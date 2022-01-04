GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 68, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 34
Argo 50, Bremen 26
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 57, Dieterich 35
Benton def. Murphysboro/Elverado, forfeit
Burlington Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 26
Byron 36, Dixon 30
Carterville 60, Marion 47
Chicago (Disney II) 38, Chicago (Alcott) 37
Chicago Resurrection 50, Hope Academy 37
Downers North 49, Metea Valley 21
Dunlap 51, Canton 47
Edwardsville 49, East St. Louis 36
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53, Ridgewood 24
Fairbury Prairie Central 56, Dwight 41
Galesburg 51, Rock Island 41
Glenbard South 53, Elgin 34
Grayslake Central 37, Antioch 29
Grayslake North 68, North Chicago 26
Greenville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 18
Harvest Christian Academy 58, Schaumburg Christian 54
Hersey 59, Glenbrook North 50
Hillsboro 55, Gillespie 27
Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Morris 24
Hoffman Estates 59, Glenbard West 44
Hononegah 50, Belvidere North 24
Huntley 65, McHenry 24
IC Catholic 62, Westmont 11
Jacksonville Routt 53, Lewistown 40
Kankakee Grace Christian 35, Gardner-South Wilmington 28
Lemont 47, Evergreen Park 29
Lincoln Park 54, Chicago (Lane) 47
Lincoln Way Central 57, Rich Township 30
Maine East 42, Elmwood Park 17
Minooka 55, Plainfield Central 47
Monticello 42, Hoopeston Area High School 37
Naperville North 64, Hinsdale Central 45
Nazareth 58, Montini 45
Niles North 32, Regina 30
Normal University 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 23
Northside Prep 38, Taft 30
O'Fallon 56, Belleville East 22
Petersburg PORTA 51, Beardstown 43
Plainfield East 60, Yorkville 52
Plainfield North 49, Plainfield South 41
Pope County 57, Century 42
Prairie Ridge 48, Dundee-Crown 25
Providence 46, Lockport 41
Reed-Custer 45, Flanagan 29
Rickover Naval 44, Foreman 7
Riverton 64, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 36
Rock Island Alleman 52, Aledo (Mercer County) 30
Rockford Auburn 50, Belvidere 27
Round Lake 58, Grant 46
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Chatham Glenwood 36
Skokie (Ida Crown) 69, Chicago (Christ the King) 40
South Elgin 53, Glenbard East 34
Springfield 58, Rochester 46
St. Ignatius 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49
Stevenson 73, Zion Benton 34
Unity Christian 38, Morning Star, Iowa 28
Washington 33, Metamora 32
Wauconda 62, Lakes Community 55
Whitney Young 72, Payton 24
Winnebago 54, Rock Falls 41
Wood Memorial, Ind. 52, Mt. Carmel 46, 2OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trenton Wesclin vs. Carlyle, ccd.
