca 29
Winside 34, Randolph 29
Yutan 51, Ashland-Greenwood 37
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Bayard 67, Creek Valley 21
Garden County 60, Potter-Dix 25
