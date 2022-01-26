BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Wilbur-Creston 27
Annie Wright 66, Vashon Island 39
Arlington 79, Marysville-Pilchuck 62
Auburn Adventist Academy 55, Rainier Christian 54
Ballard 59, Chief Sealth 49
Battle Ground 103, Skyview 62
Black Hills 65, Centralia 44
Brewster 54, Okanogan 48
Burlington-Edison 84, Nooksack Valley 74
Camas 84, Prairie 50
Cascade (Everett) 65, Cedarcrest 53
Cascade Christian 63, Klahowya 42
Central Valley 69, Mead 55
Chiawana 87, Southridge 51
Chief Leschi 66, North Beach 53
Clarkston 79, East Valley (Spokane) 43
Cle Elum/Roslyn 65, Mabton 42
Clover Park 67, Washington 55
College Place 68, Highland 51
Columbia (White Salmon) 59, King's Way Christian School 40
Columbia River 55, Hockinson 33
Colville 59, Medical Lake 55
Crosspoint Academy 80, Concordia Christian 47
Darrington 35, Concrete 32
Davenport 63, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46
Davis 71, West Valley (Yakima) 58
Eastlake 73, Issaquah 53
Eastside Catholic 67, Blanchet 37
Eatonville 57, Castle Rock 55
Edmonds-Woodway 57, Shorewood 48
Everett 69, Archbishop Murphy 65
Evergreen (Vancouver) 53, Mountain View 48
Ferris 57, Ridgeline 31
Franklin 54, Ingraham 49
Freeman 52, Riverside 43
Garfield 90, Lakeside (Seattle) 40
Gonzaga Prep 57, North Central 44
Grandview 59, East Valley (Yakima) 51
Hanford 75, Pasco 40
Highline 86, Foster 47
Ilwaco 77, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 50
Kamiakin 84, Hermiston, Ore. 43
Kelso 60, Heritage 34
La Conner 54, Friday Harbor 41
Lake Washington 60, Interlake 35
Liberty 64, Bellevue 46
Life Christian Academy 75, Charles Wright Academy 42
Lincoln 68, Nathan Hale 44
Lincoln 78, Bonney Lake 63
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 76, Odessa 38
Manson 67, Tonasket 46
Mariner 53, Glacier Peak 43
Mark Morris 74, Woodland 54
Mount Baker 81, Anacortes 35
Mount Si 82, Newport-Bellevue 59
Mount Vernon Christian 84, Orcas Island 55
Mountlake Terrace 52, Monroe 44
Mt. Spokane 70, Lewis and Clark 48
Neah Bay 67, Crescent 44
Northwest Yeshiva 81, Seattle Lutheran 34
O'Dea 61, West Seattle 55
Oakesdale 64, Pomeroy 57
Oakville 75, Mary Knight 43
Omak 59, Cashmere 39
Oroville 67, Entiat 55
Port Angeles 62, Bainbridge 31
Puget Sound Adventist 54, Muckleshoot Tribal School 41
Quincy High Tech 67, Chelan 63
Rainier Beach 76, Roosevelt 57
Raymond 58, Forks 49
Renton 81, Lindbergh 53
Richland 75, Walla Walla 58
Ridgefield 57, Washougal 44
Royal 73, Cascade (Leavenworth) 51
Sammamish 75, Tyee 22
Seattle Prep 71, Cleveland 35
Seton Catholic 72, La Center 56
Shadle Park 64, Rogers (Spokane) 54
Shelton 73, Rochester 38
Shorecrest 87, Meadowdale 53
Silas 71, Stadium 44
Soap Lake 51, Riverside Christian 40
Sound Christian 67, Quilcene 63
Squalicum 64, Snohomish 51
Stanwood 66, Marysville-Getchell 58
Tenino 55, Hoquiam 44
University 56, Cheney 38
Upper Columbia Academy 78, Chewelah 67
Valley Christian 69, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 59
Wapato 79, La Salle 60
West Valley (Spokane) 61, Pullman 57
White Swan 68, Kittitas 59
Woodinville 62, Inglemoor 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clallam Bay vs. Chief Kitsap Academy, ccd.
Columbia Adventist Academy vs. Naselle, ccd.
Firm Foundation vs. Pe Ell, ccd.
Inchelium vs. Northport, ccd.
La Salle vs. Warden, ccd.
Mercer Island vs. Juanita, ccd.
Tekoa/Rosalia vs. Cusick, ccd.
Three Rivers Christian School vs. Willapa Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/