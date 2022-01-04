GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 68, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 34

Argo 50, Bremen 26

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 57, Dieterich 35

Benton def. Murphysboro/Elverado, forfeit

Burlington Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 26

Byron 36, Dixon 30

Carterville 60, Marion 47

Chicago (Disney II) 38, Chicago (Alcott) 37

Chicago Resurrection 50, Hope Academy 37

Downers North 49, Metea Valley 21

Dunlap 51, Canton 47

Edwardsville 49, East St. Louis 36

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53, Ridgewood 24

Fairbury Prairie Central 56, Dwight 41

Galesburg 51, Rock Island 41

Glenbard South 53, Elgin 34

Grayslake Central 37, Antioch 29

Grayslake North 68, North Chicago 26

Greenville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 18

Harvest Christian Academy 58, Schaumburg Christian 54

Hersey 59, Glenbrook North 50

Hillsboro 55, Gillespie 27

Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Morris 24

Hoffman Estates 59, Glenbard West 44

Hononegah 50, Belvidere North 24

Huntley 65, McHenry 24

IC Catholic 62, Westmont 11

Jacksonville Routt 53, Lewistown 40

Kankakee Grace Christian 35, Gardner-South Wilmington 28

Lemont 47, Evergreen Park 29

Lincoln Park 54, Chicago (Lane) 47

Lincoln Way Central 57, Rich Township 30

Maine East 42, Elmwood Park 17

Minooka 55, Plainfield Central 47

Monticello 42, Hoopeston Area High School 37

Naperville North 64, Hinsdale Central 45

Nazareth 58, Montini 45

Niles North 32, Regina 30

Normal University 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 23

Northside Prep 38, Taft 30

O'Fallon 56, Belleville East 22

Petersburg PORTA 51, Beardstown 43

Plainfield East 60, Yorkville 52

Plainfield North 49, Plainfield South 41

Pope County 57, Century 42

Prairie Ridge 48, Dundee-Crown 25

Providence 46, Lockport 41

Reed-Custer 45, Flanagan 29

Rickover Naval 44, Foreman 7

Riverton 64, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 36

Rock Island Alleman 52, Aledo (Mercer County) 30

Rockford Auburn 50, Belvidere 27

Round Lake 58, Grant 46

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Chatham Glenwood 36

Skokie (Ida Crown) 69, Chicago (Christ the King) 40

South Elgin 53, Glenbard East 34

Springfield 58, Rochester 46

St. Ignatius 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49

Stevenson 73, Zion Benton 34

Unity Christian 38, Morning Star, Iowa 28

Washington 33, Metamora 32

Wauconda 62, Lakes Community 55

Whitney Young 72, Payton 24

Winnebago 54, Rock Falls 41

Wood Memorial, Ind. 52, Mt. Carmel 46, 2OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trenton Wesclin vs. Carlyle, ccd.

